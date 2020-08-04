Successfully reported this slideshow.
WEB DESIGN PRINCIPLES Design Process
Objectives  Understand the design process through  Discovery  Exploration  Implementation
Build me a bridge
Discovery  Meet the clients, learn what they do  Prior to the meeting – prepare research  No website, so research their...
Initial Questions for client  What does the company do  What is your role  Does the company have an existing brand or l...
Initial Questions for client  Who are your competitors and do they have websites?  Do you have examples of websites you ...
Questions if redesigning a website  What are your visitors usually looking for when they come to your site?  What are th...
Creative questions  Use your imagination – insight into clients organisation  Programmers – avoid tech jargon  Designer...
Exploration  The next stage is to take all the information gained and analyse and experiment  Put yourself in the shoes ...
Exploration (continued)  Organising the content and flow of the website into a structure we can design around is Informat...
Implementation  Create a layout  Design the interface  Use a large blank sheet of paper, this will focus on the technic...
Summary  The Design Process has the following stages  Discovery (understanding what the client wants)  Exploration (ana...
Design principles

×