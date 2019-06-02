Author : Don Colbert

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Don Colbert ( 8? )

Link Download : https://kukupologertr.blogspot.com/?book=1683970578



Synnopsis :

Most of us think God is not concerned with what we eat, but the Bible actually offers great insight and instruction about the effects of food on our bodies. Dr. Colbert introduces an antiinflammatory form of the modified Mediterranean diet that resolves a broad spectrum of diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia, cancer, and osteoarthritis. Just imagine—understanding how food alone can produce mental clarity, balanced weight, and longevity.

