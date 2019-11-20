Full Download The Marquess Who Kissed Me (The Valiant Love Regency Romance) (A Historical Romance Book) File(PDF,Epub,Txt)

Forced to betray the only man she ever lovedâ€¦Lady Belle Lawrence knows sheâ€™ll never have the man of her heart. The Marquess of Venmont. So, in order to save a friend, she decides to marry a man she loathes. Venmont saved her a long time ago. Now, Belle has the chance to save someone else. She sees the sacrifice as only fitting.Sadly, her rescuer doesnâ€™t agree...Lord Oliver Childs didnâ€™t become a hired assassin just to see Belle sell herself to yet another man. Heâ€™ll protect her with his life, just as heâ€™s always done.But something is different about this time. Heâ€™s always been dangerous, and with Belle, heâ€™s worse.But enemies past and present make it impossible for them to be together.Will these two ever find their happily ever after?And what happens when it s revealed that Oliver is not the man she always thought him to be?

