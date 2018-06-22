BUSTING E-LEARNING MYTHS: SEPARATING EFFECTIVE TRAINING FROM TRENDS

Many e-learning trends promise to deliver cutting-edge capabilities that can engage learners and embed knowledge like never before. But are these trends really fads? Or are these trends going to drive long-term learning value…for your learners and your business?



Myth 1: Does the learning logic make sense?



Myth 2: Data trove or overload?



Myth 3: Burst learning or bust?



Myth 4: Is virtual reality in e-learning a reality?



Myth 5: Looking good or feeling better?



Join Neha Gupta, CEO of True Office Learning, as she unravels these five common e-learning trends to get to the key drivers of learning engagement, knowledge retention, and ROI.



This session will:



Identify the difference between buzzwords and meaningful technology capabilities

Share how the modernization of the learning function can enhance learning efficacy

Discuss how moving from data to insight can help organizations truly measure ROI