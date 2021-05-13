Chme [14.05.21] hugue seraphin

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Need for Resort Mini-Club Children Representatives’ Job Crafting
1 – The state of research with children in tourism (overview)
There is a dearth of academic research in tourism with children (Canosa & Graham, 2016; Canosa, Graham & Wilson, 2018; Kho...
When the focus of the research is on children, quite often it is a conceptual paper, as proven by some of the latest publi...
Children are most of the time considered to be passive and powerless (Hutton, 2016; Poria & Timothy, 2014; Seraphin & Yall...
Khoo-Lattimore (2015) Radic (2017) Seraphin and Green (2019) Khoo-Lattimore & Yang, 2020 Cullingford (1995) Israfilova and...
Infancy (0-2); childhood (3-6); middle childhood (7-10); adolescence (11-18) (Poria & Timothy, 2014) Khoo-Lattimore (2014)...
2 – Research Objectives & Research Questions
The objective of this study is to evidence that resort mini-clubs and more specifically, resort Mini-Club Children Represe...
3 – Resort Mini-Clubs
Resort Mini-Clubs as Agents of Innovation, Creativity, change and Sustainability in Hospitality
The entertainment provided to children The entertainment provided to children depends on their age. Typically, activities ...
Education and training or visitors are extremely important as they impact positively on their perception of the destinatio...
 Responsible Tourism: The ‘Why’ and ‘How’ of Empowering Children The role of resort mini-clubs  Tourism Sustainable Thin...
4 – Resort Mini-Clubs Children Representatives
Using a variety of sources: -Children Representatives’ jobs advertised by a variety of resort operators + -Descriptors fro...
The main duties and responsibilities of Children Representatives should be to: Educate children to sustainability using di...
Children Representatives should: Hold a qualification in tourism First aid, and child care qualifications As for their k...
Children Representatives need to be:  Sustainability Transformers, in other words educators wanting to induce a worldview...
Séraphin, H. (2021). Educating and creating experiences for the future (responsible) tourists: The need for resort mini-cl...
Hugues.seraphin@Winchester.ac.uk Dr Hugues SERAPHIN
CHME conference 2021

  1. 1. The Need for Resort Mini-Club Children Representatives’ Job Crafting
  2. 2. 1 – The state of research with children in tourism (overview)
  3. 3. There is a dearth of academic research in tourism with children (Canosa & Graham, 2016; Canosa, Graham & Wilson, 2018; Khoo-Lattimore, 2015; Poria & Timothy, 2014; Seraphin & Yallop, 2019). When some tourism studies are about consumers of the tourism industry, children are not systematically taken into consideration (Hertzman, Anderson & Rowley, 2008; Poria & Timothy, 2014; Seraphin & Yallop, 2019). ‘Tourism and hospitality research to date has focused almost exclusively on adult perspectives, often overlooking, if not neglecting, the views of children and young people’ (Canosa et al, 2018a: 519).
  4. 4. When the focus of the research is on children, quite often it is a conceptual paper, as proven by some of the latest publications in the area (Canosa et al, 2018a; Canosa & Graham, 2016; Poria & Timothy, 2014; Seraphin & Yallop, 2019a, b; Seraphin & Vo- Thanh, 2020). When the research is empirical, parents are sometimes surveyed either instead of the children (Fox et al, 2014; Poria & Timothy, 2014; Seraphin & Yallop, 2019), or in addition to the children (Lugosi, Robinson, Golubovskaya & Foley, 2016; Poris, 2006). This seems to be done almost as a way to get (more) validity and reliability.
  5. 5. Children are most of the time considered to be passive and powerless (Hutton, 2016; Poria & Timothy, 2014; Seraphin & Yallop, 2019; immature; vulnerable; incompetent (Canosa & Graham, 2016); unreliable; and not able to express their own views and opinions (Canosa et al, 2018a). Children’s rights are not just about their protection from harm, but are also about ‘their participation in matters that affects them, such as research about their lives’ (Canosa & Graham, 2016: 219). The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989) has drawn attention to that matter The rationale behind this non-engagement with children is due to the need to have ethical approval; the lack of skills required to work with children; the required logistics; the potential lack of traction of the topic (Khoo-Lattimore, 2015; Poria & Timothy, 2014); and the absence of a clear framework of good practice when conducting research with children and young people (Canosa et al, 2018a).
  6. 6. Khoo-Lattimore (2015) Radic (2017) Seraphin and Green (2019) Khoo-Lattimore & Yang, 2020 Cullingford (1995) Israfilova and Khoo-Lattimore (2018) Kerr & Price (2018) Hixson (2014) Canosa, Wilson & Graham (2017)
  7. 7. Infancy (0-2); childhood (3-6); middle childhood (7-10); adolescence (11-18) (Poria & Timothy, 2014) Khoo-Lattimore (2014), interviewed children between 5 and 6 years old. Her rationale was based on the fact that between the age of 3 and 6, children can: express their thoughts on many topics; provide extended and coherent description of past experiences. Still according to Khoo-Lattimore (2014), children from the age of 5, are better suited for the reasons previously listed, but also because their pronunciation is more precise; they can argue; and give their own opinions about things. Hixson (2014) focused on 16-19 years old due to the fact because they are particular keen to interact with others; they are more intellectually developed; they can think in multi-dimensional manner; and finally, because they have the freedom to choose the types of events they want to attend. Canosa et al (2017) considered children 10 to 13.
  8. 8. 2 – Research Objectives & Research Questions
  9. 9. The objective of this study is to evidence that resort mini-clubs and more specifically, resort Mini-Club Children Representatives (CRs) have a significant role to play in the (responsible) tourism education and therefore empowerment of children What should be: (a) The main duties and responsibilities of CRs? (b) The profile (education, knowledge, skills and abilities) of Children Representatives (CRs)?
  10. 10. 3 – Resort Mini-Clubs
  11. 11. Resort Mini-Clubs as Agents of Innovation, Creativity, change and Sustainability in Hospitality
  12. 12. The entertainment provided to children The entertainment provided to children depends on their age. Typically, activities include didactic games and creative activities; trips; workshops; arts and crafts; movies; themed activities; and sport-related activities Ozel (2015) Sotiriadis (2014)
  13. 13. Education and training or visitors are extremely important as they impact positively on their perception of the destination and subsequently on the performance of the destination (Lee & Hallak, 2018; Seraphin et al, 2016). The activities developed to educate visitors need to be interactive; fun; and provide factual information about the destination (Seraphin et al, 2016).
  14. 14.  Responsible Tourism: The ‘Why’ and ‘How’ of Empowering Children The role of resort mini-clubs  Tourism Sustainable Thinker  Tourism Sustainable Actioner  Tourism Sustainable Transformer
  15. 15. 4 – Resort Mini-Clubs Children Representatives
  16. 16. Using a variety of sources: -Children Representatives’ jobs advertised by a variety of resort operators + -Descriptors from career adviser organisations = A compiled job description and person specification for Children Representatives
  17. 17. The main duties and responsibilities of Children Representatives should be to: Educate children to sustainability using different type of fun activities Delivering an exciting and creative childcare programme (consumption of local products and services, as well as the involvement of local suppliers and/or contractors) Organising a varied programme of activities (balancing edutainment and advertainment) Keeping children happy; safe; and also fostering family bonding, and encounters with locals
  18. 18. Children Representatives should: Hold a qualification in tourism First aid, and child care qualifications As for their knowledge: Evidence of a strong understanding of sustainability Success to the SULITEST should be made compulsory. Finally, skills and ability: Ability to lead project gathering a variety of stakeholders.
  19. 19. Children Representatives need to be:  Sustainability Transformers, in other words educators wanting to induce a worldview shift in the children  Sustainability Thinkers, that is to say educators who encourage critical thinking and a questioning attitude  Sustainability Actioners, by getting children involved in sustainability projects or activities
  20. 20. Séraphin, H. (2021). Educating and creating experiences for the future (responsible) tourists: The need for resort mini-club children representatives’ job crafting. Creating hospitality experiences, Authenticity in an emerging world of hyper-reality, 12-14 May 2021, CHME: Sheffield Business School To reference this presentation:
  21. 21. Hugues.seraphin@Winchester.ac.uk Dr Hugues SERAPHIN

