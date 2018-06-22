Successfully reported this slideshow.
©2018  True  Oﬃce  Learning,  Inc.   Busting E-Learning Myths Separa8ng  Eﬀec8ve  Training  From  Trends...
Introduction Neha Gupta | Chief Executive Officer, True Office Learning Neha  is  responsible  for  True  Oﬃce ...
Buzzwords vs. Meaningful Technology Capabilities
Myth 1: Personalization = Adaptive Learning PSEUDO-­‐ADAPTIVE     •  Personalized  Learning   •  Branching  Scen...
Optimizing learning with Adaptive Technology 9
Myth 2: Data = Insight DATA   INSIGHT   TREND:  LMS  and  training  systems  produce  more  data  thro...
PRESCRIPTIVE PREDICTIVE DIAGNOSTIC DESCRIPTIVE VALUE COMPLEXITY What  do  I  need  to  do?     What’s  lik...
Myth 3: Micro Bursts = Learning EXPEDIENCY   •  Highly  eﬀec8ve  for  reinforcement  or  short  term  goal...
Building deep- set knowledge 13
Myth 4: Better Looking = More Effective VISUAL  STIMULATION   •  Output  is  short-­‐lived,  doesn’t  further ...
Myth 5: Sentiment = Performance FILLING  THE  DATA  GAPS   •  Trying  to  make  up  for  the  gaps  ...
Enhancing Learning Efficacy
The Learning Challenge •  Modern  learners  engage  through  a   variety  of  sources  and  devices,  ...
Technology that connects learning to learners 18   Training  speciﬁc  to  the  needs  of  the   popula8on,...
Behavioral Analytics: Beyond Metrics 19 Behavior  intelligence  that  goes  far  beyond  LMS  data   •  An...
Thank you Neha Gupta | Chief Executive Officer   True  Oﬃce  Learning   neha.gupta@trueoﬃce.com  
BUSTING E-LEARNING MYTHS: SEPARATING EFFECTIVE TRAINING FROM TRENDS

Many e-learning trends promise to deliver cutting-edge capabilities that can engage learners and embed knowledge like never before. But are these trends really fads? Or are these trends going to drive long-term learning value…for your learners and your business?

Myth 1: Does the learning logic make sense?

Myth 2: Data trove or overload?

Myth 3: Burst learning or bust?

Myth 4: Is virtual reality in e-learning a reality?

Myth 5: Looking good or feeling better?

Join Neha Gupta, CEO of True Office Learning, as she unravels these five common e-learning trends to get to the key drivers of learning engagement, knowledge retention, and ROI.

This session will:

Identify the difference between buzzwords and meaningful technology capabilities
Share how the modernization of the learning function can enhance learning efficacy
Discuss how moving from data to insight can help organizations truly measure ROI

BUSTING E-LEARNING MYTHS: SEPARATING EFFECTIVE TRAINING FROM TRENDS

  5. 5. ©2018  True  Oﬃce  Learning,  Inc.   Busting E-Learning Myths Separa8ng  Eﬀec8ve  Training  From  Trends   June 20, 2018
  6. 6. Introduction Neha Gupta | Chief Executive Officer, True Office Learning Neha  is  responsible  for  True  Oﬃce  Learning’s  product  and  technology  vision,   strategy  and  growth.  Prior  to  her  role  as  CEO,  Neha  served  as  Senior  Director  of   Learning  Solu8ons  &  Strategic  Ini8a8ves  at  NYSE  Governance  Services,  leading  all   product  strategy  and  development  ini8a8ves  for  the  business.  Neha  has  also   served  as  Ci8group’s  Chief  of  Staﬀ  for  the  Ins8tu8onal  Clients  Group  Technology   organiza8on,  repor8ng  directly  to  the  CIO.  In  her  8me  with  Ci8group,  Neha  led  a   number  of  strategic  change  management  eﬀorts  involving  cri8cal,  mul8-­‐million   dollar  ini8a8ves  across  industries.   Neha  holds  an  MBA  in  Management  and  Business  Strategy  from  Rutgers  Business   School  and  a  BE  in  Computers  and  Electrical  Engineering  from  the  Honors  College   of  Engineering  at  Rutgers.       6
  7. 7. Buzzwords vs. Meaningful Technology Capabilities
  8. 8. Myth 1: Personalization = Adaptive Learning PSEUDO-­‐ADAPTIVE     •  Personalized  Learning   •  Branching  Scenarios   •  Opt-­‐Out  Quiz  /  Quiz  banks   •  Helpful,  but  doesn’t  take  performance  into  account   •  Realize  only  30-­‐50%  of  the  beneﬁts   ADAPTIVE  TECHNOLOGY   •  Standalone  Adap8ve  Learning  or  Adap8ve  Ecosystem   •  Minimizes  learner  fa8gue   •  Shortens  8me  required  for  training   •  Helps  individual  learners  improve  in  weaker  areas   •  Drives  greater  behavioral  change     TREND:  More  solu8ons  claim  to  oﬀer  “adap8ve  learning”  experiences.   Adap%ve  Sequence:  Tools  with  adap8ve  sequences  have  a  lot   going  on  behind  the  scenes.  These  tools  are  con8nuously   collec8ng  and  analyzing  student  data  to  automa8cally  change   what  a  student  sees  next;   Adap%ve  Assessment:  The  key  to  understanding  adap8ve   assessment  is  to  remember  that  these  tools  change  the   ques8ons  a  student  sees  based  on  his  or  her  response  to  the   previous  ques8on.     Adap%ve  Content:  When  a  student  gets  something  wrong,   tools  with  adap8ve  content  respond  with  feedback  that’s   based  on  that  student's  speciﬁc  mistake.  The  tools  provide   materials  to  review  the  relevant  skill.     CONTENT   SEQUENCE  ASSESSMENT   8
  9. 9. Optimizing learning with Adaptive Technology 9
  10. 10. Myth 2: Data = Insight DATA   INSIGHT   TREND:  LMS  and  training  systems  produce  more  data  through  xAPI  and  other  means   Comple8on   Stats   Pass  Rate   Quiz  Scores   Ac8vity     by  Week   Ac8vity     by  Loca8on   Time  Spent   Mobile  vs.   Tablet   Poll  Results   Conﬁdence   Survey   What  are  these  metrics  telling  you?     What  ac8onable  intelligence  should  tell  you:   10
  11. 11. PRESCRIPTIVE PREDICTIVE DIAGNOSTIC DESCRIPTIVE VALUE COMPLEXITY What  do  I  need  to  do?     What’s  likely  to  happen?     Why  is  it  happening?     What’s  happening  in  my   business?     PRESCRIPTIVE   PREDICTIVE   DIAGNOSTIC   DESCRIPTIVE   11 TYPES  OF  DATA   Myth 2: Data = Insight
  12. 12. Myth 3: Micro Bursts = Learning EXPEDIENCY   •  Highly  eﬀec8ve  for  reinforcement  or  short  term  goals     •  Shorter  format  makes  consump8on  easier   •  Reten8on  of  focused  bursts  higher   •  Gaining  momentum  as  preferred  method  of  training   for  8me-­‐starved  employees     PRACTICALITY   •  Fragmenta8on  and  lack  of  cogni8ve  synthesis   •  Insuﬃcient  research  to  know  whether  it  is  an  eﬀec8ve   strategy  for  reaching  long-­‐term  goals   •  Elevated  program  management  costs   •  Learner  confusion  and  lack  of  agency  to  cover  topic   thoroughly  in  one  sijng   TREND:  As  aken8on  spans  fade,  the  shorter  the  training,  the  easier  it  is  to  absorb.   12 “It’s Engaging” “It Works” “It’s Casual” The  Micro-­‐Learning  Percep8on  
  13. 13. Building deep- set knowledge 13
  14. 14. Myth 4: Better Looking = More Effective VISUAL  STIMULATION   •  Output  is  short-­‐lived,  doesn’t  further  goal  to   make  eﬀec8ve  choices   •  Can  some8mes  limit  learner  agency     (ex.  Video)   •  High  cost  to  create,  maintain     and  personalize,  especially  for  a  global  audience   •  Novelty  can  wear  oﬀ  quickly,  resul8ng     in  large  investment  with  minimal  return   TREND:  Flashier  solu8ons  are  more  eﬀec8ve  -­‐  anima8ons  and  strong  visuals  are  key  for  eﬀec8ve  learning.   COGNITIVE  VALUE   •  Learning  Logic  is  paramount  –  solve     the  real  employee  pain  point   •  Drive  behaviors,  not  just  interest   •  Engage  the  analy8cal  parts  of  the  brain,  not  just   the  visual  cortex   •  Innovate  “inside  the  box”  –  support     the  100%  learner  popula8on   •  Don’t  compromise  measurement   14 CAUSATION   C A U S A T I O N   =CAUSATION   C O R R E L A T I O N  
  15. 15. Myth 5: Sentiment = Performance FILLING  THE  DATA  GAPS   •  Trying  to  make  up  for  the  gaps  in  quiz-­‐based   assessment   •  Elimina8ng  response  bias  is  diﬃcult     TREND:  Assessing  learner  conﬁdence  as  a  measure     of  preparedness  and  training  eﬃcacy     15 88.69%   10.61%  0.64%   Highly  Conﬁdent   Moderately  Conﬁdent   Not  Conﬁdent   Row labels User ID count Highly  Conﬁdent   16%   Moderately  Conﬁdent   12%   Not  Conﬁdent   20%   TOTAL   15%   Percentage of employees who are unable to make the effective decision as seen through behavioral analytics: Scenario  1:  Socializing  with  clients  and  prospects   Row labels User ID count Highly  Conﬁdent   18%   Moderately  Conﬁdent   17%   Not  Conﬁdent   28%   TOTAL   18%   Scenario  2:  Buying  public  stock  of  a  compe8tor   Row labels User ID count Highly  Conﬁdent   15%   Moderately  Conﬁdent   15%   Not  Conﬁdent   13%   TOTAL   15%   Scenario  3:  Interac8ng  with  vendors  
  16. 16. Enhancing Learning Efficacy
  17. 17. The Learning Challenge •  Modern  learners  engage  through  a   variety  of  sources  and  devices,  but   instructor-­‐led  classes  are  s8ll  the  #1   method  for  training.1   •  Employees  spend  an  average  of  33  hours   per  year  on  training.2   •  46%  of  companies  have  trouble  gejng   employees  to  make  8me  for  L&D.1   •  49%  of  companies  have  a  limited  L&D   budget.1   •  Less  than  25%  would  recommend  their   L&D  program  to  peers.1   •  $1,252  spent  per  employee  on  direct   learning.2   •  55%  of  companies  don’t  have  the  8me  or   staﬀ  to  measure  at  Kirkpatrick  levels.3   17 •  Only  6%  of  companies  truly  measure  all   types  of  learning  with  an  eye  on  business   results.3   •  52%  use  a  post-­‐training  quiz  to  measure   eﬀec8veness.   •  Less  than  50%  of  companies  have  the  in-­‐ house  skills  to  analyze  learning  data.  3   •  66%  run  analy8cs  on  no  more  than  half   their  learning  programs.  3   •  60%  share  their  analysis  with  business   leaders.  3   M O D E R N   L E A R N E R S     W A N T   M O D E R N   L E A R N I N G   D E L I V E R   A   P E R S O N A L I Z E D   E X P E R I E N C E   G E T   A C T I O N A B L E   I N T E L L I G E N C E   1  LinkedIn  Learning:  2017  Workplace  Learning  Report   2  eLearning  Industry:  Organiza8onal  Trends  in  Learning  &  Development   3  Brandon  Hall:  2017  Learning  Analy8cs  Study   Bridging  the  gap  between  enterprises  and  their  learners  
  18. 18. Technology that connects learning to learners 18   Training  speciﬁc  to  the  needs  of  the   popula8on,  industry  and  business.     Tie  learning  objec8ves  to  desired   outcomes/behavior  changes  by   crea8ng  situa8onal  assessment  that   tests  knowledge  applica8on  rather   than  reading  comprehension.     Courses  that  engage  the  learner,   transfer  knowledge  and  drive   behavioral  change  while  genera8ng   meaningful  analy8cs  for  the  business.     Learn-­‐by-­‐doing  with  s8mula8ng,   memorable  and  true-­‐to-­‐life  content   and  scenarios  that  increase  long  term   knowledge  reten8on  by  15-­‐20%.  2       Technology-­‐enabled  learning   engagement  and  interac8vity  yield   higher  knowledge  acquisi8on.1       Use  adult  learning  principles  to  create   engaging  courses  that  capture   aken8on  and  help  retain  new   knowledge  or  skills.     Our  analy8cs  data  shows:   •  Total  seat  8me  for  rollouts   reduced  by  15-­‐20%  through   adap8ve  learning  logic.  3   •  On  average  40-­‐50%  of  the   popula8on  saves  10-­‐15  min.  on   the  same  content.  3   •  The  8me  saved  directly  yields   ﬁnancial  value  and  produc8vity   to  the  business.   Adap8ve  learning  technology  yields…   B E T T E R   A L I G N M E N T     T O   B U S I N E S S   O B J E C T I V E S   M O D E R N   L E A R N I N G   E X P E R I E N C E S   M E T R I C S   T H A T     G E T   A T T E N T I O N   1  Impact  of  Interac8ve  Learning  on  Knowledge  Reten8on   2  Ac8ve  Learning  to  Improve  Long  Term  Knowledge  Reten8on   3  Results  based  on  analysis  of  An8-­‐Corrup8on,  Conﬂicts  of  Interest  and  Workplace  Harassment  courses  
  19. 19. Behavioral Analytics: Beyond Metrics 19 Behavior  intelligence  that  goes  far  beyond  LMS  data   •  Analyze  real-­‐8me  aggregate   performance  to  quickly  iden8fy   knowledge  gaps   •  Benchmark  performance  internally  and   compare  trends  for  various  segments   of  your  organiza8on  to  demonstrate   training  eﬀec8veness   •  Strengthen  knowledge  gaps,  drive   business  outcomes,  and  quan8ta8vely   inform  future  program  design  
  20. 20. Thank you Neha Gupta | Chief Executive Officer   True  Oﬃce  Learning   neha.gupta@trueoﬃce.com  
