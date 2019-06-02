-
Author : Don Colbert
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Don Colbert ( 8? )
Most of us think God is not concerned with what we eat, but the Bible actually offers great insight and instruction about the effects of food on our bodies. Dr. Colbert introduces an antiinflammatory form of the modified Mediterranean diet that resolves a broad spectrum of diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia, cancer, and osteoarthritis. Just imagine—understanding how food alone can produce mental clarity, balanced weight, and longevity.
