Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MATEMÁTICA - QUINTO GRADO - SECUNDARIA - SEMANA16 Equipo de docentes del 5º grado - área de matemática – I.E. Nuestra Seño...
MATEMÁTICA - QUINTO GRADO - SECUNDARIA - SEMANA16 Equipo de docentes del 5º grado - área de matemática – I.E. Nuestra Seño...
MATEMÁTICA - QUINTO GRADO - SECUNDARIA - SEMANA16 Equipo de docentes del 5º grado - área de matemática – I.E. Nuestra Seño...
MATEMÁTICA - QUINTO GRADO - SECUNDARIA - SEMANA16 Equipo de docentes del 5º grado - área de matemática – I.E. Nuestra Seño...
MATEMÁTICA - QUINTO GRADO - SECUNDARIA - SEMANA16 Equipo de docentes del 5º grado - área de matemática – I.E. Nuestra Seño...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

S16 matematica-actividad-dia 3-(1)

44 views

Published on

Aumentos en porcentajes

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

S16 matematica-actividad-dia 3-(1)

  1. 1. MATEMÁTICA - QUINTO GRADO - SECUNDARIA - SEMANA16 Equipo de docentes del 5º grado - área de matemática – I.E. Nuestra Señora del Carmen Utilizar el descuento porcentual nos ayuda a comprender el interés simple ACTIVIDAD DÍA 3 – Miércoles Empleamos los porcentajes y utilizamos descuentos en situaciones cotidianas Para comprender la regla de interés simple es importante conocer algunas aplicaciones del cálculo del porcentaje, descuentos porcentuales y sucesivos, y aumento porcentual. Es por eso, que en estas actividades tendrás el reto de establecer relaciones entre datos y las transformarás a expresiones numéricas que incluyen operaciones con descuentos y aumentos sucesivos, expresarás con diversas representaciones y lenguaje numérico la comprensión sobre el valor porcentual y la tasa de interés simple, emplearás estrategias de cálculo o procedimientos diversos para resolver problemas y plantearás afirmaciones sobre las relaciones numéricas que descubrirás y corregirás errores si es que los hubiera. Situación 1: Hasta el año pasado un décimo de los conductores de vehículos menores excedía la velocidad máxima permitida en avenidas principales. Este año, solo uno de cada cinco conductores lo hace, por lo que podemos decir, que hemos mejorado. Incluso, este último grupo, que representa el 5 % de los conductores, debería regular su velocidad, porque se ha incrementado los pagos por infracción. A partir de la situación, responde la siguiente pregunta ¿Te animas a señalar cuál puede ser el error? ¿Cómo podemos averiguar dónde está el error? Justifica tu respuesta. Situación 2: En la provincia de Ambo, en la región Huánuco, se seleccionaron tres instituciones educativas a ser candidatas a liderar el proyecto “Escuelas seguras y acogedoras”. A partir de la situación, responde la siguiente pregunta, ¿Cuál es la I. E. que tiene mayor porcentaje de varones con respecto a su población total de estudiantes? Situación 3: La población alemana tienen cada vez más mascotas. Entre los años 2004 y 2005 el número de perros, gatos, pájaros y animales pequeños (sin contar peces ornamentales ni animales de terrario) ha aumentado en 1,3% hasta llegar a 23,1 millones. La población canina subió 6 % hasta alcanzar 5,3 millones, el número de gatos en 2,7% hasta llegar a 7,5 millones. En cambio, se constató una reducción en el caso de los pájaros cuyo número disminuyó en 8,7%, a 4,2 millones. Según las estadísticas, las personas de 40 a 49 años tienen la mayor cantidad de mascotas; estas personas conforman el 25% de los dueños de animales. El 24% siguiente en cantidad de mascotas son las personas mayores de 60 años, que se ubican así muy cerca de la punta. A partir de la situación, responde las siguientes preguntas: 1. ¿Cuántos pájaros y cuántos perros había entre los años 2004 y 2005 en Alemania? 2. ¿La situación contiene información suficiente como para calcular el número de animales pequeños en el año 2004? Fundamenta tu respuesta. 3. Michael dice: “Uno de cada cuatro de los cerca de 80 millones de ciudadanos tiene una mascota, es decir, alrededor de 20 millones”. Cristina piensa que esta afirmación es errada. Encuentra argumentos en pro de Cristina. De ser el caso, explica el problema aplicado a un ejemplo que tú elijas. Situación 4: En la tienda A ofrecen un descuento del 20% por la compra de un vestido cuyo precio es 100 soles. Si luego a ese mismo vestido le dan otro descuento sobre el que ya se dio del 25 %, ¿cuál es el precio final de dicho vestido? Sé creativa/o y organiza lo producido utilizando el material que tengas a tu alcance ¡No te olvides de guardar tu producción en el portafolio! o cuaderno. Institución Educativa Matrícula Cantidad de Varones Juan José Crespo y Castillo 400 180 Julio Benavides Sanguinetti 90 30 Víctor Raúl Haya de la Torre 80 16
  2. 2. MATEMÁTICA - QUINTO GRADO - SECUNDARIA - SEMANA16 Equipo de docentes del 5º grado - área de matemática – I.E. Nuestra Señora del Carmen SOLUCIÓN DÍA 3 RESOLUCIÓN SITUACIÓN 1  COMPRENDEMOS LASITUACIÓN 1. ¿Qué es lo que se decía hasta el año pasado con respecto a la velocidad? 2. ¿Qué es lo que sucede con los conductores este año? 3. ¿Por qué se dice que se han incrementado los pagos por infracción? 4. ¿Qué te piden calcular las preguntas de la situación? DISEÑAMOS UNAESTRATEGIAO PLAN. 1. Describe el procedimiento que seguirías para dar respuesta a las preguntas de la situación. EJECUTAMOS LAESTRATEGIAO PLAN  Compruebo cada una de las afirmaciones y las represento como un tanto por ciento. Hasta el año pasado un décimo de los conductores de vehículos menores excedía la velocidad máxima permitida en avenidas principales. Divido el todo (que representa la totalidad de conductores de vehículos menores) en 10 partes iguales  Seguimos respondiendo, en la siguiente proposición Este año, solo uno de cada cinco conductores lo hace, por lo que podemos decir, que hemos mejorado. Divido el todo (que representa la totalidad de conductores de vehículos menores) en 5 partes iguales. 1 10 1 10 1 10 1 10 1 10 1 10 1 10 1 10 1 10 1 10 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 0,1 0,1 0,1 0,1 0,1 0,1 0,1 0,1 0,1 0,1 Conductoresde vehículosmenoresque excedíalavelocidadmáximapermitida,el añopasado 1 5 1 5 1 5 1 5 1 5 Conductoresde vehículosmenoresque excedíalavelocidadmáximapermitida, estéaño
  3. 3. MATEMÁTICA - QUINTO GRADO - SECUNDARIA - SEMANA16 Equipo de docentes del 5º grado - área de matemática – I.E. Nuestra Señora del Carmen  Seguimos respondiendo, Si comparamos ambas graficas Si comparo la primera parte con segunda parte, se ve que la primera es más pequeña que la segunda. De igual manera pasa con los porcentajes y con los decimales. Entonces, decir que se ha mejorado es falso. Esto quiere decir, que he detectado el primer error que presentaba la situación. 𝟏 𝟏𝟎 < 𝟏 𝟓  Seguimos respondiendo, la tercera proposición Incluso, este último grupo, que representa el 5 % de los conductores, debería regular su velocidad, porque se han incrementado los pagos por infracción.  En esta parte, se puede evidenciar el segundo error que presentaba la situación. Pues, el 5 % no representa matemáticamente la información de la primera parte ni de la segunda parte de la situación. Es decir, que el 5 % no equivale ni a un décimo, ni a uno de cada cinco.  Al haber pasado de 10 % a 20 % debemos de tomar medidas drásticas y al parecer, según se indica en la situación, se está optando por las multas como medida preventiva. REFLEXIONAMOS SOBRE EL DESARROLLO 1. Reescribe cómo se debió presentar correctamente la situación. 2. ¿Fue importante utilizar el gráfico de tiras para la solución? Justifica tu respuesta. 20% 20% 20% 0,2 0,2 1 10 1 10 1 10 1 10 1 10 1 10 1 10 1 10 1 10 1 10 1 5 1 5 1 5 1 5 1 5
  4. 4. MATEMÁTICA - QUINTO GRADO - SECUNDARIA - SEMANA16 Equipo de docentes del 5º grado - área de matemática – I.E. Nuestra Señora del Carmen RESOLUCIÓN SITUACIÓN 2  Calculo el porcentaje. Para ello, primero calculo la razón entre la cantidad de estudiantes varones y la cantidad de estudiantes matriculados en cada I. E. Nombre de la I. E. Juan José Crespo y Castillo Julio Benavides Sanguinetti Víctor Raúl Haya de la Torre Razón entre la cantidad de estudiantes varones y la cantidad de estudiantes matriculados 180 400 = 0,45 × 100% = 45% 30 90 = 0, 3̂ × 100% = 33,3̂% 16 80 = 0,20× 100% = 20%  Respuesta: Luego de haber realizado las operaciones me doy cuenta al comparar los resultados que la I.E. Juan José Crespo y Castillo posee porcentualmente la mayor cantidad de varones con respecto a su población total de estudiantes. RESOLUCIÓN SITUACIÓN 3  Para dar respuesta a la primera parte de la pregunta 1 respecto a los pájaros, me enfoco en el siguiente texto: “Se constató una reducción en el caso de los pájaros cuyo número disminuyó en 8,7 % a 4,2 millones”. Asumo que al inicio había una cantidad de aves que desconozco, esa cantidad la represento con el 100 %. Ahora, si disminuyó en 8,7 % significa que: 100 % – 8,7 % = 91,3 % y ese 91,3 % son los 4,2 millones. Entonces, como estrategia aplico la regla de tres simple. Respuesta:Entre los años 2004 y 2005 la cantidad de pájaros que había en Alemania fue de 4,6 millones. Para dar respuesta a la segunda parte de la pregunta 1 respecto a los perros, me enfoco en el siguiente texto: “La población canina sube 6 % hasta alcanzar 5,3 millones”. Sigo aplicando la regla de tres simple. Respuesta: …………………………………………………………………………………………. Siguiendo el mismo razonamiento que las anteriores preguntas y aplicando la regla de tres simple responda a la pregunta 2  Para responder la pregunta 2, me fijo en el primer párrafo: La población alemana tiene cada vez más mascotas. Entre los años 2004 y 2005 el número de perros, gatos, pájaros y animales pequeños (sin contar peces ornamentales ni animales de terrario) ha aumentado en 1,3 % hasta llegar a 23,1 millones. 100% -------- x 91,3% --------4,2 millones 𝑥 = 100% × 4,2 𝑚𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑜𝑛𝑒𝑠 91,3% = 4,6 𝑚𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑜𝑛𝑒𝑠 100% -------- x 106% -------- 5,3millones 𝑥 = × = 5 𝑚𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑜𝑛𝑒𝑠
  5. 5. MATEMÁTICA - QUINTO GRADO - SECUNDARIA - SEMANA16 Equipo de docentes del 5º grado - área de matemática – I.E. Nuestra Señora del Carmen Realiza las operaciones: En la tabla queda por completar la cantidad de cada uno de los animales en el 2004. (Los datos están en las respuestas anteriores….) Mascotas 2004 Cambio 2005 Perros 5 Aumento 6 % 5,3 millones Gatos 7,3 Aumentó 2,7 % 7,5 millones Pájaros 4,6 Disminuyó 8,7 % 4,2 millones Animales pequeños Total 22,8 millones Aumentó 1,3 % 23,1 millones Respuesta: En el 2004 la cantidad de animales pequeños que había en Alemania fue de 5,9 millones  Para dar respuesta a la pregunta 3 me enfoco en el siguiente texto: Michael dice: “Uno de cada cuatro de los cerca de 80 millones de ciudadanos tiene una mascota, es decir, alrededor de 20 millones”. Cristina piensa que esta afirmación es errada. Encuentra argumentos en pro de Christina. Voy a usar los datos obtenidos de la pregunta 2 y observo que:  En el año 2004 habían 22,80 millones de animales y en el año 2005 habían 23,1 millones de animales.  Si aproximadamente hay 80 millones de alemanes, 1 de cada 4 representa alrededor de los 20 millones de ciudadanos, es decir, el 25 %.  Tomando en cuenta que en el 2004 y 2005 hay un poco más de 20 millones de animales, puedo decir que es una buena aproximación, sin embargo, no es exacta. Si quiero ser matemáticamente exacto, un argumento que puede utilizar Cristina es el siguiente:  En el año 2004 hay 22,8 millones de animales y aproximadamente 80 millones de ciudadanos alemanes.  Si quiero representar esta cantidad en porcentaje debo dividir estas cantidades. Es decir, 22,8 entre 80 y obtengo 0,285; para expresarlo como porcentaje, lo multiplico por 100 y obtengo 28,5%.  En el año 2005 hay 23,1 millones de animales y aproximadamente 80 millones de ciudadanos alemanes. Si quiero representar esta cantidad en porcentaje debo dividir estas cantidades. Es decir, 23,1 entre 80 y obtengo 0,288; para expresarlo como porcentaje, lo multiplico por 100 y obtengo 28,8%. Respuesta: Los porcentajes son diferentes del 25%. Hay una buena aproximación, pero como toda aproximación, no es exacta. Por lo tanto, lo que piensa Cristina es correcto. RESOLUCIÓN SITUACIÓN 4 Primer descuento: Porcentaje de descuento es 20%, entonces lo que no se descuenta es 80% Segundo descuento: Porcentaje de descuento es 25%, entonces lo que no se descuenta es 75% Determino el costo del vestido: Para calcular el costo del vestido. Tomo el porcentaje que no se descuenta: 𝐶𝑜𝑠𝑡𝑜 𝑑𝑒 𝑣𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑑𝑜 = 80% 𝑑𝑒𝑙 75% 𝑑𝑒 100 𝑠𝑜𝑙𝑒𝑠 → 𝐶𝑜𝑠𝑡𝑜 𝑣𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑑𝑜 = 80 100 × 75 × 100 = __________ Respuesta: El precio final del vestido es S/ 60.

×