This books ( Orchid Summer: In Search of the Wildest Flowers of the British Isles [PDF] ) Made by Jon Dunn

About Books

(Hardback)One spring, my laziness in failing to mow the back lawn turned out to be a blessing: dozens of bee orchids bearing their gorgeous, garish flowers were for once allowed to grow up uncut, to the point we knew we couldn’t do other than leave them and the lawn in peace for many weeks until the show was over. That experience predisposed me to want to follow Jon Dunn’s account of his journey round Britain in search of these strange, diverse and beautiful flowers. The book is part travelogue, part history, part celebration of these often elusive plants. The author is a genuine enthusiast for his subject as well as being deeply knowledgable. I defy you not to want to follow in his footsteps.Bloomsbury9781408880883

To Download Please Click https://cbookkeayo.blogspot.co.at/?book=1408880881

