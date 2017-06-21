Extension and adoption of biofortified crops: Quality protein maize in East Africa Hugo De Groote 1, Nilupa S. Gunaratna 2...
Introduction Agricultural extension was developed to promote new technologies, mostly aimed at increasing yield Lately, ...
Conceptual framework – Extension of QPM
Background ● Quality Protein or QPM  is maize biofortified with higher levels of essential amino acids lysine and tryptop...
Objectives of the study ● Measure performance indicators of the project, the number of farmers who  Participated in acti...
Study design - ● Four project countries: ● 2-4 major maize districts where QPMD project had been active ● Random selection...
Rainfall ● All sites bimodal ● Different levels 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct N...
Farming systems
Participation in project activites
Factors affecting awareness and understanding Category Variable1 Awareness of protein Awareness of QPM Understandin g of Q...
Farmer evaluation of QPM and CM 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 5.0 Yield Field Postharvest Overall Yield Field Postharvest Overal...
Adoption of QPM – the good news 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 AdoptionofQPM TanzaniaBabati Hai...
Adoption of QPM – the other news 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 AdoptionofQPM KenyaEmbu Mbeere ...
Factors affecting adoption of QPM (only Uganda and Tanzania) Category Variable Extension Participation in activities 1.88 ...
Conclusions ● Many farmers in East Africa participated in QPM extension activities ● This participation positively affecti...
With thanks to ● The farmers ● CIDA ● The survey teams from SARI, KARI, Makere and Hawassa Universities
De groote etal 2010 extension of qpm_aaae v4_slideshare
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

De groote etal 2010 extension of qpm_aaae v4_slideshare

9 views

Published on

Abstract
Biofortified crops can be promoted with extension strategies based on their agronomic qualities, nutritional qualities, or both, but the effectiveness of these different strategies has so far not been studied. Since 2003, quality protein maize (QPM) has been disseminated using both approaches in East Africa. This study therefore analyzes the effectiveness of promoting biofortified crops based on their agronomic and their nutritional qualities on the adoption of QPM cultivars in East Africa. A random sample survey was conducted in Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, with 423 households from QPM extension areas and 539 households from similar areas outside the extension zone. Propensity score matching and regression analysis were used to assess determinants of QPM adoption, including farmers’ awareness of QPM, understanding of its nutritional benefits, and evaluation of agronomic performance to evaluate the agronomic and nutritional extension strategies. Results showed high familiarity with QPM, but low understanding of nutritional benefits. Farmers evaluated QPM varieties as equal or superior to conventional maize for post-harvest traits, but not always for agronomic traits (in particular yield in Ethiopia and Tanzania). Adoption in extension areas varied from 73% in Uganda and 25% in Tanzania to none in Kenya. Key factors that increased adoption were farmers’ participation in extension, having heard of QPM, higher overall evaluation ratings of QPM vs. conventional maize varieties, and understanding of QPM’s nutritional benefits. Agronomic performance was found to be more important than an understanding of nutritional benefits. For biofortified crops to be adopted and have a nutritional impact on target populations, they should, first and foremost, be agronomically equal or superior to conventional varieties. If farmers are convinced of the agronomic performance of biofortified crops, additional gains in adoption can be achieved by focusing extension efforts on imparting farmers with knowledge of the benefits of biofortified crops for human nutrition.

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
9
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

De groote etal 2010 extension of qpm_aaae v4_slideshare

  1. 1. Extension and adoption of biofortified crops: Quality protein maize in East Africa Hugo De Groote 1, Nilupa S. Gunaratna 2, Kebebe Ergano 3, Frank Mmbando 4 and Dennis Friesen 1 1 International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre, CIMMYT, PO Box 1041-00621 Nairobi, Kenya, h.degroote@cgiar.org 2 Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, USA 3 Hawassa University, Awassa, Ethiopia 4Selian Agricultural Research Institute (SARI), Arusha, Tanzania Paper presented at the African Agricultural Economics Association Conference, Cape Town, 19-23 September , 2009 Published as: De Groote H., N. S. Gunaratna, M. Fisher, K. Ergano, Frank Mmbando and D. K. Friesen. 2016. The Effectiveness of Extension Strategies for Increasing the Adoption of Biofortified Crops: The Case of Quality Protein Maize in East Africa. Food Security 8:1101–1121. DOI 10.1007/s12571-016-0621-7.
  2. 2. Introduction Agricultural extension was developed to promote new technologies, mostly aimed at increasing yield Lately, breeders have increased the nutritional quality in staple crops through biofortification:  orange fleshed sweet potatoes  golden rice  quality protein maize (QPM). But QPM is not recognizable. What is the best extension strategy of biofortified crops?  Breed the trait into an agronomically superior variety  Put it in old variety, promote it for nutritional qualities  Some combination of the above
  3. 3. Conceptual framework – Extension of QPM
  4. 4. Background ● Quality Protein or QPM  is maize biofortified with higher levels of essential amino acids lysine and tryptophan, almost doubling its protein value  Origin is the o2 gene, a natural mutant  The gene affects the endosperm is affected, and the first o2 varieties had poor agronomical, storage and cooking qualities  These problems have been solved ● QPMD project  Has developed many QPM varieties for East Africa  Conducted extension activities: promotion and demonstration
  5. 5. Objectives of the study ● Measure performance indicators of the project, the number of farmers who  Participated in activities  Were aware of QPM and its benefits  Adopted ● Participatory evaluation of QPM varieties vs. conventional varieties ● Analysis of factors that drive adoption of biofortified varieties: Agronomic performance, or Understanding of nutritional benefits
  6. 6. Study design - ● Four project countries: ● 2-4 major maize districts where QPMD project had been active ● Random selection of project communities (treatment) ● Random selection pps of other communities in the same districts (control) ● 10-15 households randomly selected in each, 916 in total
  7. 7. Rainfall ● All sites bimodal ● Different levels 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Averagemonthlyrainfall(mm) Kenya: Embu Kenya: Mbeere Ethiopia Uganda Tanzania
  8. 8. Farming systems
  9. 9. Participation in project activites
  10. 10. Factors affecting awareness and understanding Category Variable1 Awareness of protein Awareness of QPM Understandin g of QPM Extension Participation in activities 1.06** 1.46*** 0.68** Poster or promotional materials 0.88* 1.51*** 0.58* Household head Age 0.00 0.03** 0.02 Male 0.44 -0.87 -0.30 Education (years) 0.09 -0.02 0.02 Wealth Total land available (hectares) 0.16 0.07 0.07 Tropical livestock units (TLU) 0.00 0.02 0.05* Housing quality 0.26 -0.16 0.02 Durable good ownership -0.14 0.11 -0.01 Country Ethiopia -1.18 0.05 0.49 Kenya -0.47 -1.53* -1.54* Tanzania -2.09** -0.18 -0.10 Uganda - - -
  11. 11. Farmer evaluation of QPM and CM 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 5.0 Yield Field Postharvest Overall Yield Field Postharvest Overall Yield Field Postharvest Overall FarmerEvaluation QPM CM Ethiopia Tanzania Uganda ● QPM varieties are appreciated for yield in Uganda, but not Ethiopia ● QPM varieties are appreciated for post- harvest characteristics in Et and Tanz, not in Uganda ● Overall evaluation of QPM much better in Uganda, sligthly better in Tanzania, but not better in Ethiopia
  12. 12. Adoption of QPM – the good news 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 AdoptionofQPM TanzaniaBabati Hai Karatu Non-QPMD areas 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 AdoptionofQPM UgandaBugiri Iganga Kamuli Non-QPMD areas ● In Uganda, 70% adoption in project areas, 45% outside ● In Tanzania, up to 50% in project areas, but trends worrying, none outside
  13. 13. Adoption of QPM – the other news 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 AdoptionofQPM KenyaEmbu Mbeere Non-project areas 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 AdoptionofQPM Ethiopia Abella Tula Badawacho Dore Bafano Shashogo Non-QPMD areas ● In Ethiopia, adoption is erratic, driven by seed supply ● In Kenya, no adoption
  14. 14. Factors affecting adoption of QPM (only Uganda and Tanzania) Category Variable Extension Participation in activities 1.88 ** 0.20 Poster or promotional materials 0.33 0.17 Understanding of QPM's advantages for human nutrition 1.17 ** 0.47 ** Farmer evaluation Difference in overall rating (QPM vs. CM) 0.93 ** 0.31 *** Household head Age -0.01 0.00 Male 0.32 0.13 Education (years) 0.06 -0.06 * Proportion of working time on-farm -0.02 -0.06 Wealth Total land available (hectares) -0.14 0.17 *** Tropical livestock units (TLU) 0.13 0.02 Housing quality -0.42 -0.12 Durable good ownership -0.04 0.07 Intensification Oxplough ownership -1.40 * -0.63 ** Country Tanzania -3.19 *** -1.09 *** QPM adoption in QPM area in 2007 (ha)
  15. 15. Conclusions ● Many farmers in East Africa participated in QPM extension activities ● This participation positively affecting their awareness of QPM, understanding of QPM’s nutritional benefits, and adoption. ● Farmers who evaluated QPM favorably and who understood its nutritional benefits were more likely to adopt QPM ● Adoption in target areas reaching 70% in Uganda project areas, 45% outside. In other countries adoption was much less, and almost none outside project areas. ● Agronomic performance is more important than understanding of nutritional benefits in the adoption of biofortified crops. ● Farmers do not want to compromise on yield for biofortified crops
  16. 16. With thanks to ● The farmers ● CIDA ● The survey teams from SARI, KARI, Makere and Hawassa Universities

×