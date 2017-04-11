JOURNEY TO PORTUGAL ERASMUS+ WITH MATHEMATICS THROUGH LIFE ZAĞNOSPAŞA SECONDARY SCHOOL
PORTUGAL • Portugal is surrounded by the north and the east by Spain, and from the south and west by the Atlantic Ocean. W...
Distance between Turkey and Portugal We go to the Portugal with bus
Turkey and Portugal time calculation • Time = distance : speed = 4090 : 90 = 45 hours 20 minutes
Prepared by • Sena Akça 6/d 557 • Gözde Nur Cabak 6/d 510 • ZagnosPasa Ortaokulu
Journey to portugal sena gözde
Erasmus+ With mathematics Through Life
Balıkesir TÜRKİYE

