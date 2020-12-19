A sweet and moving romance from the author of the beloved Anne of Green Gables series!Eric Marshall, recent college graduate, has the world at his feet. He?s handsome, popular, wealthy, and surprisingly, single. Living the bachelor lifestyle with his widowed father, he?s never given much thought to romance. When an old school friend asks Eric to substitute teach for him on Prince Edward Island while he recuperates from an illness, Eric thinks, why not? He?s got some time to kill before diving into the family business with his father, and the rustic island may be a good diversion for him.Eric falls into the easy routine of island life, and his status as eligible bachelor endears him to the locals. Eric is still not thinking of romance, but he?s about to find it in a most unexpected place?Kilmeny Gordon is sweet and smart and beautiful, perfect in every way but one: she can?t speak. She?s been sheltered all her life due to her disability and the scandal surrounding her birth. She wiles

