How Is cPanel Shared Hosting Different from DirectAdmin Shared Hosting.pdf

Apr. 11, 2022
Technology

cPanel Shared Hosting is a Shared Hosting service, wherein cPanel is provided as the web hosting control panel, whereas DirectAdmin Shared Hosting is a Shared Hosting solution in which DirectAdmin is offered as the control panel.

cPanel Shared Hosting is a Shared Hosting service, wherein cPanel is provided as the web hosting control panel, whereas DirectAdmin Shared Hosting is a Shared Hosting solution in which DirectAdmin is offered as the control panel.

Technology

How Is cPanel Shared Hosting Different from DirectAdmin Shared Hosting.pdf

  1. 1. Shared Hosting, which is one of the most economical web hosting solutions, is a popular web hosting service for hosting websites that are simple, do not receive a lot of web traffic and/or do not need server customization or dedicated server resources. This blog will help resolve the dilemma of choosing between two popular Shared Hosting options, cPanel Shared Hosting and DirectAdmin Shared Hosting,by providing thorough information on both these web hosting services. Why Is Web Hosting Needed? Web hosting is a service that is needed for rendering websites accessible over the Internet. In it, web server space is provided along with all the technologies and the services that are required for ensuring that websites are seamlessly and publicly accessible over the Internet. Web Hosting, as an essential service for keeping websites up and running, is offered by various web hosting companies, such as HTS Hosting, which is known as the Best Web Hosting Company in India and abroad and also as the Best Linux Hosting Company.Web hosting is availed through different types of web hosting solutions as web hosting plans. The reason for which web hosting is needed and is availed by website owners is that it offers the most effective platform, in the form of web servers, for storing and processing the files of websites. It is on the web servers of a web hosting company that various websites are hosted. These web servers store and process the files of the hosted sites and render the sites accessible by letting browsers of site visitors retrieve these files.Additionally, every web hosting plan includes a number of web hosting features that are meant for enhancing the efficiency of the hosting service.
  2. 2. How Can You Avail Web Hosting? Web hosting can be availed from any professional service provider of web hosting services, such as HTS Hosting, in the form of web hosting plans. These plans are for different types of web hosting solutions, such as Shared Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, VPS Hosting, Reseller Hosting and WordPress Hosting. You can choose any of the aforementioned web hosting plans, depending on your site and its web hosting requirements, as well as based on your budget. Different types of web hosting solutions cater to different types of web hosting requirements. Always opt for a professional service provider and choose a plan that meets your hosting requirements, in order to reap the full benefits of the service of web hosting. Shared Hosting Services Shared Hosting is a web hosting service that is considered as the most economical web hosting service, owing to the shared server aspect of this type of web hosting solution. Its low pricing is an important reason for its popularity, especially among those that want to host their websites at minimum price. In Shared Hosting, a single web server hosts multiple websites. This results in every site getting shared server resources, shared server space and a shared IP address. Moreover, server customization is not possible in Shared Hosting. Hence, it suffices as a web hosting solution for sites that do not need server customization or dedicated server resources as well as for such websites that are not resource-intensive. If you are looking for the most cost-effective web hosting solution for a simple site, a blogging site, a site that doesn’t get a lot of web traffic, a site of a small-sized business or any other site that is not resource- intensive, then Shared Hosting offers an effective and the most economical web hosting solution. Control Panels A web hosting control panel refers to a tool for managing a hosting package by its user. Control panels can be of different types, such as cPanel, DirectAdmin, Plesk, etc. A control panel is aweb-based interface,which lets the user manage his/her server and hosted service. Every web hosting control panel is provided by the web hosting company from which the service of web hosting has been purchased. It lets the user install applications and upload files of the website, manage his/her purchased domain names and create as well as manage email accounts, among other things. Two of the most popular web hosting control panels are cPanel and DirectAdmin.cPanel, which is currently developed by cPanel L.L.C., is without a doubt the most widely used web hosting control panel software. It is an online Linux-based graphical interface which functions as a control panel. It offers automation tools and a GUI (Graphical User Interface) to the end user (website owner) which simplifies the entire process of hosting a website and makes it more convenient. cPanel enables administration with the aid of a standard web browser and uses a three-tier structure. It is used for managing a single web hosting account. On the other hand, cPanel & WHM enables an entire web server’s administration. Apart from the provided Graphical User Interface, cPanel has command line and API-based access, through which third-party software vendors, developers and web hosting companies can automate the processes for standard system administration. cPanel simplifies website and web server management by allowing the user to publish websites, create email accounts, manage domains, organize web files and accomplish a host of activities.
  3. 3. DirectAdmin is another effective and very popular website hosting control panel that is used by many users of web hosting services. This graphical and thoroughly efficient web-based control panel is very easy to use and lets the user administer his/her website through a browser. DirectAdmin not only simplifies server as well as website management but also uses minimum system resources. It lets the user manage his/her server tasks efficiently and with ease and also administer his/her website properly. DirectAdmin offers a remarkable three level design that is meant for quick and convenient switching between different access types, under the same login. In DirectAdmin, the user can change design layouts instantly, as well as upgrade to different software packages, such as MySQL, PHP and Apache HTTP Server from his/her control panel. Additionally, it automatically recovers from crashes and notifies the system administrator regarding further action, which turns out to be a boon for reducing downtime significantly. Different web hosting control panels are provided along with different web hosting plans and you need to choose based on your web hosting requirements. Difference Between cPanel Shared Hosting and DirectAdmin Shared Hosting cPanel Shared Hosting and DirectAdmin Shared Hosting are essentially Shared Hosting services that offer shared server space, shared server resources and a shared IP address to the multiple sites that are hosted on the same web server. The difference between these two types of web hosting services is in the web hosting control panel that is being offered, along with the respective web hosting plans. In a cPanel Shared Hosting plan, the web hosting control panel that is offered is cPanel, whereas in a DirectAdmin Shared Hosting plan, the web hosting control panel that is provided is DirectAdmin. This is the major difference between these two types of web hosting solutions. If you are more inclined towards using a cPanel control panel, then you should opt for a cPanel Shared Hosting plan and if you prefer using DirectAdmin as your web hosting control panel, then you should opt for a DirectAdmin Shared Hosting plan. That being said, the rest of your hosting requirements will play a major part in influencing your choice of a particular Shared Hosting plan. A web hosting control panel is merely one of the many features, although an important feature, that needs to be taken into account while choosing any web hosting plan in order to effectively host your website. Conclusion When it comes to the choice of control panels, there are many that you can choose from, with cPanel and DirectAdmin being some of the more popular web hosting control panels that are widely used. As a web hosting service provider with an extensive experience of offering web hosting services to global clients, HTS Hosting understands the need for different web hosting features, including the need for different types of web hosting control panels that the users might have preference for. Hence, we, at HTS Hosting offer a range of affordably-priced web hosting solutions for cPanel Shared Hosting and DirectAdmin Shared Hosting. Based on your preference for a particular web hosting control panel, you can choose from a range of Shared Hosting plans that offer either cPanel as the choice of control panel or DirectAdmin as the choice of web hosting control panel. All of these Shared Hosting plans not only come equipped with either of the two most popular and user-friendly control panels, cPanel and DirectAdmin, but also are full of
  4. 4. features and offer high uptime, exceptionally fast speed, outstanding performance and powerful security, despite the shared server environment. The availability of round-the-clock technical support and outstanding service has ensured the growing popularity of HTS Hosting as the Top Web Hosting Company, which reflects in the steady growth of our global clients for both cPanel Shared Hosting and DirectAdmin Shared Hosting, as well as our other web hosting services. Source: https://blog.htshosting.org/2022/04/how-is-cpanel-shared-hosting-different-from-directadmin- shared-hosting/

