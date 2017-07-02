G7 unit 2 l2 a closer look 1

English 7
Look at pictures and writethe names of the health problems 1spotssunburn(put on) weight flu(an) allergy sickness 1 2 3 4 5...
a sore throat a headache a cough 2 a temperature a stomachache an earache 7 8 9 10 11 12
I. Vocabulary 3 have a have feel cough headache sore throat temperature flu stomach-ache toothache earache sick tired weak
4 Have a / an + an acute disease (bệnh cấp tính - số ít) Example: Have a cold / a headache / an earache / a toothache / a ...
Activity 1. Look at the pictures. Write the problem below the picture of each patient. 5 flu sunburn allergy tired/ weak 1...
Activity 2. Now, read the doctor’s notes about his patients and fill in the missing words. Patient 1: She looks very red. ...
Activity 3. Role-play the meeting with the doctor. Use the cues in 1, 2 or your own health problems. 7 Hi Doctor Thao Hi, ...
Activity 4. Choose a health problem. Work in groups. Tell your group about the last time you had that problem. Example: A:...
II. Pronunciation /f/ and /v/ Activity 5. Listen and circle the words you hear. 9 /f/ /v/ 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. fat ferry fast...
Activity 6. Listen and circle the word(s) with the /f/ or /v/ sounds. Then say the sentences. 1. Fast food isn’t healthy. ...
III. Homework • Do exercise in your workbook. • Prepare next lesson: A closer look 2. 11
×