Apr. 19, 2021

The Challenges in Database Migration

Database migration involves many challenges, such as identification of databases, deciding a data migration strategy, data cleaning and coding, securing data and systems etc.

  1. 1. The Challenges in Database Migration “What new technology does is create new opportunities to do a job that customers want done.” Since every business exists to cater to its customers’ requirements, it is important for every business to embrace emerging technologies that aid in enhancing its overall performance and productivity. Database migration is aimed at improving productivity of businesses. It is the process through which data is migrated from one or multiple source databases to one or numerous target databases, with the aid of using a service for database migration. Upon completion of the migration process, the dataset that is in the source databases comes into existence totally in the target databases, even if it is possibly restructured. Subsequently, those clients that accessed the source databases are migrated to the target databases. Active-passive vs. Active-active Database Migration There is a difference with regard to whether both, the source as well as the target databases, have the option to modify query processing. The source databases are capable of being modified during the process of migration in an active-passive database migration. In it, only the read-only access is permitted by the target databases. Clients writing into both, the source databases and the target databases, are supported by an active-active migration during the process of database migration. There is the possibility of conflicts occurring in this type of migration, for which one might need to run rules for conflict resolution in order to resolve the conflict. If there is a failure to resolve all data conflicts, then it might result in data inconsistency. Any application that uses a database needs to be updated from time to time for supporting new features or for fixing the scaling problem. Hence, the developers need to implement the necessary changes as well as updates while developing a software. Before proceeding and delving deeply into the challenges in database migration, let us briefly mention what a database is. An organized collection of data or structured information that is usually stored in an electronical form is known
  2. 2. as a database. A DBMS (Database Management System) controls a database. A database system is the DBMS, the data and the associated applications collectively. The data in databases can be accessed, modified, managed, controlled, organized and updated easily. There are many types of databases, such as relational databases, distributed databases, object-oriented databases, graph databases, OLTP databases, NoSQL databases, open source databases, Cloud databases, multimodel database, JSON database, self-driving databases etc. To digress, websites also have data, which are stored on the servers of web hosting companies. This data is delivered from those servers over the Internet to render websites accessible. Web hosting service providers not only provide server space but also the technologies and the services that are needed to keep websites up and running at all times. The most reliable and sough after web hosting companies are usually referred to as the “Best Website Hosting Company”, the “Best Windows Hosting Company”, the “Best Cloud Hosting Company” etc. Database Migration Database migration is a complex process wherein data is moved from one platform to another. It is a multiphase process that involves assessment, conversion of database schema when engines are changed, conversion of script, migration of data, testing of functions, tuning of performance etc. Database migration is not meant solely for popular web frameworks and many standalone libraries are available for rendering the process of database migration easy and seamless. Such a migration might seem to be a challenge, so the obvious question has to do with the fact that why it is needed. The next section will touch upon the reasons that necessitate database migration. The Need for Database Migration There are many reasons that either necessitate database migration or render it beneficial. The main reasons have to do with upgradation to new technology, saving expenses, ensuring security fixes and reducing redundancy. The need to upgrade to new technology is one of the most common reasons that leads to database migration. In such a scenario, a business usually shifts from a system that is outdated or a legacy one to such a system that is well equipped to meet the existing data requirements. Another major reason for database migration has to do with saving expenses. Overhead expenses are incurred by a business by using old databases. When databases are moved to such a platform that meets all the requirements efficiently, it helps in saving expenses with regard to not only infrastructure but also on manpower and the expertise that is required. The next important reason that we are about to mention here is for the purpose of ensuring security fixes. Usually, databases are the most vulnerable to cyberattacks due to the ease with which these can be accessed through networks. Majority of the database upgrades have security options. Hence, it becomes essential to update databases regularly to ensure adequate protection of databases. Moreover, it reduces redundancy. Data migration moves all the data of a company to one place, which aids in minimizing data redundancy. Additionally, when data is stored in one place, such data can be easily accessed by every department of the company. Database Migration’s Challenges Database migration is very complex in nature and entails many challenges. The most common challenges in database migration have to do with data analysis, identification of databases that are
  3. 3. stored in various places, arriving at a data migration strategy, cleaning and coding of data, a lack of processes that are integrated as well as a lack of collaboration, the inability to evaluate results timely and ensuring the security of data and systems. With regard to data analysis, certain data can remain hidden because of the constraints in systems and due to this, certain information that is transferred in the process of migration might turn out to be either incomplete or outdated or inaccurate. Hence, it is advisable to carry out full data analysis when planning and designing the migration of data, as it aids in revealing certain hidden errors. Another challenge has to do with the identification of databases which are stored in different places. Often data is stored in different databases across the various levels of a company. This proves to be challenging when it comes to identifying the location of databases. Post identification, there is the additional challenge with regard to deciding the ways for normalizing and converting the schemas. A major challenge in database migration involves formulating a strategy for migration. For the process of migration to be successful, it is essential to have in place a plan that ensures efficient, safe as well as secure database migration. There are many factors which have an effect on a company’s migration strategy. These include time constraints, the allocated budget, the availability of human resources for executing the migration etc. Cleaning and coding of data presents another challenge in database migration. Usually the data contained in databases are in different formats and arrive from various sources. Such data need to be cleaned as well as normalized and then transformed, for the data from various sources to be analysed collectively. Another challenge is that of a lack of integrated processes. No data migration process will be complete without the use of different technologies. The use of different types of technologies might result in the failure of data transfer during the phases that have to do with analysis, development, testing as well as implementation. This might increase the overall cost as well as errors and might also result in wastage of time. A lack of collaboration is one more challenge for data migration to occur seamlessly. When the employees that are involved in the process of data migration work from different places in silos, it affects adversely efficiency and creates more data silos. The inability to evaluate final results timely, can be yet another challenge. This challenge is encountered in the testing phase. The incompatibility of data at this juncture presents a major issue in the process of data migration, which is a high-risk process. Last but not the least are the challenges that are involved in securing data and systems. The process of data migration incurs substantial cost and time and involves a lot of risks when adequate protocols and the right plans are not implemented and followed. The process of migration is never devoid of the risks that are associated with high-value intellectual property either being leaked or lost or being accessed by unauthorized users. Hence, ensuring the security of data and systems presents a major challenge in database migration. Source: https://www.htshosting.org/knowledge-base/technology/98/the-challenges-in-database- migration

