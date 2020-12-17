Superstar writer Joshua Williamson continues his explosive run on The Flash! Go back to the very beginning of Barry Allen's journey in The Flash: Year One!Barry Allen feels helpless in his life in Central City. As a forensic scientist, he's always catching criminals after they've committed their crimes. All that changes one fateful night when Barry is struck by a bolt of lightning and doused in chemicals. When he wakes from a coma, he realizes he can run at incredible speeds. Can Barry master these powers and be the hero his city needs...or will the powers burn through him?Collects The Flash #70-75

