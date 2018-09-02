Coin folders have a long, distinguished legacy as being most people s first exposure to coin collecting hobby. Everyone either has or knows someone who has been given a coin folder as a child and gone on to fill it with cents, nickels, dimes, or quarters. The state quarter program has been one of the most successful in the U.S. Mint s history. It has brought collecting to the mainstream. Riding on the coat tails of the state quarter program, the America the Beautiful series comes at a time when the public is familiar with searching and saving quarters from circulation. A total of 56 quarters honoring a national site from each U.S. state and territory will be issued from 2010 to 2021.



