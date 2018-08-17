-
Be the first to like this
Published on
=====<<>>=====
BOOK REVIEW :
Book title: [+]The best book of the month Lean Thinking: Banish Waste and Create Wealth in Your Corporation, Revised and Updated [NEWS]
Author: James P Womack
publisher: James P Womack
Book thickness: 398 p
Year of publication: 1980
Best Sellers Rank : #1
=====<<>>=====
BOOK DESCRIPTION :
Title: Lean Thinking( Banish Waste and Create Wealth in Your Corporation Revised and Updated) Binding: Hardcover Author: JamesP.Womack Publisher: FreePress download now : https://fsg5tr.blogspot.com/?book=0743249275
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment