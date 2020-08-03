Successfully reported this slideshow.
Docente: Victor Huamaní Pillaca
Situación 1 Se desea obtener la estatura promedio de los estudiantes del quinto grado de Educación Secundaria en instituci...
Situación 2 Se desea aplicar una nueva técnica de enseñanza a estudiantes del nivel Secundaria en un distrito de Pisco en ...
Situación 3 En la ciudad de Trujillo, en el Concurso Nacional de Marinera se pide a los concursantes la siguiente informac...
1. La variable sexo es una variable cualitativa del tipo nominal, es decir, no hay jerarquía puede ser F, de femenino o M,...
Situación 4 Se han tomado varias muestras de cierto tipo de queso y se ha determinado su cantidad de proteína por cada 100...
Situación 5 Deseamos determinar la edad promedio de los estudiantes de una escuela técnica de nivel superior al iniciar su...
Desarrollo: Hallamos la media o promedio para La familias Kichwuas. 1 1 2 3 4 3 5 1 3 14 x          Hallamos la m...
Situación 7 N° de hijos 3 1 5 1 4 5 2 1 2 5 N° de familias 1 5 1 4 5 1 2 5 4 3 Se tiene el número de hijos de las familias...
Desarrollo: Tabla de frecuencias de la cantidad de hijos de la comunidad shipibo - konibo N° de hijos (variable) fi hi % 1...
Familia Shipibo - Konibo
N° de hijos (variable) fi hi % 1 3 0.15 15 2 4 0.2 20 3 6 0.3 30 4 4 0.2 20 5 3 0.15 15 total 20 1 100 Kirchwuas
Kirchwuas
Desarrollo: Planteo el siguiente gráfico utilizando relojes: 45 9 x 5 35 7 x 5 20 4x 5 15 3 x5 la cantidad de relojes en e...
Población, muestra, tipos de variables y tabla de frecuencias no agrupadas.
Población, muestra, tipos de variables y tabla de frecuencias no agrupadas.

  1. 1. Docente: Victor Huamaní Pillaca
  2. 2. Situación 1 Se desea obtener la estatura promedio de los estudiantes del quinto grado de Educación Secundaria en instituciones educativas pertenecientes a la UGEL(Unidad de Gestión Educativa) N.° 10 Huaral como un indicador anual de su desempeño físico. Determina a) la población b) Muestra c)variable en estudio d) tipo de variable. Respuesta: a) Los estudiantes de la UGEL 10 b) Los estudiantes de 5° año c) la variables en estudio es la estatura de los estudiantes. d) La variables es cuantitativa. Como pude ser decimales las estaturas, entonces es también continua
  3. 3. Situación 2 Se desea aplicar una nueva técnica de enseñanza a estudiantes del nivel Secundaria en un distrito de Pisco en Ica. Motivo por el cual, se aplicará un examen a un grupo de adolescentes del distrito. Todos los estudiantes que cursan el tercer grado han sido escogidos para recibir una nueva técnica de enseñanza en una I. E. del distrito de Pisco. El examen debe ser administrado antes y después de ser aplicada la técnica. Determina la población, muestra, variable en estudio y tipo de variable. Respuesta: a)Población: todo los estudiantes de Pisco b. La muestra: los estudiantes de 3ro de Pisco c. La variable: el examen administrado antes y después de ser aplicado la técnica. d. El tipo de variable: variable cualitativa ordinal dado que habrá una jerarquía en los resultados, AD, A, B y C.
  4. 4. Situación 3 En la ciudad de Trujillo, en el Concurso Nacional de Marinera se pide a los concursantes la siguiente información: sexo, mes de nacimiento, edad, estatura para ubicarlos según categorías. El profesor de una academia de marinera solicita a sus estudiantes dichos datos, los cuales registra en la siguiente tabla:
  5. 5. 1. La variable sexo es una variable cualitativa del tipo nominal, es decir, no hay jerarquía puede ser F, de femenino o M, de masculino. Respuesta: 2. la variable mes de nacimiento también es cualitativa nominal, pues una persona pudo haber nacido en cualquiera de los meses del año sin ninguna jerarquización. 3. La variable edad, es una variable cuantitativa y es cuantitativa discreta porque la edad se representa con un número entero sin decimales 4. Las variables estatura y peso son variables cuantitativas continuas porque sus valores son números decimales que resultan de las mediciones.
  6. 6. Situación 4 Se han tomado varias muestras de cierto tipo de queso y se ha determinado su cantidad de proteína por cada 100 gramos. Hemos encontrado la siguiente información: 26,5; 24,8; 25,3; 30,5 y 21,4. Determina la cantidad promedio de proteína encontrada en la muestra por cada 100 gramos de queso que se elabora. Desarrollo: Respuesta: El promedio o media aritmética de proteína en el queso es de 25,7 g por cada 100 g de queso. 26,5 24,8 25,3 30,5 21,4 25,7 5 x gr      
  7. 7. Situación 5 Deseamos determinar la edad promedio de los estudiantes de una escuela técnica de nivel superior al iniciar sus estudios. Supón que se toman las edades de algunos de los estudiantes de cierta clase y son las que siguen: 20; 18; 18; 19; 18; 19; 35; 20; 18; 18 y 19. Respuesta: El promedio o media aritmética de los estudiantes de esta escuela de nivel superior es 20,18 años al iniciar sus estudios. Desarrollo: 20 18 18 19 18 19 35 20 18 18 19 20,18 5 x            
  8. 8. Desarrollo: Hallamos la media o promedio para La familias Kichwuas. 1 1 2 3 4 3 5 1 3 14 x          Hallamos la media o promedio para La familias Shipibo Conibo 1 6 2 3 3 2 4 3 5 6 3 20 x            Respuesta: Tanto los “kichwas” como para los “shipibo konibo” el promedio de hijos que se tiene por familia es de 3, a pesar de que las muestras tienen diferente cantidad de familias.
  9. 9. Situación 7 N° de hijos 3 1 5 1 4 5 2 1 2 5 N° de familias 1 5 1 4 5 1 2 5 4 3 Se tiene el número de hijos de las familias de dos comunidades shipibo-konibo y kichwas: shipibo-konibo N° de hijos 5 3 3 1 2 5 2 3 4 3 N° de familia s 3 2 1 4 2 3 4 1 5 4 Kichwuas a) Representa los datos en una tabla de frecuencias. b) Expresa mediante un gráfico estadístico la cantidad de hijos que tienen las familias de las comunidades shipibo-konibo y kichwas.
  10. 10. Desarrollo: Tabla de frecuencias de la cantidad de hijos de la comunidad shipibo - konibo N° de hijos (variable) fi hi % 1 6 0.3 30 2 3 0.15 15 3 2 0.1 10 4 3 0.15 15 5 6 0.3 30 total 20 1 100
  11. 11. Familia Shipibo - Konibo
  12. 12. N° de hijos (variable) fi hi % 1 3 0.15 15 2 4 0.2 20 3 6 0.3 30 4 4 0.2 20 5 3 0.15 15 total 20 1 100 Kirchwuas
  13. 13. Kirchwuas
  14. 14. Desarrollo: Planteo el siguiente gráfico utilizando relojes: 45 9 x 5 35 7 x 5 20 4x 5 15 3 x5 la cantidad de relojes en el pictograma representa a la cantidad de personas que llegó en ese horario en grupos de 5.

