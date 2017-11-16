R082: Creating Digital Graphics LO: To define the purpose of digital graphics
Task 1: Work Plan In Microsoft Excel create a table that is the similar to the one below (you cannot copy and paste the im...
Task 2: Adding Film Name Last week you came up with ideas for your film name and what font you would use. You must now add...
Task 2: Adding Film Name Take a screen shot of your DVD cover progress and put the screenshot in your screenshot folder.
Task 3: Photoshoot Ideas You must plan 6 ideas of what the photo on the front of you DVD will be of. Points • Where will i...
Photoshoot Ideas
Task 4: Cover Visualisation Diagram You must create an annotated visualisation diagram that shows your plan for the cover ...
Task 5: Rear / Spine Visualisation Diagram You must create an annotated visualisation diagram that shows your plan for the...
Visualisation Diagram
Task 6: Identifying Assets You must create a list identifying all of the imagery you will need for your DVD cover. You wil...
Extension Task
Task 1: The Purpose of Digital Graphics Explain the purpose of digital graphics explaining how they are used to: • To Ente...
Task 1: The Purpose of Digital Graphics Explain the purpose of digital graphics explaining how they are used to: • To Ente...
Digital Graphics can be used to entertain audiences and will be used in things such as comics and as still graphics in com...
Guidance https://prezi.com/m-eyxykam_th/the-use-of- digital-graphics/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

R082 Week 3 (Thurs)

13 views

Published on

R082 Week 3 (Thurs)

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

R082 Week 3 (Thurs)

  1. 1. R082: Creating Digital Graphics LO: To define the purpose of digital graphics
  2. 2. Task 1: Work Plan In Microsoft Excel create a table that is the similar to the one below (you cannot copy and paste the image). Microsoft Excel Logo Table
  3. 3. Task 2: Adding Film Name Last week you came up with ideas for your film name and what font you would use. You must now add the film name to your DVD cover using one of the fonts you researched. Points • You will be given a tutorial how of how to use text in Photoshop • You will receive guidance of how to download a font from Dafont.com You can put your title at either the top or bottom of the cover.
  4. 4. Task 2: Adding Film Name Take a screen shot of your DVD cover progress and put the screenshot in your screenshot folder.
  5. 5. Task 3: Photoshoot Ideas You must plan 6 ideas of what the photo on the front of you DVD will be of. Points • Where will it be? • Who / What will be in it? • How will it be framed?
  6. 6. Photoshoot Ideas
  7. 7. Task 4: Cover Visualisation Diagram You must create an annotated visualisation diagram that shows your plan for the cover of your Horror DVD. Points • Central image • Film Name • Age certificate • DVD logo • Actors names Possible Extras • Tagline
  8. 8. Task 5: Rear / Spine Visualisation Diagram You must create an annotated visualisation diagram that shows your plan for the cover of your Horror DVD. Points: Back • Image/images • Blurb/Synopsis • Barcode • Copyright info • DVD logo • Age certificate Points: Spine • Film name • DVD logo • Age certificate
  9. 9. Visualisation Diagram
  10. 10. Task 6: Identifying Assets You must create a list identifying all of the imagery you will need for your DVD cover. You will also need to say where you will get this imagery from (a web address or original imagery).
  11. 11. Extension Task
  12. 12. Task 1: The Purpose of Digital Graphics Explain the purpose of digital graphics explaining how they are used to: • To Entertain, • To inform, • To advertise, • To promote, • To educate, • Any others? For each bullet create a PowerPoint slide with examples of each graphic and an explanation how they link to each purpose. You must ensure you have completed the ‘Purpose of Digital Graphics’ task and had it approved by your teacher before moving onto the next task. You will be kept behind after-school if this is not completed by the end of today’s lesson.
  13. 13. Task 1: The Purpose of Digital Graphics Explain the purpose of digital graphics explaining how they are used to: • To Entertain, • To inform, • To advertise, • To promote, • To educate, • Any others? For each bullet create a PowerPoint slide with examples of each graphic and an explanation how they link to each purpose.
  14. 14. Digital Graphics can be used to entertain audiences and will be used in things such as comics and as still graphics in computer games. Entertainment Example
  15. 15. Guidance https://prezi.com/m-eyxykam_th/the-use-of- digital-graphics/

×