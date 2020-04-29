Beta fpv hx115 115mm hd toothpick drone built in fr sky rxsr receiver

HX115 HD 3-4S Freestyle Ripper, the first toothpick quadcopter with the customized high-definition camera RunCam Split 3 Nano in the world has come, which can shoot in 1080P video at 60FPS and capture the special moments in your flying life. It features toothpick F4 2-4S AIO FC paired with 1105 5000KV motor, enables you to experience the unparalleled boost in power and performance. For those of you who wanna rip in the backyard or blast through the sky, this beast is for you.The built-in FrSky RXSR receiver can make it easily to bind to all FrSky transmitters.Please refer to the manual for more information about the binding process.