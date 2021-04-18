Successfully reported this slideshow.
© Democrance DMCC 2016 INSURANCE TO INCREASE PROTECTION © Democrance DMCC 2020
The Digital Innovation Award - Democrance

The Digital Innovation Award - Democrance

  2. 2. 2 Democratizing Insurance 12 Countries in MEA, SE Asia, LatAm More than 1 million active Policies $0.05 to $5,000 Premium Democrance’s technology platform enables to scale partnerships between insurance companies and non-traditonal insurance distributors such as telco providers and remittance houses to bring insurance products to the most-deserving population. Through our “Plug & Play” Software-as-a- Service (SaaS) platform we enable insurers to increase digital sales and unlock new market segments. Democrance already works across Asia, Africa, South America and the Middle East to help bridge the gap between the insurer and the uninsured.
  3. 3. 3 A Migrant Centred Approach To Remittances Democrance’s partnership with AXA Emerging Customers, along with the money transfer operator HelloPaisa allows AXA to offer insurance to migrant workers in MENA. When a migrant worker chooses to send money using HelloPaisa she is automatically eligible for a free life insurance coverage. The insured (sender of the remittance) and the beneficiary (receiver) receive a SMS with their policy details as well as the one-step digital process to make a claim. The whole process is simplified using only their mobile phone. The beneficiary can claim on her phone and, once approved, the payment is made via a remittance transfer.
  4. 4. 4 Click to play
  5. 5. 5 The Philippines is one of the world’s leading labour-sending countries, facilitating the migration of an estimated 2.2 million Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in total. Democrance in partnership with AXA is working to promote insurance for OFWs to help mitigate the risk of emergency remittances due to unforeseen circumstances. Using the Democrance platform, Filipinos abroad will be able to benefit from a comprehensive insurance plan to cover their immediate family back home. OFWs will be able to pay for insurance for their families in the Philippines, through the OFW Family at Home program. Impacting The Lives Of Overseas Filipino Workers
  6. 6. 6 Democrance joined forces with Cambodia Life Insurance (Camlife) to offer affordable and accessible life microinsurance products via the mobile channel. Democrance’s platform integrates Camlife’s entire insurance system to digitize and automate. The partnership with Cambodian mobile operator, Cellcard, means that their mobile subscribers only need their phones to buy, use and make claims for affordable life and health microinsurance product, thanks to Democrance platform. The premiums payment can be made through phone balance, and claims are paid in under four days. The Rise of Mobile Payment in Cambodia
  7. 7. 7 We are working with the leading e-payment platform in Egypt, offering financial services to consumers through more than 160,000 locations. Democrance has also recently partnered the market leader in micro non-life insurance in Egypt, to bring micro insurance to the informal SME sector. Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are an important source of employment in Egypt: lying at the bottom of the pyramid, their needs and risks are consistently overlooked. With the new offerings offered by gig-Egypt and Democrance, micro business owners can insure their goods as well as gain health care coverage in the first pre-underwritten product for MSMEs delivered at scale worldwide. Adding Value To The Bottom Of The Pyramid Photo of actual customer and his insured business

