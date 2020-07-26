Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published on

Descripción de los alimentos andinos del Perú.

Published in: Education
SUPER ALIMENTOS

  1. 1. HEALTHY FOOD MY NAME IS FIORELLA . I AM SIXTEEN YEAR OLD . I AM IN 5TH OF SECONDARY SCHOOL AND I AM A STUDENT. IN THIS OPPORTUNITY I WILL TELL YOU ABOUT THE NUTRITIONAL FOODS THAT ARE IN PERU , FOR WHICH THEY ARE DELICIOUS
  2. 2. KIWICHA Kiwicha, also known as amaranth, is a leafy plant that can reach up to three meters in height. It belongs to the amaranthacea family that gathers approximately 800 species of kiwicha. The characteristics of this food vary according to the place and the region in which they are grown. The origin of the kiwicha plant is located in Peru, Ecuador, Mexico and Guatemala, which began to be cultivated 7000 years ago. Amaranth has great health benefits. This is due to its high nutritional value and provides a higher amount of protein compared to other cereals. This characteristic makes it a food with the ability to satisfy a large part of the protein ration for people and in turn provide 70% of energy from the diet. The National Academy of Sciences of the United States defined kiwicha as "the best food of plant origin for human consumption" and the World Health Organization and the United Nations Organization for Food and Agriculture have highlighted its high concentration of proteins. That is why this food was included in the diet of astronauts. These are some of the many reasons why we should all stop ignoring kiwicha and start including it in our daily diet. Next FL Tape will present you the sustainable benefits.
  3. 3. DESCRIPTION • WHERE IS THE KIWICHA FROM ? The kiwicha grows in the low and high regions of Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia and Argentina. Around 1,200 varieties are still kept in the Andes. . WHAT COLOR IS THE KIWICHA ? The kiwicha hey are of various colors such as deep red, yellow, green, pink, orange or purple.
  4. 4. • WHAT BENEFITS DOES THE KIWICHA HAVE ? 5 Reasons why we should all consume kiwicha - Complete source of protein: This protein also contains all eight complete essential amino acids (includes lysine, an amino acid that does not appear in most grains), making it an ideal complete protein source for vegetarians and vegans. Although most people are aware that the protein aids in cell growth and repair, it also sends signals throughout the body, makes it easier to transport substances, and many more benefits. Without protein, our bodies would literally collapse. - Gluten free: Gluten activates a protein called zonulin that constitutes the closure between our intestinal cells, triggering an immune response. Gluten also contains phytic acid, a compound that dissolves several important bio minerals available, such as magnesium. However, we do not need to worry about these serious problems when consuming kiwicha.
  5. 5. - Rich in dietary fiber: Kiwicha also contains a large amount of soluble fiber, which attracts liquids, slows digestion, and is known to lower cholesterol. As a consequence, kiwicha is ideal in weight loss diets. - Cardiovascular benefits: this food can benefit our cardiovascular system - Mineral dense; its dense concentration of essential minerals. it contains a considerable amount of calcium, potassium, zinc, copper and selenium. On the negative side, this food lacks many vitamins less vitamin B6 and
  6. 6. • IN WHAT SEASON IS THE KIWICHA GROWN ? This plant is traditionally cultivated from 2,500 to 3,300 meters above sea level; however, excellent results have been observed at sea level and tropical areas of the western mountain range. It is susceptible to cold, excess humidity, very resistant to water deficit and heat. Stationary availability:
  7. 7. Nutritional value: Componentes / Components Por 100g / Per 100g Proteína Protein 12,9 g Calcio Calcium 247 g Fósforo Phosphorus 500 mg Hierro Iron 3.4 mg Ceniza Ash 2,5 g Grasa Fat 7,2 g Fibra Fiber 6,7 g Carbohidratos Carbohydrates 65,1 g Humedad Humidity 12,3 % Valor energético Energy Value 358 kcal Tiamina Thiamine 0,14 mg Riboflavina Rivoflavin 0,32 mg Niacina Niacin 1,0 mg Vitamina C Vitamin C 3,0 mg
  8. 8. GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION:
  9. 9. PRESENTATIONS
  10. 10. THANK YOU

