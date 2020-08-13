Successfully reported this slideshow.
PGCE – Secondary Assignment #2 - 771700 Reflections on Assessment in The Secondary School
Assignment 771699 Assignment #2 Reflecting on the Impact of Assessment Assignment Guidelines
Assignment 771699 Image Credit: www.pages-igbp.org This module is assessed through a 5000 essay to critically review the u...
Assignment 771699 Assignment 771700 What are the key issues in Assessment in my subject? Analytical and Methodological Cri...
Assignment 771699 Assignment 771700 Introduction (~200 words) Literature Review: (~1500 words) Critical Review: (~2500 wor...
Assignment 771699 Assignment 771700 Introduction (~200 words) For the introduction you need to be outlining any key assess...
Assignment 771699 Assignment 771700 Literature Review: (~2000 words) This section is exploring the wider literature around...
Assignment 771699 Assignment 771700 Application in the Classroom: (~2500words) This section to consider the assessment mod...
Assignment 771699 Assignment 771700 Conclusion: (-500 words) This section asks you to reflect on what you have critically ...
PGCE – Secondary Assignment 1 - 771700 Reflections on Assessment in The Secondary School
