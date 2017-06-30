IDEA – INGLÊS DIFERENCIADO PARA ESCOLAS E ALUNOS MEU INGLÊS PERCORRENDO O MUNDO www.queroidea.wix.com/desafio THE LORD’S P...
Pai nosso em ingêsl

Pai nosso em inglês

Pai nosso em ingêsl

  1. 1. IDEA – INGLÊS DIFERENCIADO PARA ESCOLAS E ALUNOS MEU INGLÊS PERCORRENDO O MUNDO www.queroidea.wix.com/desafio THE LORD’S PRAYER ORAÇÃO DO PAI NOSSO
  2. 2. IDEA – INGLÊS DIFERENCIADO PARA ESCOLAS E ALUNOS MEU INGLÊS PERCORRENDO O MUNDO www.queroidea.wix.com/desafio Pai Nosso que estás no céu Santificado seja o Teu nome Venha a nós o Teu reino Seja feita a Tua vontade Assim na Terra como no céu O pão nosso de cada dia dá-nos hoje Perdoa-nos as nossas ofensas Assim como nós perdoamos A quem nos tem ofendido E não nos deixeis cair e tentação Mas livrai-nos do mal Pois teu é o reino, o poder E a glória Para sempre, amém! Our father who is in heaven Holy is your name Your kingdom come Your will be done On earth as it is in Heaven Give us this day our daily bread And forgive us our sins As we forgive those Who sins against us And lead us not into temptation But deliver us from evil For yours is the power, the kingdom And the glory Forever and ever Amen!
  3. 3. IDEA – INGLÊS DIFERENCIADO PARA ESCOLAS E ALUNOS MEU INGLÊS PERCORRENDO O MUNDO www.queroidea.wix.com/desafio Our father who is in heaven My father who is in heaven Your Kindgom come My, Our e Your são pronomes – Meu, Nosso e Seu, respectivamente. Eles são conhecidos como Pronomes Possessivos Adjetivos, e vem sempre antes do substantivo. Mas vamos parar de bla-bla-bla gramatical. A gente quer é falar, não é mesmo? Então vamos lá! Se Our father é Nosso Pai, ou pai nosso, então, a partir daí podemos fazer várias outras frases indicando coisas que são nossas, que nos pertencem. Ex.: Our car = nosso carro Our Family = nossa família My mother = nossa mãe My teacher= nossa professora Your friend Your name Vamos agora criar frases a partir dessas expressões. Our car is red Our Family is happy My mother loves me Gleyce is my favorite teacher Your friend is smart What is your name?
  4. 4. IDEA – INGLÊS DIFERENCIADO PARA ESCOLAS E ALUNOS MEU INGLÊS PERCORRENDO O MUNDO www.queroidea.wix.com/desafio My father who is in heaven Holy is your name Your kingdom come Your will be done On earth as it is in Heaven Give me this day my daily bread And forgive me my sins As I forgive those Who sins against me And lead me not into temptation But deliver me from evil For yours is the power, the kingdom And the glory Forever and ever Amen! Our father who is in heaven Holy is your name Your kingdom come Your will be done On earth as it is in Heaven Give us this day our daily bread And forgive us our sins As we forgive those Who sins against us And lead us not into temptation But deliver us from evil For yours is the power, the kingdom And the glory Forever and ever Amen!
  5. 5. IDEA – INGLÊS DIFERENCIADO PARA ESCOLAS E ALUNOS MEU INGLÊS PERCORRENDO O MUNDO www.queroidea.wix.com/desafio SONG Our father who is in heaven Holy is your name Your kingdom come Your will be done On earth as is in Heaven Our daily bread give us today And please forgive our sins Don’t let us fall Into temptation From evil deliver us For yours is the power, the kingdom And the glory Amen My father who is in heaven Holy is your name Your kingdom come Your will be done On earth as is in Heaven My daily bread give me today And please forgive my sins Don’t let me fall Into temptation From evil deliver me For yours is the power, the kingdom And the glory Amen
