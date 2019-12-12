Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. • open frame electron beam welded punched out type • 6W to 36W • R00005 to R001 LOW OHM BATTERY SHUNT RESISTORS HEB SERIES Size 8420 (Metric) & 8518 (Metric) e : info@htr-india.com www.htr-india.com 1/4 Rev Date : 22/05/2019 Tinned Terminals Without Tinning AEC-Q200Qualified
  2. 2. PHYSICAL CONFIGURATION DIMENSIONAL TABLE LOW OHM BATTERY SHUNT RESISTORS HEBSize 8420 (Metric) & 8518 (Metric) e : info@htr-india.com www.htr-india.com A F CHAMPER 2x45˚ (TYP) B E 60±0.2 Cu VOLTAGE TEST POINTCALIBRATION NOTCH -2mm (Ref) Cu C D Ø8.3 ±0.1 Ø8.3 ±0.1 APPLICATIONS • Current sensor for EBM (Electronic Battery Management) in motorcars, trucks, forklifts, hybrid & electric vehicles. • Current sensing in bus bars. • Current sensing in welding equipments FEATURES • Upto 15W permanent power in free air. • Continuous current load upto 350A (0.1 mohm) • High pulse power rating. • Maximum fastening torque 10Nm • Shunt available with tinned or untinned terminals. 2/4 Rev Date : 22/05/2019 ELECTRICAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL CHARACTERISTICS PARAMETER / PERFORMANCE TEST & TEST METHOD PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS Power Rating For FeCrAl - Full power dissipation at 70° C and linearly derated to zero at +170° C. For Manganin (< 0.5% Improved Stability) - Full power dissipation at 105° C & linearly derated to zero at +135° C. For Manganin (< 1% Stability) - Full power dissipation at 140° C and linearly derated to zero at +170° C. Inductance < 1nH ResistanceTolerance ± 1% (0.5% and other tolerance available on request) Temperature Range - 40° C to +170° C Voltage Rating / LimitingVoltage / Max.WorkingVoltage P x R (Subject to max.TerminalTemperature of 120° C) Temperature Coefficient of Resistance < 50 ppm / K (Depending on Resistance Value) (AmbientTemperature Range 20° C - 60° C) LifeTest / Operational Life - 2000 h rated power with ∆R ± 1% - Average Temperature limitation onTerminal kept at 120° C Thermal EMV (0-60° C) 0.3µV/K Internal heat resistance (Rthi) From 2°K/W Dimensions as per Dimensions as per size 8420 (Metric) size 8518 (Metric) Sr No. HI-TECH PART NAME A ± 0.20 B(+0.1 / -0.5) C ± 0.50 D ± 0.20 E ± 0.15 F ± 0.10 C± 0.50 D± 0.20 E ± 0.15 F± 0.10 1 HEB15W* R0001 J 2.20 3.00 10.10 18.20 84.00 20.00 9.10 17.20 85.00 18.00 2 HEB8W* R0002 F 1.50 3.00 13.90 22.00 84.00 20.00 12.50 20.60 85.00 18.00 3 HEB7W* R0005 F 1.50 2.00 10.50 18.60 84.00 20.00 9.50 17.60 85.00 18.00 4 HEB6W* R001 F 1.50 2.00 10.50 18.60 84.00 20.00 10.50 18.60 85.00 18.00 5 HEB36W* R00005 J 2.15 3.00 -------- ------- ------- ------ 5.0 13.1 85.00 18.00 Note : HEB6W* R001 F have calibration notch from both side to achieve Resistance value
  3. 3. e : info@htr-india.com PACKAGING Resistors shall be packed in sealed plastic packets placed in small cardboard cartons (Type‘A’Box ) of approximate size 200mmx150mmx70mm - 200pcs. & such 2 Boxes packed in Master Carton of approximate size 310mmx205mmx95mm. connection DIAGRAM 3/4 Rev Date : 22/05/2019 LOW OHM BATTERY SHUNT RESISTORS HEBSize 8420 (Metric) & 8518 (Metric) www.htr-india.com ordering information SERIES TYPE PACKING RESISTANCE VALUE TOLERANCE HEB HEB15W / HEB15W* Bulk - HEB15W / HEB15W* R0001 F Storage Condition (Packed) : Temp 25°C to 35°C, Humidity 30 to 80% RH, Shelf life-12 months Floor Life (Unpacked) : Temp 25°C to 35°C, Humidity 30 to 80% RH, Floor life-15 days 1. For RoHs version - HEB15W* 2. For Tinned version - HEB15W-T 3. For Untinned version - HEB15W-TU Position sense connection for flexible wires U Soldering area for pcb I 1 I 2 MARKING HTR PART NO PRINTING HEB15W* R0001 J HTR R0001 5% DATECODE
  4. 4. 4/4 Rev Date : 22/05/2019 LOW OHM BATTERY SHUNT RESISTORS HEBSize 8420 (Metric) & 8518 (Metric) www.htr-india.com TYPICAL POWER DERATING CURVE FOR RESISTOR WHEn full power is at 105° C & 140° C TYPICAL POWER DERATING CURVE FOR RESISTOR WHEn full power is at 70° C Single pulse Pulse power for continuous operation. This curve is only valid for the resistance value R0001. The shape of the curve in the range below 0.1 sec will be different for other resistance values. In case the Design Engineer requires a specific graph of a particular component it can be supplied on request. In case the Design Engineer requires a specific graph of a particular component it can be supplied on request. Typical Temperature dependance of the electrical resistance MAXIMUM PULSE ENERGY WITH RESPECT TO PULSE POWER FOR PERMANANT OPERATION 10000 1000 100 10 1 10000 1000 0.000 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 0.1 0.01 0.000001 0.00001 0.0001 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 Pulse width [sec] Pulseenergy[J] Power[W] 1 0.75 0.5 0.25 0 0 20 40 60 8070 100 120 140 160 180 1.25 Terminal Temperature [°C] P/P 70 °C 1 0.75 0,5 0.25 0 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 1.25 Terminal Temperature [°C] P/PNom Stability <1.0% Improved Stability <0.5% -40 -1 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 -0.2 -0.4 -0.6 0.8 -20 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 Temperature [°C] dR/R20 [%] Limiting Curve Typical temperature dependence of a HEB resistor 140 e : info@htr-india.com
  5. 5. • open frame electron beam welded punched out type • 15W to 50W • R0001 to R00005 LOW OHM BATTERY SHUNT RESISTORS HEB SERIES Size 6018, 6315, 6918, 5216, 7036 e : info@htr-india.com www.htr-india.com 1/4 Rev Date : 22/05/2019 Tinned Terminals Without Tinning AEC-Q200Qualified
  6. 6. PHYSICAL CONFIGURATION DIMENSIONAL TABLE LOW OHM BATTERY SHUNT RESISTORS HEBSize 6018, 6315, 6918, 5216, 7036 e : info@htr-india.com www.htr-india.com APPLICATIONS • Current sensor for EBM (Electronic Battery Management) in motorcars, trucks, forklifts, hybrid & electric vehicles. • Current sensing in bus bars. • Current sensing in welding equipments FEATURES • Upto 15W permanent power in free air. • Continuous current load upto 350A (0.1 mohm) • High pulse power rating. • Maximum fastening torque 10Nm • Shunt available with tinned or untinned terminals. 2/4 Rev Date : 22/05/2019 ELECTRICAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL CHARACTERISTICS PARAMETER / PERFORMANCE TEST & TEST METHOD PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS Power Rating For FeCrAl - Full power dissipation at 70° C and linearly derated to zero at +170° C. For Manganin (< 0.5% Improved Stability) - Full power dissipation at 105° C & linearly derated to zero at +135° C. For Manganin (< 1% Stability) - Full power dissipation at 140° C and linearly derated to zero at +170° C. Inductance < 1nH ResistanceTolerance ± 1% (0.5% and other tolerance available on request) Temperature Range - 40° C to +170° C Voltage Rating / LimitingVoltage / Max.WorkingVoltage P x R (Subject to max.TerminalTemperature of 120° C) Temperature Coefficient of Resistance < 50 ppm / K (Depending on Resistance Value) (AmbientTemperature Range 20° C - 60° C) LifeTest / Operational Life - 2000 h rated power with ∆R ± 1% - Average Temperature limitation onTerminal kept at 120° C Thermal EMV (0-60° C) 0.3µV/K Internal heat resistance (Rthi) From 2°K/W A F CHAMPER 2x45˚ (TYP) B E G Cu VOLTAGE TEST POINTCALIBRATION NOTCH -2mm (Ref) Cu C D Ød 2X Sr No. HI-TECH PART NAME A ± 0.20 B(+0.1 / -0.5) C ± 0.50 D ± 0.20 E ± 0.15 F ± 0.10 G± 0.10 Ǿd± 0.1 1 HEB15W* R0001 J (6018) 2.0 3.00 8.3 11.4 60.0 18.0 44.0 6.6 2 HEB15W* R0001 J (5216) 2.0 3.00 7.3 10.5 52.0 16.0 33.7 6.2 3 HEB36W* R000075 J (6315) 1.92 2.0 5.0 17.77 63 15.5 48 5.0 4 HEB36W* R00005 J (6918) 2.0 3.0 3.4 6.6 69 18 52 6.6 5 HEB50W* R00005 J (7036) 2.0 3.0 9.4 12.5 70 36.0 50 8.5
  7. 7. e : info@htr-india.com PACKAGING Resistors shall be packed in sealed plastic packets placed in small cardboard cartons (Type‘A’Box ) of approximate size 200mmx150mmx70mm - 200pcs. & such 2 Boxes packed in Master Carton of approximate size 310mmx205mmx95mm. connection DIAGRAM 3/4 Rev Date : 22/05/2019 www.htr-india.com ordering information SERIES TYPE PACKING RESISTANCE VALUE TOLERANCE HEB HEB15W / HEB15W* Bulk - HEB15W / HEB15W* R0001 J Storage Condition (Packed) : Temp 25°C to 35°C, Humidity 30 to 80% RH, Shelf life-12 months Floor Life (Unpacked) : Temp 25°C to 35°C, Humidity 30 to 80% RH, Floor life-15 days 1. For RoHs version - HEB15W* 2. For Tinned version - HEB15W-T Position sense connection for flexible wires U Soldering area for pcb I 1 I 2 MARKING HTR PART NO PRINTING HEB15W* R0001 J HTR R0001 5% DATECODE LOW OHM BATTERY SHUNT RESISTORS HEBSize 6018, 6315, 6918, 5216, 7036
  8. 8. 4/4 Rev Date : 22/05/2019 www.htr-india.com TYPICAL POWER DERATING CURVE FOR RESISTOR WHEn full power is at 105° C & 140° C TYPICAL POWER DERATING CURVE FOR RESISTOR WHEn full power is at 70° C Single pulse Pulse power for continuous operation. This curve is only valid for the resistance value R0001. The shape of the curve in the range below 0.1 sec will be different for other resistance values. In case the Design Engineer requires a specific graph of a particular component it can be supplied on request. In case the Design Engineer requires a specific graph of a particular component it can be supplied on request. MAXIMUM PULSE ENERGY WITH RESPECT TO PULSE POWER FOR PERMANANT OPERATION 10000 1000 100 10 1 10000 1000 0.000 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 0.1 0.01 0.000001 0.00001 0.0001 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 Pulse width [sec] Pulseenergy[J] Power[W] 1 0.75 0.5 0.25 0 0 20 40 60 8070 100 120 140 160 180 1.25 Terminal Temperature [°C] P/P 70 °C 1 0.75 0,5 0.25 0 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 1.25 Terminal Temperature [°C] P/PNom Stability <1.0% Improved Stability <0.5% e : info@htr-india.com LOW OHM BATTERY SHUNT RESISTORS HEBSize 6018, 6315, 6918, 5216, 7036

