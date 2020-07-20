Successfully reported this slideshow.
SPINAL CORD Dr. Huma Qamar
EXTERNAL MORPHOLOHOGY 1. Location 2. Coverings 3. Attachments 4. Enlargements 5. Surface structures and sulci 6. Spinal ne...
1. LOCATION  Derived from the caudal part of the neural tube  Maintains segmental organization throughout development  ...
CONTD……..  Continuous with medulla oblongata at spinomedullary junction, a plane defined by three structures: I. Foramen ...
AGE- WISE CHANGES IN THE CORD Upto 3rd month of intrauterine development Newnates Adults Extend through out the entire len...
2. SPINAL MENINGES  Surrounded by three protective membranes called spinal meninges I. Dura mater II. Arachnoid mater III...
DURA MATER  Extends from foramen magnum to lower border of second sacral vertebra (S2)  There are 2 spaces related to du...
ARACHNOID MATER  Thin delicate transparent avascular membrane which invests the spinal cord loosely  Subarachnoid space ...
PIA MATER  Thin highly vascular membrane that closely invests the spinal cord and continues below the spinal cord as a th...
3. ATTACHMENTS  Suspend and anchor the spinal cord within the dural sac  Anchored by processes of pia mater  Provides s...
PROCESSES OF PIA MATER  Filum terminale  Subarachnoid septum  Linea splendens  Ligamentum denticula
PROCESSES OF PIA MATER  Subarachnoid septum:  Mid-sagittal fenestrated pial septum which connects the dorsal surface of ...
 Filum terminale:  An extension of pia mater  It is about 20 cm long and mainly composed of non-nervous fibrous tissue ...
CONTD……  Linea splendens:  Along the anteromedian fissure, glistening band  Pierced by branches of anterior spinal arte...
 Denticulate ligaments:  Two flattened bands of pial tissue that attach to the spinal dura extending laterally between p...
4. ENLARGEMENTS  Spinal cord presents definite fusiform swellings present at 2 levels  Enlargement consists of large mot...
5. SURFACE STRUCTURES AND SULCI Contains anterior spinal artery Anterior rootlet Posterior median septum Posterior rootlet...
6. SPINAL NERVES  The part of the spinal cord giving origin to the rootlets for one pair of spinal nerves constitutes one...
 Special considerations  First cervical nerve and coccygeal nerve usually have neither the posterior (sensory) roots nor...
General somatic afferent (GSA) General somatic efferent (GSE) General visceral afferent (GVA) General visceral efferent (G...
Sensory input from skin,muscle,bon e and joints to the central nervous system General somatic efferent (GSE) General visce...
General somatic afferent (GSA) Motor output from anterior horn motor neurons to skeletal muscle General visceral afferent ...
General somatic afferent (GSA) General somatic efferent (GSE) Sensory input from visceral organs to the CNS General viscer...
General somatic afferent (GSA) General somatic efferent (GSE) General visceral afferent (GVA) To glands,smooth muscles and...
SPINAL NERVE INNERVATION  One spinal nerve innervates the derivatives from one somite that include the following i. Derma...
7. CAUDA EQUINA  Has resemblance to the tail of a horse  Roots of the lower four pairs of lumbar, five pairs of sacral a...
BLOOD SUPPLY OF THE SPINAL CORD  Arterial supply is mainly by : 1. Anterior spinal artery 2. Posterior spinal artery 3. S...
1. Anterior spinal artery:  union of two small spinal branches of the right and left vertebral arteries in the upper cerv...
2. Posterior spinal arteries:  arising as a small branch from either the vertebral or posterior inferior cerebellar arter...
 Arterial trunks communicate around the cord forming a pial plexus, arterial vaso-corona/arteriae coronae  That gives pe...
 8 anterior and 12 posterior radicular arteries which reach the spinal cord  Anastomose with anterior and posterior spin...
 Arteria radicularis magna: • Origin from T12 to L4 and usually arises on the left side • Major source to supply lower tw...
INTRINSIC BLOOD SUPPLY  The greater part of the cross-sectional area of the spinal cord.  The branches enter the anterio...
VEINS OF SPINAL CORD  Six longitudinal venous channels around the cord  Two median longitudinal  Two anterolateral  Tw...
 These longitudinal venous channels communicate with the internal vertebral venous plexus  Internal vertebral venous ple...
 Drained by veins which leave through the intervertebral foramina to empty into the vertebral, posterior intercostal, lum...
CLINICAL CORRELATION
EPIDURAL ANAESTHESIA  A local anaesthetic drug is injected into the spinal epidural space  It is used in obstetric proce...
CAUDAL ANAESTHESIA  Needle is introduced through the sacral hiatus and the anaesthetic drug is injected  Area anesthised...
LUMBAR PUNCTURE
LUMBAR PUNCTURE  Purpose of lumbar puncture  The pressure of CSF can be estimated  Samples of CSF can be collected for ...
CORDOTOMY OPERATION  Ligamenta denticulata serve as a guide to neurosurgeons during cordotomy operation  When sensory tr...
ANTERIOR SPINAL ARTERY SYNDROME  It occurs due to occlusion (thrombosis or compression of the anterior spinal artery)  A...
CLINICAL CORRELATION  A pathway for transmission of infectious agents and tumour cells
WATERSHED INFARCTS  The segments T1 to T4 are therefore vulnerable to infarcts (watershed infarcts).
