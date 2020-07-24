BBTC newsletter 2020 July 25 & 26

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. BETHESDA (BEDOK-TAMPINES) CHURCH LTD 300 BEDOK NORTH AVE 3 SINGAPORE 469717 LEADERSHIP LESSONS FROM JEHOSHAPHAT PS LOW KOK GUAN JULY 25 & 26, 2020 AUGUST 1 & 2 PRIESTS & KINGS (6) - SPEAK TO YOUR MOUNTAIN SP DANIEL FOO UPCOMING MESSAGE WEBSITE: BBTC.COM.SG FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM: @BBTCIANS
  2. 2. 2 BBTC’S ONLINE SERVICES We encourage you to keep the habit of attending BBTC’s online services at your usual service times. Online services will be published at the following times: SATURDAY JULY 25 KIDS FOR CHRIST YOUTH CHURCH ENGLISH *livestream HOKKIEN 12PM 4PM 5PM 6.45PM 8.30AM & 10.45AM 10AM 10.30AM 4.30PM SUNDAY JULY 26 ENGLISH *on demand MANDARIN *premiere FILIPINO TELUGU BREAKTHROUGH HOUSE ZOOM ROOM Breakthrough House Zoom Room is open immediately after BBTC services on Saturday , 6pm to 7pm and Sunday, 10am to 11am. JULY 25 SATURDAY (6pm - 7pm) JULY 26 SUNDAY (10am - 11am) Breakthrough House Online: https://bit.ly/breakthroughhouse Meeting ID: 836 3000 6466 Dial by your location: +65 3158 7288 Singapore +65 3165 1065 Singapore +60 3 3099 2229 Malaysia +60 3 9212 1727 Malaysia Testimony A young lady who has been struggling for years with insomnia sought healing at Breakthrough House. That subsequently led to a follow-up RTF session with our ministers. As she renewed her mind with the promises that God has given to her through the ministry, she began to see an improvement in her sleep pattern! If you are ministered and would like to share your testimony, email us at breakthroughhouse@bbtc.com.sg. LINKS FOR THE SERVICES WILL BE UPDATED HERE BBTC on YouTube: youtube.com/user/MYBBTC BBTC on Facebook: facebook.com/BBTCians BBTC Online Services Webpage: bbtc.com.sg/services
  3. 3. 3 `` ONLINE PRE-MARITAL COURSE This is a mandatory 8-session pre-marital programme for all couples in BBTC planning to get married in 2021. Sessions will be conducted over Zoom with a combination of teaching/equipping lessons based on biblical perspectives and text, with interactive engagement. As part of the course, each couple is required to complete an online PREPARE/ENRICH inventory that will provide the couple with a snapshot of their relationship. A trained PE facilitator will review the PE report with the couple and encourage them to dialogue about their relationship in meaningful and productive ways, and increase practical relationship skills in Communication, Conflict Resolution, Closeness, Flexibility, and Financial Management. Priority will be given to those marrying during Jan-June 2021 due to class size and effective online engagement. Topics Session 1 – Foundation of Marriage Session 2 – Roles of Husband & Wife Session 3 – Responsibilities of Husband & Wife Session 4 – Communication Session 5 – Financial Management Session 6 – Building Intimacy Session 7 – Review of Couple’s Prepare Enrich Report Session 8 – Pre-Marital Counselling (3 months before wedding) Dates Aug 15, 22, 29, Sept 5, 12, 19, 26, (Every Saturday) Time 9.30am to 12.30pm Cost $50 per couple for PMC materials $20 for Marriage Mentoring book upon assignment of a mentor couple after wedding USD 35 for the Prepare/Enrich online inventory Register at https://bit.ly/bbtcpmc2020 before July 27. For further details about the course, visit https://www.bbtc.com.sg/marriage or email jessica@bbtc.com.sg if you have any queries.
  4. 4. 4 RESCUE PROGRAMME RESCUE is a programme that helps men overcome habitual sexual sin through accountability and fellowship. The programme is centred on confidentiality that allows participants to find support through deep supportive friendships on their journey. In small groups, men will gain a deeper understanding of God’s intent for human sexuality. At Rescue, participants will learn practical tools which will aid their recovery journey. The content used in RESCUE is a curriculum-based programme written by Josh Glaser, Executive Director of Baltimore-based Regeneration Ministries. We welcome all men who seek to walk in holiness before the Lord in the realm of their sexuality, in thought and in deed. All participants of RESCUE will be held to a strict non-disclosure and confidentiality policy. This term of RESCUE at BBTC will run for 14 weeks, every Thursday, beginning from August 13, 2020. Due to limited spaces, applicants are expected to commit for all 14 weeks. An interview will be conducted prior to enrolment. In response to safe-distancing regulations issued by the government, please note that RESCUE sessions for this quarter will be conducted over Zoom. Interested applicants can fill up this google survey form at https://bit.ly/RESCUEQ42020. If you require more information, email rescue@ bbtc.com.sg Due to Covid-19 constraints, this year’s 40.Day prayer guide (both English and Mandarin editions) will be published online at the brand new 40.Day 2020 website at bit.ly/40day2020. Join us for prayer intercession every day from July 1 to August 8 with the daily prayer guides posted online at 12.01am each day. 40.DAY PRAYER GUIDE We extended our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Eric Tjong & Ai Choo and their children, Eunice and Isaac on the homecall of Eric’s beloved brother, the late Mr Rennie Chong, on July 16. We extended our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Sim Wee Chee & Eunice and their son, Jeremy on the homecall of Eunice’s beloved father, the late Mr Sui Poh Kee, on July 22. 40.DAY CORPORATE WORSHIP & INTERCESSION As part of the 40-Day season of prayer, Corporate Worship and Intercession will be held weekly on Friday at 8pm. It will be held both on site in church and simultaneously on Zoom. Watch out for the details from your Cell Leaders. CONDOLENCES
  5. 5. TO GLORIFY GOD THE FATHER WITH THE LORD JESUS CHRIST AS OUR HEAD THE HOLY SPIRIT AS OUR HELP AND THE GREAT COMMISSION AT OUR HEART. TO BE AN INTENTIONAL DISCIPLE- MAKING CHURCH OF EFFECTIVE PRIESTS AND KINGS. TO SHARE CHRIST AS WE MATURE IN HIM. OUR PURPOSE OUR VISION OUR MISSION SCRIPTURE MEDITATION PRAYER FOCUS TITHES & OFFERING CHRONICLES 17:3 ESV That our eyes are on the Lord and our hearts lifted up in worship even in challenging times. 2 Chronicles 20:21 (NKJV) And when he had consulted with the people, he appointed those who should sing to the Lord, and who should praise the beauty of holiness, as they went out before the army and were saying: “Praise the Lord, For His mercy endures forever.” 2 Tithes and offerings are collected at every worship service. For cheques, write “BBTC” and mail it to 300 Bedok North Ave 3. Singapore 469717. Attn: Finance Dept. To tithe via bank transfer, use OCBC 591-006432-001 Bank code: 7339 Branch code: 591 To tithe via PayNow APP, use UEN: 198402921M If you would like to receive an acknowledgment for your online tithe, please leave your name and phone number in the transfer comments field. The Lord was with Jehoshaphat, because he walked in the earlier ways of his father David. He did not seek the Baals.

