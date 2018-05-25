Successfully reported this slideshow.
Best [EBOOK] Jacqueline s Cuisines: A Jamaican Twist On Your American Dish Online
Book details Author : Jacqueline Gordon Pages : 62 pages Publisher : CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform 2014-08-0...
Description this book Introducing your American favorites with a Jamaican twist... Why didn t anyone think of this before?...
Introducing your American favorites with a Jamaican twist... Why didn t anyone think of this before? Jacqueline Gordon is sharing her love of cooking and over 40 years of expertise in Jacqueline s Cuisines: A Jamaican Twist on Your American Dish. Born in Jamaica, Jacqueline knows the in and outs of her rich culture and what is required in all Jamaican cuisine. In this cookbook, Jacqueline reveals all of her secrets in an easy to follow, step by step format that will have your kitchen smelling delicious with Jamaican meals as soon as you begin reading. It will feel as if you are in a cooking class but in the comfort of your own home. Authentic Jamaican dishes include: Curry Chicken Escovitch Fish Brown Stew Chicken Corned Beef w/ Rice And More! Now, you can make the Jamaican food you have always loved. Jacqueline s Cuisines will have you eating authentic Jamaican food made by you in NO TIME!"
Published in: Food
