Jun. 16, 2022
Certification Journey in AWS Cloud

Jun. 16, 2022
Career

Presented the detailed journey and steps towards certification on Amazon Web Services Cloud. Enterprises and large organisations value certification as a way to validate expertise and interests of employees.

Presented the detailed journey and steps towards certification on Amazon Web Services Cloud. Enterprises and large organisations value certification as a way to validate expertise and interests of employees.

Career

Certification Journey in AWS Cloud

  1. 1. TeamHuddleandKnowledgeSharing AAT-12EmiratesGroupIT CERTIFICATION JOURNEY INAWS CLOUD Hussain Mansoor AAT-13 – Solutions Architect
  2. 2. ABOUT ME Dev –> Solutions Architect –> Leading DevOps –> Leading SRE –> Leading Platform Teams –>Engineering Manager –> Solutions Architect • AWS Community Builder – Serverless Expert • AWS User Group Leader – Dubai • AWS Certified Solutions Architect (Associate) • AWS Certified Developer • https://husyn.dev/about 2
  3. 3. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. 3 https://aws.amazon.com/resources/analyst-reports/gartner-mq-cips-2021/
  4. 4. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet. • Ut fermentum a magna ut eleifend. Integer convallis suscipit ante eu varius. • Suspendisse sit amet ipsum finibus justo viverra blandit. • Ut congue quis tortor eget sodales. 4
  5. 5. Cert Price AWS Experience Target Users Complexity Practitioner 100$ 6 months Newbies, Sales, C Level Basic service names and types Developer, Architect & SysOps Associate 150$ 1 year implementation & usage Techies with hands on experience • Arch: Birds eye view of cloud & designing • Dev: SDK, CLI, APIs, integrations • Ops: CLI, limitations, automation Architect & DevOps Professional 300$ 2 years implementation, operating & troubleshooting Experts in Cloud Multiple years of experience managing products on cloud Speciality 300$ Depending on role & experience Domain Experts Depends 5
  6. 6. CERTIFICATION Practitioner • 90 Minutes • 65 Questions • About 1 to 2 weeks study • Service names • Basic IT concepts Associate • 130 Minutes • 65 Questions • 4 to 6 months study • Best Answer selection • Scenarios Professional • 180 Minutes • 75 Questions • 6 months+ study with hands-on work • Best Answer selection • Complex Scenarios • Tacit knowledge Speciality • 170 Minutes • 65 Questions • 1 to 3 months study with hands-on work • Best Answer selection • Domain specific use- cases 6
  7. 7. RESOURCES • Trainings / Learning • Digital Trainings (FREE) – AWS Skill Builder / QwikLabs • Classroom Trainings • a cloud guru / Stephane Maarek / Neal Davis • Exam Guide • SAA • Sample Questions • Official Practice Question Set • Exam Readiness Webinars • https://aws.amazon.com/training/events 7
  8. 8. Suggestions • 1st Cert / Entry Point • Solutions Architect Associate • Preparation Time • 3 to 4 months from zero • Get AWS Account • Practice on Free tier • Join Meetups • AWS UG Dubai (meetup.com/AWSUG-Dubai) • AWS Transformation Day (21June) Facts • 2nd Cert is 50% off • No Pre-requisites • Can write exam in any sequence • Recertify • Same cert or 1 level above • Validity is 3 years • Exams content update once in a while • SAA-C02 > SAA-C03 8
  9. 9. USEFUL LINKS • How to learn AWS Cloud? • https://dev.to/aws-builders/how-to-learn-aws-cloud-33n8 • Is Cloud Expensive? • https://dev.to/aws-builders/is-cloud-expensive-1l1 9
  10. 10. • AWS UG Dubai https://www.meetup.com/AWS-Dubai/ 28th June @ Talabat Office, Business Bay 6pm onwards • FREE Certification Request https://forms.gle/pj19fZQxrstkaokR8 • AWS Transformation Day Dubai https://pages.awscloud.com/transformation-day-dubai- 202206.html 10
  11. 11. THANK YOU

