Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Festive in Death Audiobook Free | Festive in Death ( free audiobook ) : audio books free to download Festive in Death Audi...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Festive in Death Audiobook Free | Festive in Death ( free audiobook ) : audio books free to download Personal trainer Trey...
Festive in Death Audiobook Free | Festive in Death ( free audiobook ) : audio books free to download Written By: J. D. Rob...
Festive in Death Audiobook Free | Festive in Death ( free audiobook ) : audio books free to download Download Full Version...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Festive in Death Audiobook Free | Festive in Death ( free audiobook ) : audio books free to download

6 views

Published on

Festive in Death Audiobook Free | Festive in Death ( free audiobook ) : audio books free to download

Published in: Retail
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Festive in Death Audiobook Free | Festive in Death ( free audiobook ) : audio books free to download

  1. 1. Festive in Death Audiobook Free | Festive in Death ( free audiobook ) : audio books free to download Festive in Death Audiobook Free | Festive in Death ( free audiobook ) : audio books free to download
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Festive in Death Audiobook Free | Festive in Death ( free audiobook ) : audio books free to download Personal trainer Trey Ziegler was in peak physical condition. If you didn’t count the kitchen knife in his well-toned chest. And hanging from it was a note: Santa Says You’ve Been Bad!!! Ho. Ho. Ho! Naturally, the vengeful ex-girlfriend who called in the body was the first suspect. But as Lieutenant Eve Dallas soon discovers, she was only one in a lineup of women who’d been loved and left by the narcissistic gym rat, who’d shown a suspicious preference for wealthy, slightly older women who could afford to finance his lifestyle—and his wardrobe. Not that the perp had to be a woman —the victim’s enormous self-regard and arrogant behavior had ticked off plenty of guys, too. While Dallas tries to sort through the list of Ziegler’s enemies, she’s also dealing with her Christmas shopping list—plus the guest list for her and her billionaire husband’s upcoming holiday bash. How do she and Roarke even know two hundred fifty-six people? She’d rather serve warrants than hors d’oeuvres any day.… Feeling less than festive, Dallas tries to avoid the relentless good cheer around her, put aside her distaste for the victim, and solve the mystery of his death—a mystery that only deepens when a small fortune in cash is found inside Ziegler’s gym locker. There are just a few investigating days left before Christmas, and as New Year’s 2061 approaches, this homicide cop is resolved to stop a cold-blooded killer.
  4. 4. Festive in Death Audiobook Free | Festive in Death ( free audiobook ) : audio books free to download Written By: J. D. Robb. Narrated By: Susan Ericksen Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: September 2014 Duration: 13 hours 12 minutes
  5. 5. Festive in Death Audiobook Free | Festive in Death ( free audiobook ) : audio books free to download Download Full Version Festive in Death Audio OR Download now

×