An overview of Pedagogy

PEDAGOGIC MODELS or Theories of Learning
HOW DO WE LEARN? Long term acquisition and application of knowledge and skills Objectivism Constructivism Knowledge is pas...
Objectivism Constructivism Knowledge is passed through inductive and deductive reasoning Knowledge is constructed through ...
The process in the classroom is a complex inter-relationship between teacher and learning and so this needs to be an itera...
Nursery Ph.D Learning Teaching GCSE directed curriculum content tested collective uniform personalised choice independence...
We will have a brief look at one or two ideas associated with each of these theories - see if you can start to jot some wa...
SOME BEHAVIOURISTS B.F. Skinner - (1904-1990) - Operant Conditioning “Education is what survives when what has been learne...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mt4N9GSBoMI Image Credit: C4 Televison
SOME COGNITIVISTS Charles Reigeluth (1948-) Elaboration Theory Robert Gagné (1916-2002) Conditions of Learning Jean Piaget...
Hopkins (2014)
SOME CONSTRUCTIVISTS John Dewey (1859-1952) - Functional Psychology “The self is not something ready-made, but something i...
SOME CONNECTIONISTS George Siemens (1965-) - Connectivism “The value of social media – blogs, wikis, podcasts, social netw...
Image Credit: www.indianpublicmedia.org
RESOURCES AND SUPPORT www.universityofhullscitts.org.uk username: hullscitts password: Pedagogy2017 Click on <enter> and t...
An overview of four key pedagogic 'families' Behaviourism, Cognitivism, Constructivism and Connectivism.

  1. 1. PEDAGOGIC MODELS or Theories of Learning
  2. 2. HOW DO WE LEARN? Long term acquisition and application of knowledge and skills Objectivism Constructivism Knowledge is passed through inductive and deductive reasoning Knowledge is constructed through personal understanding from meaningful shared experiences Student-to-content Student-to-StudentStudent-to-teacher Student Alone Reading, problems in books, presentations, lectures, papers, web search … Student-to-Student Reviews, peer-critique, pairs, projects, discussion, questioning … Student-to-Many Reflection, Blogging, Twitter, Journals, Presentation, PBL, IBL … Many-to-Many Class discussion, debate, wikis, PBL, IBL, role play …
  3. 3. Objectivism Constructivism Knowledge is passed through inductive and deductive reasoning Knowledge is constructed through personal understanding from meaningful shared experiences Epistemological Perspective Behaviourism Cognitivism Constructivism Collaborative Learning is … performing new behaviours processing of information making meaning by doing intellectual convergence via discourse Teaching is … training for new behaviour transmission of information to learners facilitating activity where learners make meaning inducting learners into the knowledge discourse
  4. 4. The process in the classroom is a complex inter-relationship between teacher and learning and so this needs to be an iterative / interactive process.
  5. 5. Nursery Ph.D Learning Teaching GCSE directed curriculum content tested collective uniform personalised choice independence self-determined facilitated guided
  6. 6. We will have a brief look at one or two ideas associated with each of these theories - see if you can start to jot some ways in which this might impact on class practice.
  7. 7. SOME BEHAVIOURISTS B.F. Skinner - (1904-1990) - Operant Conditioning “Education is what survives when what has been learned has been forgotten.” Ivan Pavlov - (1849-1936) - Classical Conditioning “Appetite, craving for food, is a constant and powerful stimulator of the gastric glands" Edward Thorndike (1874-1949) Law of Effect John Watson (1873-1958) Father of Behaviourism
  8. 8. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mt4N9GSBoMI Image Credit: C4 Televison
  9. 9. SOME COGNITIVISTS Charles Reigeluth (1948-) Elaboration Theory Robert Gagné (1916-2002) Conditions of Learning Jean Piaget - (1896-1980) - Stages of Development “The principle goal of education in the schools should be creating men and women who are capable of doing new things, not simply repeating what other generations have done.” Daniel Willingham - (1961-) - Reframing the mind “People are naturally curious, but we are not naturally good thinkers; unless the cognitive conditions are right, we will avoid thinking.”
  10. 10. Hopkins (2014)
  11. 11. SOME CONSTRUCTIVISTS John Dewey (1859-1952) - Functional Psychology “The self is not something ready-made, but something in continuous formation through choice of action” Lev Vygotsky (1896-1934) - Social Constructavism “Speech and action are part of one and the same complex psychological function, directed toward the solution of the problem at hand” Jerome Bruner (1915-) - Discovery Learning “One seeks to equip the child with deeper, more gripping, and subtler ways of knowing the world and himself.”
  12. 12. SOME CONNECTIONISTS George Siemens (1965-) - Connectivism “The value of social media – blogs, wikis, podcasts, social networking – in learning is readily apparent. Any opportunity (or technology) that enables the formation of connections between learners and educators is worth exploring." Stephen Downes (1959-) - New Media “We need to move beyond the idea that an education is something provided for us and towards the idea that an education is something that we create for ourselves”
  13. 13. Image Credit: www.indianpublicmedia.org
  14. 14. RESOURCES AND SUPPORT www.universityofhullscitts.org.uk username: hullscitts password: Pedagogy2017 Click on <enter> and then support resources

×