20170626 ความเห็นต่อรายงาน สปท. แผนการปฏิรูปอุดมศึกษา v2 b

ข้อคิดเห็นและข้อเสนอแนะต่อรายงาน เรื่อง แผนการปฏิรูประบบอุดมศึกษา ของคณะกรรมาธิการขับเคลื่อนการปฏิรูปประเทศด้านการศึกษา สภ...
อุดมการณ์ของมหาวิทยาลัย ๑. เพื่อความอยู่ดีกินดีของประชาชน ๒. เพื่อความมั่นคง มั่งคั่ง และยั่งยืนของประเทศชาติ ๓. เพื่อสันต...
Academic Challenges to Thailand 4.0 1. Education: inclusive and high quality 2. Thai Citizen: quality and discipline 3. Pu...
ล้นเกล้ารัชกาลที่ ๕ กับการศึกษาเพื่อสร้างชาติ • ระยะแรกอาศัยผู้เชี่ยวชาญฝรั่ง • ส่งคนไปเรียนและดูงานต่างประเทศ เพื่อ กลับม...
ความรู้กับคุณธรรม จะต้องเป�นเรื่องเดียวกัน “ให้มีความวิตกไปว่า เด็กชั�นหลังจะห่างเหินจากศาสนา จนเลยกลายเป�นคนไม่มีธรรมในใจ...
พระบรมราโชวาท รัชกาลที่ ๙ ในพิธีพระราชทานปริญญาบัตร แก่นิสิตจุฬาลงกรณ์มหาวิทยาลัย ๕ กรกฎาคม ๒๕๐๕ “ประเทศชาติของเราจะ เจริญ...
ว่าด้วยการสอน และ การอบรม “...ผู้ที่เป�นครูอาจารย์นั�น ใช่ว่าจะมีแต่ความรู้ในทางวิชาการและ ในทางการสอนเท่านั�นก็หาไม่ จะต้...
ว่าด้วยหน้าที่ “...ผู้ที่เป�นครูอาจารย์นั�น ใช่ว่าจะมีแต่ความรู้ในทางวิชาการและ ในทางการสอนเท่านั�นก็หาไม่ จะต้องรู้จักอบร...
หน้าที่ พระราชกระแสของสมเด็จพระเทพรัตนราชสุดาฯ สยามบรมราช กุมารี เกี่ยวกับพระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัว รัชกาลที่ ๙ ก. พระเจ้...
เด็ก – เรียน +หัดการงาน+ทําความดี “เด็ก ๆ นอกจากจะต้องเรียนความรู้แล้ว ยังต้องหัดทําการงานและทําความดีด้วย เพราะการทํางานจ...
พระบรมราโชบาย ด้านการศึกษา ของในหลวง รัชกาลที่ ๑๐ การศึกษาต้องมุ่งสร้างพื�นฐานให้แก่ผู้เรียน ๔ ด้าน ๑. ทัศนคติที่ถูกต้องต่...
๑. มีทัศนคติที่ถูกต้อง ต่อบ้านเมือง •ความรู้ ความเข้าใจต่อชาติบ้านเมือง •ยึดมั่นในศาสนา •มั่นคงในสถาบันพระมหากษัตริย์ •มีค...
๒. มีพื�นฐานชีวิตที่ มั่นคงเข้มแข็ง – มีคุณธรรม •รู้จักแยกแยะสิ่งที่ผิด–ชอบ / ชั่ว–ดี •ปฏิบัติแต่สิ่งที่ชอบ สิ่งที่ดีงาม •...
๓. มีอาชีพ มีงานทํา • การเลี�ยงดูลูกหลานในครอบครัว หรือการฝึกฝนอบรมใน รักงาน สู้งาน ทําจนงานสําเร็จสถานศึกษา ต้องมุ่งให้ เ...
๔. เป�นพลเมืองดี • การเป�นพลเมืองดี เป�นหน้าที่ของทุกคน • ครอบครัว สถานศึกษา และสถานประกอบการ ต้องส่งเสริมให้ทุกคนมีโอกาสท...
อาการปัญหาของสถาบันอุดมศึกษา 16 •ปัญหาหลักของประเทศ คือ หน่วยงานไม่จริงจังกับหน้าที่หลัก ของตนเอง ไม่มีความมุ่งมั่น และเต็...
ข้อคิดเห็นและข้อเสนอแนะต่อรายงานฯ (๑) 17 เห็นด้วยกับรายงาน เรื่อง แผนการปฏิรูประบบการอุดมศึกษา ทั�งนี� ขอให้พิจารณาเรื่องห...
การปฏิรูประบบการอุดมศึกษาในส่วนของรัฐ • สถาบันอุดมศึกษา ควรทําหน้าที่สร้างจุดเด่นทางวิทยาการของแต่ละ สถาบัน มากกว่าแข่งกัน...
การปฏิรูประบบการอุดมศึกษาในส่วนของ สถาบันอุดมศึกษา: ประเด็นการควบรวมกระทรวง จะรวมกระทรวงแบบไหนก็แล้วแต่ กระทรวงที่ดูแลการศ...
•กระบวนการพัฒนาบุคคลากรวิชาการ ควรเปิด กว้างและมีความคล่องตัว ดึงดูด global talents เข้ามาอยู่ในสถาบันอุดมศึกษาในสัดส่วนที...
ข้อคิดเห็นและข้อเสนอแนะต่อรายงานฯ 21 • ให้นํ�าหนักประเด็นปัญหาผลิตภาพและการบริหารจัดการระหว่าง สกอ. และ สถาบันอุดมศึกษา ที...
20170626 ความเห็นต่อรายงาน สปท. แผนการปฏิรูปอุดมศึกษา v2 b

  ข้อคิดเห็นและข้อเสนอแนะต่อรายงาน เรื่อง แผนการปฏิรูประบบอุดมศึกษา ของคณะกรรมาธิการขับเคลื่อนการปฏิรูปประเทศด้านการศึกษา สภาขับเคลื่อนการปฏิรูปประเทศ • ปรัชญา และ หน้าที่ ของ อุดมศึกษา • ประเด็นความเห็นต่อรายงาน โดย ทวีศักดิ์ กออนันตกูล (๐๖๓) ๒๖ มิถุนายน พ.ศ. ๒๕๖๐ (ปรับปรุงเมื่อ ๒ กรกฎาคม ๒๕๖๐)
  2. 2. อุดมการณ์ของมหาวิทยาลัย ๑. เพื่อความอยู่ดีกินดีของประชาชน ๒. เพื่อความมั่นคง มั่งคั่ง และยั่งยืนของประเทศชาติ ๓. เพื่อสันติสุข และสันติภาพ ของโลกมนุษย์ 2ที่มา: ศ.เกียรติคุณ นพ. เกษม วัฒนชัย องคมนตรี บรรยายใหกับผูบริหาร มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล. วันที่ ๑๗ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๐
  3. 3. Academic Challenges to Thailand 4.0 1. Education: inclusive and high quality 2. Thai Citizen: quality and discipline 3. Public policy on education and research 4. Private investment on research 3ที่มา: ศ.เกียรติคุณ นพ. เกษม วัฒนชัย องคมนตรี บรรยายใหกับผูบริหาร มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล. วันที่ ๑๗ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๐ Excellent Knowledge Technology Innovation Services and Products
  4. 4. ล้นเกล้ารัชกาลที่ ๕ กับการศึกษาเพื่อสร้างชาติ • ระยะแรกอาศัยผู้เชี่ยวชาญฝรั่ง • ส่งคนไปเรียนและดูงานต่างประเทศ เพื่อ กลับมาทํางานในกระทรวง ทบวง กรมต่างๆ “เพราะฉะนั�น เราจึงได้ตักเตือน นักเรียนเหล่านั�นว่า ให้พึงนึกในใจว่า เราไม่ได้มาเรียนจะเป�นฝรั่ง เราเรียนเพื่อจะเป�นคนไทย ที่มีความรู้เสมอด้วยฝรั่ง” (๑๑ มกราคม พ.ศ. ๒๔๔๐) 4ที่มา: ศ.เกียรติคุณ นพ. เกษม วัฒนชัย องคมนตรี บรรยายใหกับผูบริหาร มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล. วันที่ ๑๗ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๐
  5. 5. ความรู้กับคุณธรรม จะต้องเป�นเรื่องเดียวกัน “ให้มีความวิตกไปว่า เด็กชั�นหลังจะห่างเหินจากศาสนา จนเลยกลายเป�นคนไม่มีธรรมในใจมากขึ�น... คนที่ไม่มีธรรมเป�นเครื่องดําเนินตาม คงจะหันไปทางทุจริตโดยมาก ถ้ารู้น้อยโกงไม่ใคร่คล่อง �โกงไม่สนิท ถ้ารู้มาก ก็โกงคล่องขึ�น และโกงพิสดารมากขึ�น (พระราชหัตถเลขา ล้นเกล้ารัชกาลที่ ๕ พ.ศ. ๒๔๔๑) 5ที่มา: ศ.เกียรติคุณ นพ. เกษม วัฒนชัย องคมนตรี บรรยายใหกับผูบริหาร มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล. วันที่ ๑๗ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๐
  6. 6. พระบรมราโชวาท รัชกาลที่ ๙ ในพิธีพระราชทานปริญญาบัตร แก่นิสิตจุฬาลงกรณ์มหาวิทยาลัย ๕ กรกฎาคม ๒๕๐๕ “ประเทศชาติของเราจะ เจริญหรือเสื่อมลงนั�น ย่อมขึ�นอยู่กับการศึกษาของ ประชาชนแต่ละคนเป�นสําคัญ ผลการศึกษาอบรมในวันนี� จะเป�นเรื่องกําหนดอนาคต ของชาติในวันข้างหน้า...” 6ที่มา: ศ.เกียรติคุณ นพ. เกษม วัฒนชัย องคมนตรี บรรยายใหกับผูบริหาร มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล. วันที่ ๑๗ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๐
  7. 7. ว่าด้วยการสอน และ การอบรม “...ผู้ที่เป�นครูอาจารย์นั�น ใช่ว่าจะมีแต่ความรู้ในทางวิชาการและ ในทางการสอนเท่านั�นก็หาไม่ จะต้องรู้จักอบรมเด็กทั�งในด้าน ศีลธรรมจรรยา และวัฒนธรรม รวมทั�งให้มีความสํานึกรับผิดชอบ ในหน้าที่ และในฐานะที่เป�นพลเมืองดีของชาติต่อไปข้างหน้า การให้ความรู้หรือที่เรียกว่า การสอนนั�น ต่างกับการอบรม การสอน คือ การให้ความรู้แก่ผู้เรียน ส่วนการอบรม เป�นการฝึกจิตใจของผู้เรียนให้ซึมซาบติดเป�นนิสัย ขอให้ท่านทั�งหลายจงอย่าสอนแต่อย่างเดียว ให้อบรมให้ได้รับความรู้ ดังกล่าวมาแล้วด้วย...” 7ที่มา: ศ.เกียรติคุณ นพ. เกษม วัฒนชัย องคมนตรี บรรยายใหกับผูบริหาร มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล. วันที่ ๑๗ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๐ พระบรมราโชวาท รัชกาลที่ ๙ ในพิธีพระราชทานปริญญาบัตรแก่นิสิตและนักศึกษา วิทยาลัยวิชาการศึกษา ๑๕ ธันวาคม ๒๕๐๓
  8. 8. ว่าด้วยหน้าที่ “...ผู้ที่เป�นครูอาจารย์นั�น ใช่ว่าจะมีแต่ความรู้ในทางวิชาการและ ในทางการสอนเท่านั�นก็หาไม่ จะต้องรู้จักอบรมเด็กทั�งในด้าน ศีลธรรมจรรยา และวัฒนธรรม รวมทั�งให้มีความสํานึกรับผิดชอบ ในหน้าที่ และในฐานะที่เป�นพลเมืองดีของชาติต่อไปข้างหน้า การให้ความรู้หรือที่เรียกว่า การสอนนั�น ต่างกับการอบรม การสอน คือ การให้ความรู้แก่ผู้เรียน ส่วนการอบรม เป�นการฝึกจิตใจของผู้เรียนให้ซึมซาบติดเป�นนิสัย ขอให้ท่านทั�งหลายจงอย่าสอนแต่อย่างเดียว ให้อบรมให้ได้รับความรู้ ดังกล่าวมาแล้วด้วย...” 8ที่มา: ศ.เกียรติคุณ นพ. เกษม วัฒนชัย องคมนตรี บรรยายใหกับผูบริหาร มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล. วันที่ ๑๗ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๐ พระบรมราโชวาท รัชกาลที่ ๙ ในพิธีพระราชทานปริญญาบัตรแก่นิสิตและนักศึกษา วิทยาลัยวิชาการศึกษา ๑๕ ธันวาคม ๒๕๐๓
  9. 9. หน้าที่ พระราชกระแสของสมเด็จพระเทพรัตนราชสุดาฯ สยามบรมราช กุมารี เกี่ยวกับพระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัว รัชกาลที่ ๙ ก. พระเจ้าอยู่หัวทรงยึดมั่นในหน้าที่ ข. หน้าที่ของพระเจ้าอยู่หัว ๑.ในฐานะพระเจ้าแผ่นดิน  ต้องดูแลราษฎร ๒.ในฐานะทรงเป�นพลเมืองดี  เห็นอะไรที่จะทําเพื่อ บ้านเมืองได้ก็ต้องทํา (วารสารมูลนิธิชัยพัฒนา, ธันวาคม ๒๕๕๗) 9ที่มา: ศ.เกียรติคุณ นพ. เกษม วัฒนชัย องคมนตรี บรรยายใหกับผูบริหาร มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล. วันที่ ๑๗ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๐
  10. 10. เด็ก – เรียน +หัดการงาน+ทําความดี “เด็ก ๆ นอกจากจะต้องเรียนความรู้แล้ว ยังต้องหัดทําการงานและทําความดีด้วย เพราะการทํางานจะช่วยให้มีความ สามารถ มีความขยัน อดทน พึ่งตนเองได้ และการทําดีนั�น จะช่วยให้มี ความสุขความเจริญ ทั�งป�องกันตนไว้ไม่ให้ตกตํ่า 10ที่มา: ศ.เกียรติคุณ นพ. เกษม วัฒนชัย องคมนตรี บรรยายใหกับผูบริหาร มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล. วันที่ ๑๗ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๐ พระบรมราโชวาท รัชกาลที่ ๙ พระราชทานเพื่อเชิญลงพิมพ์ในหนังสือวันเด็กประจําปี ๒๕๓๐ (จากหนังสือ “คําพ่อสอน” เล่ม ๑ หน้า ๑๖)
  11. 11. พระบรมราโชบาย ด้านการศึกษา ของในหลวง รัชกาลที่ ๑๐ การศึกษาต้องมุ่งสร้างพื�นฐานให้แก่ผู้เรียน ๔ ด้าน ๑. ทัศนคติที่ถูกต้องต่อบ้านเมือง ๒. พื�นฐานชีวิต(=อุปนิสัย) ที่มั่นคงเข้มแข็ง มีคุณธรรม ๓. มีอาชีพ – มีงานทํา ๔. เป�นพลเมืองดี 11ที่มา: ศ.เกียรติคุณ นพ. เกษม วัฒนชัย องคมนตรี บรรยายใหกับผูบริหาร มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล. วันที่ ๑๗ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๐
  12. 12. ๑. มีทัศนคติที่ถูกต้อง ต่อบ้านเมือง •ความรู้ ความเข้าใจต่อชาติบ้านเมือง •ยึดมั่นในศาสนา •มั่นคงในสถาบันพระมหากษัตริย์ •มีความเอื�ออาทรต่อครอบครัวและชุมชนของตน 12ที่มา: ศ.เกียรติคุณ นพ. เกษม วัฒนชัย องคมนตรี บรรยายใหกับผูบริหาร มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล. วันที่ ๑๗ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๐ พระบรมราโชบายด้านการศึกษา ของในหลวงรัชกาลที่ ๑๐ ๑. มีทัศนคติที่ถูกต้องต่อบ้านเมือง ๒. พื�นฐานชีวิตที่มั่นคงเข้มแข็ง ๓. มีอาชีพ–มีงานทํา ๔. เป�นพลเมืองดี
  13. 13. ๒. มีพื�นฐานชีวิตที่ มั่นคงเข้มแข็ง – มีคุณธรรม •รู้จักแยกแยะสิ่งที่ผิด–ชอบ / ชั่ว–ดี •ปฏิบัติแต่สิ่งที่ชอบ สิ่งที่ดีงาม •ปฏิเสธสิ่งที่ผิด สิ่งที่ชั่ว •ช่วยกันสร้างคนดีให้แก่บ้านเมือง 13ที่มา: ศ.เกียรติคุณ นพ. เกษม วัฒนชัย องคมนตรี บรรยายใหกับผูบริหาร มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล. วันที่ ๑๗ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๐ พระบรมราโชบายด้านการศึกษา ของในหลวงรัชกาลที่ ๑๐ ๑. มีทัศนคติที่ถูกต้องต่อบ้านเมือง ๒. พื�นฐานชีวิตที่มั่นคงเข้มแข็ง ๓. มีอาชีพ–มีงานทํา ๔. เป�นพลเมืองดี
  14. 14. ๓. มีอาชีพ มีงานทํา • การเลี�ยงดูลูกหลานในครอบครัว หรือการฝึกฝนอบรมใน รักงาน สู้งาน ทําจนงานสําเร็จสถานศึกษา ต้องมุ่งให้ เด็กและเยาวชน • การฝึกฝนอบรมทั�งในหลักสูตรและนอกหลักสูตร ต้องมี จุดมุ่งหมายให้ผู้เรียนทํางานเป�น และมีงานทําในที่สุด • ต้องสนับสนุนผู้สําเร็จหลักสูตรมีอาชีพ มีงานทํา จน สามารถเลี�ยงตัวเองและครอบครัว 14ที่มา: ศ.เกียรติคุณ นพ. เกษม วัฒนชัย องคมนตรี บรรยายใหกับผูบริหาร มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล. วันที่ ๑๗ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๐ พระบรมราโชบายด้านการศึกษา ของในหลวงรัชกาลที่ ๑๐ ๑. มีทัศนคติที่ถูกต้องต่อบ้านเมือง ๒. พื�นฐานชีวิตที่มั่นคงเข้มแข็ง ๓. มีอาชีพ–มีงานทํา ๔. เป�นพลเมืองดี
  15. 15. ๔. เป�นพลเมืองดี • การเป�นพลเมืองดี เป�นหน้าที่ของทุกคน • ครอบครัว สถานศึกษา และสถานประกอบการ ต้องส่งเสริมให้ทุกคนมีโอกาสทําหน้าที่เป�นพลเมืองดี • การเป�นพลเมืองดี คือ “เห็นอะไรที่จะทําเพื่อบ้านเมืองได้ก็ ต้องทํา” เช่น งานอาสาสมัคร งานบําเพ็ญประโยชน์ งานสา ธารณกุศล ให้ทําด้วยความมีนํ�าใจและความเอื�ออาทร 15ที่มา: ศ.เกียรติคุณ นพ. เกษม วัฒนชัย องคมนตรี บรรยายใหกับผูบริหาร มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล. วันที่ ๑๗ มิถุนายน ๒๕๖๐ พระบรมราโชบายด้านการศึกษา ของในหลวงรัชกาลที่ ๑๐ ๑. มีทัศนคติที่ถูกต้องต่อบ้านเมือง ๒. พื�นฐานชีวิตที่มั่นคงเข้มแข็ง ๓. มีอาชีพ–มีงานทํา ๔. เป�นพลเมืองดี
  16. 16. อาการปัญหาของสถาบันอุดมศึกษา 16 •ปัญหาหลักของประเทศ คือ หน่วยงานไม่จริงจังกับหน้าที่หลัก ของตนเอง ไม่มีความมุ่งมั่น และเต็มไปด้วยการทํางานตาม คําสั่งของผู้มีอํานาจ ทีมักจะไม่ตรงกับหน้าที่หลัก (และได้รับ งบประมาณทําทุกปี) •การจัดสรรงบประมาณแก่สถาบันเป�นการจัดตามจํานวน นักศึกษา ทําให้มีการอนุมัติหลักสูตรใหม่ๆออกมาซํ�าซ�อนกัน มากมาย โดยไม่สอดคล้องกับภูมิสังคม •คุณภาพการสอนแบบ “จ่ายครบ จบแน่” แต่บริษัทหรือ หน่วยงานต่างๆไม่รับเข้าทํางาน ยังมีอยู่ทั่วไป •สถาบันการศึกษาไปได้เรื่อยๆ แต่ประเทศแย่ลง
  17. 17. ข้อคิดเห็นและข้อเสนอแนะต่อรายงานฯ (๑) 17 เห็นด้วยกับรายงาน เรื่อง แผนการปฏิรูประบบการอุดมศึกษา ทั�งนี� ขอให้พิจารณาเรื่องหน้าที่สถาบันอุดมศึกษา และปรัชญา เห้าหมายของอุดมศึกษา ก่อนที่จะไปจัดโครงสร้าง โดยมีข้อคิดเห็นและข้อเสนอแนะเพิ่มเติม ดังนี�
  18. 18. การปฏิรูประบบการอุดมศึกษาในส่วนของรัฐ • สถาบันอุดมศึกษา ควรทําหน้าที่สร้างจุดเด่นทางวิทยาการของแต่ละ สถาบัน มากกว่าแข่งกันเปิดหลักสูตรเหมือน ๆ กันในทุกสาขา และให้รัฐ สนับสนุนงบประมาณด้านโครงสร้างพื�นฐานให้เพียงพอ เพื่อส่งเสริมให้ เพิ่มความสามารถในการแข่งขันกับนานาชาติได้ เช่น o มหาวิทยาลัยเกษตรศาสตร์ ด้านเกษตร o มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล ด้านชีววิทยาศาสตร์ เป�นต้น • มหาวิทยาลัยเอกชนที่สามารถสร้างความโดดเด่นได้ รัฐก็ควรร่วม สนับสนุนด้วย 18
  19. 19. การปฏิรูประบบการอุดมศึกษาในส่วนของ สถาบันอุดมศึกษา: ประเด็นการควบรวมกระทรวง จะรวมกระทรวงแบบไหนก็แล้วแต่ กระทรวงที่ดูแลการศึกษา ของไทยต้องสามารถแก้ไขปัญหาที่มีอยู่ในระดับอุดมศึกษา และให้ความสําคัญกับเรื่องเร่งด่วนที่ต้องใช�เวลาแก้ไข สาม ประเด็น ๑. การจัดโครงสร้างหน่วยทางวิชาการในมหาวิทยาลัยที่ควร ตอบคําถามอนาคตระยะยาวรอบด้าน ๒. การสร้างให้นิสิตนักศึกษาเป�นนวัตกรและนักปฏิบัติ และ ๓. การบริหารความรู้และการเผยแพร่ความรู้ เพื่อสร้าง มูลค่าแก่สังคม 19
  20. 20. •กระบวนการพัฒนาบุคคลากรวิชาการ ควรเปิด กว้างและมีความคล่องตัว ดึงดูด global talents เข้ามาอยู่ในสถาบันอุดมศึกษาในสัดส่วนที่มากขึ�น โดยเฉพาะสาขาวิชาการใหม่ ๆ ที่เราไม่สามารถไล่ กวดได้ทันง่าย ๆ •ควรเพิ่มประเด็นความสามารถในระดับนานาชาติ ออกมาเป�นอีกข้อหนึ่ง 20 การปฏิรูประบบการอุดมศึกษาในส่วนของสถาบันอุดมศึกษา
  21. 21. ข้อคิดเห็นและข้อเสนอแนะต่อรายงานฯ 21 • ให้นํ�าหนักประเด็นปัญหาผลิตภาพและการบริหารจัดการระหว่าง สกอ. และ สถาบันอุดมศึกษา ที่ครอบคลุมประเด็นปัจจุบัน แต่ควรเพิ่มประเด็น การเปลี่ยนแปลงเชิงสถาบันของสถาบันอุดมศึกษาที่มีผลมาจากปัจจัย การเปลี่ยนแปลงของโลกต่าง ๆ ในส่วน ๒.๑.๖ การสร้างความเข้มแข็ง ของชาติ โดยเฉพาะการจําแนกประเภทสถาบันอุดมศึกษาไม่ควรแยก สถาบันอุดมศึกษาออกมาเป�นกลุ่มเฉพาะ แต่ควรส่งเสริมให้ สถาบันอุดมศึกษาเอกชนมีส่วนเข้าไปร่วมกับสถาบันอุดมศึกษาประเภท ต่างๆ • ส่วนที่ ๒ ข้อ ๒.๑.๑ ประเด็นการบริหารที่กล่าวถึงปัญหาของกรรมการ มหาวิทยาลัย ควรขยายไปถึงรูปแบบองค์กรและการได้มาซึ่งผู้บริหาร ระดับสูงของสถาบันอุดมศึกษาที่มีความเป�นมืออาชีพ ซึ่งประเด็น ดังกล่าวเชื่อมโยงกับหัวข้อ ๒.๑.๓ อย่างมาก

