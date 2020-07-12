Successfully reported this slideshow.
BIOESTATÍSTICA PROF. MS. HENRIQUE STELZER NOGUEIRA CREF 080569-G/SP prof.henrique.stelzer.nogueira@gmail.com
CURRÍCULO RESUMIDO • Licenciatura e Bacharelado – UNIBAN; • Pós-graduação – Personal Training – Estácio de Sá; • Mestre em...
ESTATÍSTICA • Ciência que orienta: – Coleta; – Resumo; – Apresentação; – Interpretação. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003 Dados
ESTATÍSTICA • 2 grandes áreas de atuação: – Estatística descritiva  resumo e apresentação dos dados; – Estatística infere...
BIOESTATÍSTICA • Aplicação de métodos estatísticos nas pesquisas biológicas (CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003). Fonte da imagem: ht...
UNIDADE EXPERIMENTAL E UNIDADE DE OBSERVAÇÃO • Menor unidade de fornecimento de informação (dados); • Unidade experimental...
DADOS QUALITITATIVOS • Descrições detalhadas; • Ex.: cor da pele. JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
DADOS QUANTITATIVOS • Dados que podem ser medidos; • Escala de medição dimensional rígida. JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
VARIÁVEL • Toda característica observável em uma unidade experimental. • Para cada tipo de variável  um tipo específico ...
VARIÁVEIS • Variáveis nominais; • Variáveis ordinais; • Variáveis discretas; • Variáveis contínuas (dimensionais); • Variá...
VARIÁVEIS NOMINAIS (CATEGÓRICAS) • Qualitativas; • Diferenciação por denominação categórica; • Ex.: gênero. • Binominais (...
VARIÁVEIS ORDINAIS • Qualitativas; • Identificação de diferentes categorias; • Graus de intensidade entre as categorias; •...
VARIÁVEIS DISCRETAS • Quantitativas; • Dados somente podem apresentar valores em números inteiros; • Ex.: número de filhos...
VARIÁVEIS DISCRETAS • Variáveis nominais e dicotômicas podem eventualmente serem chamadas de variáveis discretas; • Catego...
VARIÁVEIS CONTÍNUAS (DIMENSIONAIS) • Quantitativas; • Dados com qualquer valor numérico dentro de um intervalo de variação...
VARIÁVEIS DE RAZÃO • Escala com um verdadeiro ponto 0; • Ex.: temperatura em Kelvins (0 graus é o 0 absoluto). • Obs.: tem...
VARIÁVEIS DE RISCO E DE PROPORÇÕES • Compartilhamento de características discretas e contínuas; JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999 ...
PARÂMETROS • Valor que resume uma informação de uma população; • Ex.: 45% dos alunos matriculados na disciplina D, em 1999...
ESTIMATIVA • Valor numérico de uma estatística para realiza inferências sobre o parâmetro; • Amostra. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2...
ORGANIZAÇÃO DOS DADOS • Não-grupados: • X: 0, 1, 2, 1, 3, 1, 2, 2, 3, 2, 1, 0 DO AUTOR
ORGANIZAÇÃO DOS DADOS • Grupados por ponto: X FREQUÊNCIA (f) 0 2 1 4 2 4 3 2 SOMA 12 DO AUTOR
TABELA DE GRUPAMENTO DE INTERVALO DE CLASSE VIEIRA, 1980
DETERMINAÇÃO DE QUANTIDADE DE CLASSES • k = 1 + (3,222 * logn), sendo n o número de dados. VIEIRA, 1980
HISTOGRAMA • Variáveis contínuas. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
DIAGRAMA DE BASTÕES • Variáveis discretas; • Não existe continuidade entre os valores. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
MEDIDAS DE TENDÊNCIA CENTRAL OU DE POSIÇÃO • Média para dados não grupados: CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
MEDIDAS DE TENDÊNCIA CENTRAL OU DE POSIÇÃO • Média aritmética para grupamentos simples: • Cada valor x deve ser multiplica...
MEDIDAS DE TENDÊNCIA CENTRAL OU DE POSIÇÃO • Média para dados grupados por intervalo de classe: • Ponto médio do valor de ...
MEDIDAS DE TENDÊNCIA CENTRAL OU DE POSIÇÃO • Mediana: • Divide as séries ordenadas de dados em 2 subgrupos de igual tamanh...
MEDIDAS DE TENDÊNCIA CENTRAL OU DE POSIÇÃO • Moda: • Valor mais frequente de uma série de valores. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
MEDIDAS DE DISPERSÃO - VARIABILIDADE • Amplitude de variação • Maior valor – menor valor. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
MEDIDAS DE DISPERSÃO - VARIABILIDADE • Variância • Leva-se em conta todos os valores observados na série; • Desvio em rela...
MEDIDAS DE DISPERSÃO - VARIABILIDADE • Variância • Desvio em relação à média; • Dados grupados: CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
MEDIDAS DE DISPERSÃO - VARIABILIDADE • Variância • Desvio em relação à média; • Fórmulas alternativas (quando a média não ...
MEDIDAS DE DISPERSÃO - VARIABILIDADE • Variância • O numerador da variância pode ser chamado de soma dos quadrados; • Deno...
PROBLEMAS • Variância • Ruim de manejar e seu valor sai dos limites dos valores observados em um conjunto de dados; • Não ...
DESVIO PADRÃO • Raiz quadrada da variância. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003; JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
COEFICIENTE DE VARIAÇÃO É a razão entre o desvio padrão e a média, com o resultado multiplicado por 100; Utilizada para an...
ERRO PADRÃO DA MÉDIA • Quando diversas médias são retiradas de uma mesma população; • Estimativa da variação entre as médi...
INTERVALO DE CONFIANÇA • % das médias das amostras relatadas; • % de segurança de que a média verdadeira da população subj...
INTERVALO DE CONFIANÇA ESTATURA (cm) 178 180 185 176 186 183 179 182 178 184 FONTELLES, 2012 • Saber se a estatura média d...
CURVA NORMAL (GAUSSIANA) • Tem forma de sino com caudas assintóticas ao eixo x (valores de x variam entre -∞ e +∞); • Sime...
CURVA NORMAL (GAUSSIANA) • Aproximadamente 68% (2/3) dos valores estão entre média + 1DP e média - 1DP; • Aproximadamente ...
https://www.inf.ufsc.br/~andre.zibetti/probabilidade/normal.html
SCORE Z Baseia-se em uma curva normal (gaussiana) e mede o quanto um valor afasta-se da média em unidades de desvio-padrão...
TRANSFORMAÇÕES • Variáveis de distribuição descontínua ou assimétrica; • x’=log x (logaritmo a base 10 de x) ou x’=ln x (l...
TRANSFORMAÇÕES • X em Z: = (x – μ) / DP CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
EXEMPLO • Seleção de 140 jovens em serviço militar para comporem um time de basquete do quartel (Q); • Estatura mínima pra...
CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
• Para x = 175: z = (x-μ)/DP = (175-175)/6 = 0 • Para x = 180: Z = (x- μ)/DP = (180-175)/6 = 0,83 Área entre z=0 e z=0,83 ...
DISTRIBUIÇÃO AMOSTRAL DAS MÉDIAS • Se a variável x tem distribuição normal, as médias de todas as amostras aleatórias de i...
DISTRIBUIÇÃO AMOSTRAL DAS MÉDIAS • A DAM tem centro na média da população amostrada; • A variabilidade é expressa pelo DP ...
TESTES DE HIPÓTESES • Tipos de hipóteses estatísticas • Nula (H0): – Ausência de diferença entre os parâmetros; – H0 : μA ...
TESTES DE HIPÓTESES • Normalmente os testes de hipóteses envolvendo médias são bilaterais; • Porém, em alguns casos se faz...
TESTES DE HIPÓTESES CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003 z = -1,64  α = 0,05
SIGNIFICÂNCIA ESTATÍSTICA DE UM DESVIO • Estatisticamente não-significativos – Desvios apresentados por valores representa...
SIGNIFICÂNCIA ESTATÍSTICA DE UM DESVIO • Desvios significativos (α) – Valores fora do intervalo de desvios não-significati...
SIGNIFICÂNCIA ESTATÍSTICA DE UM DESVIO CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
VALORES CRÍTICOS DE Z CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
DECISÃO SOBRE SIGNIFICÂNCIA • Método abreviado: – Escolher o nível de significância (ex.: α = 0,05); – Obter o valor críti...
VALOR p • Obtido por teste estatístico; • Probabilidade da diferença ter ocorrido pelo acaso; • Geralmente o valor p adota...
NÍVEL α e VALOR p • Se o valor p < ou = nível α: • H0 rejeitada; • HA aceita. JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
ERROS DO TIPO I E DO TIPO II • Erro do tipo I  afirmar que existe uma diferença significativa quando ela efetivamente não...
ERROS DO TIPO I E DO TIPO II CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
NORMALIDADE • Kolmogorov-Smirnov • Shapiro-Wilk; n < 50 FONTELLES, 2012
SHAPIRO-WILK FONTELLES, 2012
SHAPIRO-WILK FONTELLES, 2012
KOLMOGOROV-SMIRNOV Dt  tabelado. • Dmáx < Dt  aceita H0; • Dmáx >= Dt  rejeita H0  aceita H1. • n > 100 FONTELLES, 2012
DISTRIBUIÇÃO t • Amostra grande: • Tem-se ideia da média da população tomada como referência (μ0); • Não se conhece o desv...
DISTRIBUIÇÃO t • Amostra grande: • Solução? • Substituir o DP populacional (σ) por seu estimador: – Desvio padrão amostral...
DISTRIBUIÇÃO t • Amostra pequena: • t = (x – μ) / (s / √n)  (x – μ ) / EP; • Este cálculo é diferente de z; • z = (valor ...
DISTRIBUIÇÃO t • Número de amostras for infinito: • Curva t é semelhante à curva normal; • Média = 0; • Ligeiramente mais ...
DISTRIBUIÇÃO t • Tabela t de Student: • Valores críticos dependem de α e da precisão da estimativa de σ, ou seja, do taman...
DISTRIBUIÇÃO t • Exemplo  amostra n = 9; • gl = n – 1 = 8; • α = 0,05; • z = 1,96 passa a ser t0,05;8 = 2,31 (2,306). • S...
DISTRIBUIÇÃO t • Somente será aplicada corretamente se: – Distribuição dos valores de x for razoavelmente próxima de uma d...
TESTES PARAMÉTRICOS Dados acompanham uma distribuição normal TESTES NÃO PARAMÉTRICOS Dados não acompanham uma distribuição...
Dados Normais? Shapiro-Wilk (n<50) Teste t Wilcoxon 1 amostra de pessoas; Pré e pós (2 momentos)
Dados Normais? Shapiro-Wilk (n<50) ANOVA one-way Friedman 1 amostra de pessoas; Pré, pós 3 meses e pós 6 meses (3 momentos...
COMPARAÇÃO ENTRE 2 AMOSTRAS NÃO PAREADAS (INDEPENDENTES) DADOS PARAMÉTRICOS TAMANHOS DIFERENTES
COMPARAÇÃO ENTRE 2 VARIÂNCIAS • H0: σA 2 = σB 2; • H1: σA 2 ≠ σB 2; • Se as variâncias populacionais são iguais, então: – ...
COMPARAÇÃO ENTRE 2 VARIÂNCIAS • Necessário estabelecer um limite a partir do qual a diferença entre sA 2 e sB 2 é grande d...
CONDIÇÕES • Se F calc <= F crítico  não se rejeita H0, ou seja, não existem evidências de que as variâncias populacionais...
TESTE DE HIPÓTESES • α = 0,05  p <=0,05; • Valor crítico do teste: – gl = nA + nB – 2 = 13 + 12 – 2 = 23; – gl = 23  t0,...
tcalc > t0,05;23
CONDIÇÕES • Se F calc > F crítico  rejeita H0, ou seja, existem evidências de que as variâncias populacionais sejam difer...
tcalc > t0,05;15
COMPARAÇÃO ENTRE 2 AMOSTRAS NÃO PAREADAS (INDEPENDENTES) DADOS NÃO PARAMÉTRICOS
TESTE U – WILCOXON-MANN-WHITNEY
TESTE U – WILCOXON-MANN-WHITNEY
TESTE U – WILCOXON-MANN-WHITNEY
COMPARAÇÃO ENTRE MÉDIAS DE 2 AMOSTRAS PAREADAS (DEPENDENTES) DADOS PARAMÉTRICOS
APLICAÇÕES • Avaliar diferenças entre 2 grupos em que os indivíduos de um são muito parecidos com os indivíduos de outros....
COMPARAÇÃO ENTRE MÉDIAS DE 2 AMOSTRAS PAREADAS (DEPENDENTES) DADOS NÃO PARAMÉTRICOS
TESTE DE WILCOXON
ANÁLISE DE VARIÂNCIA NÃO PARAMÉTRICA MAIS DO QUE 2 AMOSTRAS NÃO PAREADAS (INDEPENDENTES)
KRUSKAL-WALLIS SUJEITOS %G OBESOS NÃO DIABÉTICOS E NÃO HIPERTENSOS POSTO 1 26,5 5 2 27,1 6 3 30,5 7,5 4 40,5 21 5 40,6 22 ...
KRUSKAL-WALLIS SUJEITOS %G OBESOS DIABÉTICOS NÃO HIPERTENSOS POSTO 11 24,5 3 12 25,1 4 13 37,5 15 14 38,5 17 15 38,7 18 16...
KRUSKAL-WALLIS SUJEITOS %G OBESOS HIPETENSOS NÃO DIABÉTICOS POSTO 21 23,5 1 22 24,1 2 23 30,5 7,5 24 31,2 9 25 31,5 10 26 ...
KRUSKAL-WALLIS X2 5,99 N 30 ΣRi = N*(N+1)/2 465 465 Σ Ri^2/ni 7761,65 Hcalc 7,150322581 CE 6 FC 0,999777531 Hcorrig 7,1519...
ANÁLISE DE VARIÂNCIA NÃO PARAMÉTRICA MAIS DO QUE 2 AMOSTRAS PAREADAS
TESTE DE FRIEDMAN
TESTE DE FRIEDMAN SOMA MÉDIA X2 rcalc 16,35 X2 r0,05;3;10 6,2
TESTE DE FRIEDMAN por Bonferroni (alfa/número de comparações) Teste t entre os momentos corrigido alfa corrigido 0,02 SQ p...
TESTE DE FRIEDMAN
ANÁLISE DE VARIÂNCIA PARAMÉTRICA MAIS DO QUE 2 AMOSTRAS PAREADAS E NÃO PAREADAS
ANOVA ONE-WAY AMOSTRAS DE MESMO TAMANHO
ANOVA ONE-WAY AMOSTRAS DE MESMO TAMANHO
TESTE POST-HOC • Ex.: Tukey test; • Amostras de mesmo tamanho;
TESTE POST-HOC • Ex.: Tukey test; • Amostras de mesmo tamanho;
ANOVA ONE-WAY AMOSTRAS DE TAMANHOS DIFERENTES
ANOVA ONE-WAY AMOSTRAS DE TAMANHOS DIFERENTES
TESTE POST-HOC • Ex.: Tukey test; • Amostras de tamanhos diferentes; Comparar q calculado com o q crítico
TESTE POST-HOC
ANOVA TWO-WAY
ANOVA TWO-WAY
CORRELAÇÃO LINEAR SIMPLES • Associação entre 2 variáveis; • Gráfico de dispersão; • Coeficiente de correlação produto-mome...
CORRELAÇÃO LINEAR SIMPLES CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
CORRELAÇÃO LINEAR SIMPLES • Quando a nuvem formada pelo pontos possui eixo principal curvo (figura anterior – g,h) o r não...
CORRELAÇÃO DE PEARSON r Nível de correlação 0 Nula 0-0,3 Fraca 0,3-0,6 Regular 0,6-0,9 Forte 0,9-1 Muito Forte 1 Plena CAL...
TESTE DE HIPÓTESES SOBRE r CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003 • Teste para saber se o r foi obtida ao acaso; • ρ  correlação na popu...
COEFICIENTE DE DETERMINAÇÃO CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003 • r2; • Exemplo: • r2 = (0,439)2 = 0,1927  19,27% da variação da vari...
REGRESSÃO LINEAR SIMPLES CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003 • Relação causa-efeito; • Variável dependente (y); • Variável independent...
REGRESSÃO LINEAR SIMPLES CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003 • Ajustamento da reta estimada aos pontos experimentais: • Escolha 2 valo...
REGRESSÃO LINEAR SIMPLES CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003 • Significância da regressão  teste t; • t crítico  tα;gl • gl = n – 2 ...
PROBABILIDADE • Probabilidade a priori de um acontecimento “A” ocorrer: P(A) = n de possibilidade favoráveis a “A” / n tot...
PROBABILIDADE • A + A’ = s; • P(A’) = A’ / s; • P(A U A’) = (A + A’) / s = s / s = 1; • P(A’) = 1 – P(A); • P(A) = 1 – P(A...
PROBABILIDADE • Probabilidade a posteriori: P(A) = n de vezes que A ocorreu / n de vezes que a experiência ocorreu; P(A) =...
PROBABILIDADE • Probabilidade a posteriori tende a se aproximar indefinidamente da probabilidade verdadeira à medida que n...
PROBABILIDADE • Por que não se utiliza sempre o 1º processo? • Relação de causas e efeitos é extremamente complexa; • Resu...
PROBABILIDADE • Probabilidades são avaliadas historicamente e por experimentação; • Resultados são estimativas de probabil...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Combinação de resultados: – Lei multiplicativa; – Lei associativa. ARANGO, 2009
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei multiplicativa • Probabilidade de que o evento A se repita n vezes: • P(A1 ∩ A2 ∩ ... ∩ An...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei multiplicativa • Exemplo: ARANGO, 2009
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei multiplicativa • Exemplo: – P(A) = 2/5 = 0,4 (40%). ARANGO, 2009
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei multiplicativa • Exemplo: ARANGO, 2009
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei multiplicativa • Exemplo: – P(A1 ∩ A2) = P(A1) * P(A2) = 2/5*2/5 = 4/25 = = 0,4*0,4 = 0,16...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei associativa • Dados 2 eventos (A e B), a probabilidade de que ocorra um destes 2 eventos (...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei associativa ARANGO, 2009
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei associativa • Exemplo: • A = obesidade; B = sedentarismo. ARANGO, 2009 Indivíduo 1 2 3 4 5...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei associativa • Exemplo: • Probabilidade de o indivíduo ser obeso: – P(A) = 5/15 = 0,33 (33%...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei associativa • Exemplo: • Existem 4 indivíduos que são obesos (A) e sedentários (B): – P(A ...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Eventos dependentes • Quando a ocorrência de um evento A depende da ocorrência de um evento B,...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Eventos independentes – P(A ∩ B) = P(A) * P(B). ARANGO, 2009
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Probabilidade condicionada • “Quando 2 eventos são dependentes, a probabilidade de ocorrência ...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Probabilidade condicionada • Probabilidade de A condicionada a B: – P(A│B) = P(A ∩ B) / P(B); ...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Probabilidade condicionada • Quando A e B são independentes: – P(A ∩ B) = P(A) * P(B); – P(A│B...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Exemplo: • A = alcoólatra; B = cirrose; • Estimar a probabilidade de um indivíduo ter cirrose ...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Exemplo: – A = alcoólatra; – B = cirrose; – A’ = não-alcoólatra; – B’ = não-cirrose; – P(A│B) ...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Risco relativo (RR) • Estudos de coortes; • RR = P(B│A) / P(B│A’) = BA / A BA’ / A’ ARANGO, 20...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Risco relativo (RR) • Quando se estuda vários fatores de risco relacionados à uma determinada ...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Risco relativo (RR) • Fator de risco: – RR > 1. • Fator de prevenção: – RR < 1. • Fator não re...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Risco relativo (RR) • Exemplo ARANGO, 2009 • A = obesidade; B = sedentarismo; • P(A) = 5/15; P...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Risco relativo (RR) • Exemplo ARANGO, 2009 • P(A│B) = P(A ∩ B) / (P(B) = 4/9; • P(A│B’) = P(A ...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Coeficiente de associação de Yule • Tabelas de frequência do tipo 2 x 2; • Deseja-se avaliar a...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Teorema de Bayes (Teorema das causas) • Suponha que a ocorrência ou não de um evento A possa t...
CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Coeficiente de associação de Yule • Exemplo: • Associação entre o consumo de sal e pressão art...
PSE
Monotonia = Média PSE Desvio Padrão Training Strain (Tensão do treinamento) = Monotonia X Σ da cargas
WURSS-21
WURSS-21
DALDA
BIOESTATÍSTICA

  2. 2. CURRÍCULO RESUMIDO • Licenciatura e Bacharelado – UNIBAN; • Pós-graduação – Personal Training – Estácio de Sá; • Mestre em Engenharia Mecânica (Biomateriais, Engenharia Biomédica, Bioengenharia e Biotecnologia) – IFSP; • Membro do ISEI – The International Society of Exercise Immunology; • Revisor da Revista Brasileira de Fisiologia do Exercício; • Professor de pós-graduação (UniFMU, UniEstácio, UNIFAE, USCS e FEFISO); • CREF 4ª Região (São Paulo): – Palestrante – Ciclo do Conhecimento – Câncer e Exercício Físico; – Autor do capítulo “Câncer” do livro “Orientações para a Avaliação e Prescrição de Exercícios Físicos Direcionados à Saúde”; – Autor de livro sobre Câncer e Exercício Físico (publicação futura); – Homenageado – “moeda” comemorativa de 20 anos do CREF4/SP. • Personal Trainer – Atendimento Especializado na Oncologia; • Aluno de graduação em Engenharia Elétrica – UniJÁ / UniFAJ; • Etc....
  3. 3. ESTATÍSTICA • Ciência que orienta: – Coleta; – Resumo; – Apresentação; – Interpretação. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003 Dados
  4. 4. ESTATÍSTICA • 2 grandes áreas de atuação: – Estatística descritiva  resumo e apresentação dos dados; – Estatística inferencial  conclusão sobre conjuntos maiores de dados (populações) quando apenas partes desses conjuntos (amostras) foram estudadas. – Métodos da estatística inferencial  teste de hipóteses científicas. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  5. 5. BIOESTATÍSTICA • Aplicação de métodos estatísticos nas pesquisas biológicas (CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003). Fonte da imagem: https://www.gestaoeducacional.com.br/fisiologia-humana/ Fonte da imagem: https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:Probabilidade_e_estatística
  6. 6. UNIDADE EXPERIMENTAL E UNIDADE DE OBSERVAÇÃO • Menor unidade de fornecimento de informação (dados); • Unidade experimental  indivíduos submetidos à um experimento controlado (pesquisador infere na ocorrência); • Unidade de observação  levantamento planejado (registro sem inferir na ocorrência). CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  7. 7. DADOS QUALITITATIVOS • Descrições detalhadas; • Ex.: cor da pele. JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
  8. 8. DADOS QUANTITATIVOS • Dados que podem ser medidos; • Escala de medição dimensional rígida. JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
  9. 9. VARIÁVEL • Toda característica observável em uma unidade experimental. • Para cada tipo de variável  um tipo específico de tratamento estatístico. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  10. 10. VARIÁVEIS • Variáveis nominais; • Variáveis ordinais; • Variáveis discretas; • Variáveis contínuas (dimensionais); • Variáveis de razão; • Variáveis de risco e de proporções. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003; JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
  11. 11. VARIÁVEIS NOMINAIS (CATEGÓRICAS) • Qualitativas; • Diferenciação por denominação categórica; • Ex.: gênero. • Binominais (binárias ou dicotômicas): – Compostas por 2 categorias (ex.: fator Rh  Rh+ e Rh-). • Polinominais (politômicas): – Mais de 2 categorias (ex.: tipos sanguíneos  A, B, AB e O). CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003; JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
  12. 12. VARIÁVEIS ORDINAIS • Qualitativas; • Identificação de diferentes categorias; • Graus de intensidade entre as categorias; • Ex.: escala de dor (0 nenhuma dor  10 dor insuportável). CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003; JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
  13. 13. VARIÁVEIS DISCRETAS • Quantitativas; • Dados somente podem apresentar valores em números inteiros; • Ex.: número de filhos. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  14. 14. VARIÁVEIS DISCRETAS • Variáveis nominais e dicotômicas podem eventualmente serem chamadas de variáveis discretas; • Categorias diferentes completamente separadas umas das outras. JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
  15. 15. VARIÁVEIS CONTÍNUAS (DIMENSIONAIS) • Quantitativas; • Dados com qualquer valor numérico dentro de um intervalo de variação possível; • Ex.: estatura. JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
  16. 16. VARIÁVEIS DE RAZÃO • Escala com um verdadeiro ponto 0; • Ex.: temperatura em Kelvins (0 graus é o 0 absoluto). • Obs.: temperatura em Centígrados não (0 graus não é significa ausência de calor). JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
  17. 17. VARIÁVEIS DE RISCO E DE PROPORÇÕES • Compartilhamento de características discretas e contínuas; JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999 Morte em uma fração da população:Fração de morte:
  18. 18. PARÂMETROS • Valor que resume uma informação de uma população; • Ex.: 45% dos alunos matriculados na disciplina D, em 1999 eram do sexo masculino; • Todos os alunos em 1999 foram estudados; • 45% é um parâmetro. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  19. 19. ESTIMATIVA • Valor numérico de uma estatística para realiza inferências sobre o parâmetro; • Amostra. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  20. 20. ORGANIZAÇÃO DOS DADOS • Não-grupados: • X: 0, 1, 2, 1, 3, 1, 2, 2, 3, 2, 1, 0 DO AUTOR
  21. 21. ORGANIZAÇÃO DOS DADOS • Grupados por ponto: X FREQUÊNCIA (f) 0 2 1 4 2 4 3 2 SOMA 12 DO AUTOR
  22. 22. TABELA DE GRUPAMENTO DE INTERVALO DE CLASSE VIEIRA, 1980
  23. 23. DETERMINAÇÃO DE QUANTIDADE DE CLASSES • k = 1 + (3,222 * logn), sendo n o número de dados. VIEIRA, 1980
  24. 24. HISTOGRAMA • Variáveis contínuas. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  25. 25. DIAGRAMA DE BASTÕES • Variáveis discretas; • Não existe continuidade entre os valores. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  26. 26. MEDIDAS DE TENDÊNCIA CENTRAL OU DE POSIÇÃO • Média para dados não grupados: CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  27. 27. MEDIDAS DE TENDÊNCIA CENTRAL OU DE POSIÇÃO • Média aritmética para grupamentos simples: • Cada valor x deve ser multiplicado pelo número de vezes que em que ele ocorre (f); • Soma é dividida pela soma das frequências = n. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  28. 28. MEDIDAS DE TENDÊNCIA CENTRAL OU DE POSIÇÃO • Média para dados grupados por intervalo de classe: • Ponto médio do valor de classe (M); M = (lim inferior + lim superior) / 2 CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  29. 29. MEDIDAS DE TENDÊNCIA CENTRAL OU DE POSIÇÃO • Mediana: • Divide as séries ordenadas de dados em 2 subgrupos de igual tamanho; • Número impar de dados  (n+1) / 2; • Número par de dados  média dos 2 valores centrais. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  30. 30. MEDIDAS DE TENDÊNCIA CENTRAL OU DE POSIÇÃO • Moda: • Valor mais frequente de uma série de valores. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  31. 31. MEDIDAS DE DISPERSÃO - VARIABILIDADE • Amplitude de variação • Maior valor – menor valor. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  32. 32. MEDIDAS DE DISPERSÃO - VARIABILIDADE • Variância • Leva-se em conta todos os valores observados na série; • Desvio em relação à média; • Dados não grupados: • σ  sigma  população; • s  amostra. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  33. 33. MEDIDAS DE DISPERSÃO - VARIABILIDADE • Variância • Desvio em relação à média; • Dados grupados: CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  34. 34. MEDIDAS DE DISPERSÃO - VARIABILIDADE • Variância • Desvio em relação à média; • Fórmulas alternativas (quando a média não é exata): Dados grupados Dados não grupados CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  35. 35. MEDIDAS DE DISPERSÃO - VARIABILIDADE • Variância • O numerador da variância pode ser chamado de soma dos quadrados; • Denominador da variância pode ser chamado de graus de liberdade. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  36. 36. PROBLEMAS • Variância • Ruim de manejar e seu valor sai dos limites dos valores observados em um conjunto de dados; • Não pode ser apresentada com a mesma unidade com que a variável foi medida. • Solução? • Desvio padrão!!!!!! CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003; JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
  37. 37. DESVIO PADRÃO • Raiz quadrada da variância. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003; JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
  38. 38. COEFICIENTE DE VARIAÇÃO É a razão entre o desvio padrão e a média, com o resultado multiplicado por 100; Utilizada para análise de mais de 1 variável observada em um grupo de indivíduos; Comparação da variação entre as variáveis. CV = DP / média CV (%) = DP / média * 100 CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  39. 39. ERRO PADRÃO DA MÉDIA • Quando diversas médias são retiradas de uma mesma população; • Estimativa da variação entre as médias. FONTELLES, 2012
  40. 40. INTERVALO DE CONFIANÇA • % das médias das amostras relatadas; • % de segurança de que a média verdadeira da população subjacente; • Chance da amostra representar a população investigada; • 95% IC = média +-1,96EP. JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
  41. 41. INTERVALO DE CONFIANÇA ESTATURA (cm) 178 180 185 176 186 183 179 182 178 184 FONTELLES, 2012 • Saber se a estatura média de um grupo de indivíduos dentro uma população está em conformidade; • Seleção aleatória de 10 indivíduos; • Média = 181,10 cm; • EP = 1,07; • IC95% = 179,02 < μ < 183,18 cm (μ = verdadeira média).
  42. 42. CURVA NORMAL (GAUSSIANA) • Tem forma de sino com caudas assintóticas ao eixo x (valores de x variam entre -∞ e +∞); • Simetria; • Média, mediana e moda são coincidentes; • 2 pontos de inflexão (-1DP e +1DP); • Área sobre a curva totaliza 1 ou 100%. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  43. 43. CURVA NORMAL (GAUSSIANA) • Aproximadamente 68% (2/3) dos valores estão entre média + 1DP e média - 1DP; • Aproximadamente 95% dos valores estão entre média + 2DP e média - 2DP; – 95% dos valores estão entre μ + 1,96EP e μ – 1,96EP. • Aproximadamente 99,7% dos valores estão entre média + 3DP e média - 3DP. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003; JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
  44. 44. https://www.inf.ufsc.br/~andre.zibetti/probabilidade/normal.html
  45. 45. SCORE Z Baseia-se em uma curva normal (gaussiana) e mede o quanto um valor afasta-se da média em unidades de desvio-padrão, com a seguinte fórmula: z = (valor – μ) / DP CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003; JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
  46. 46. TRANSFORMAÇÕES • Variáveis de distribuição descontínua ou assimétrica; • x’=log x (logaritmo a base 10 de x) ou x’=ln x (logaritmo à base e de x) • x’=√x • x’=1/x • x’=x2 CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003 Distribuição com assimetria à direita Distribuição com assimetria à esquerda
  47. 47. TRANSFORMAÇÕES • X em Z: = (x – μ) / DP CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  48. 48. EXEMPLO • Seleção de 140 jovens em serviço militar para comporem um time de basquete do quartel (Q); • Estatura mínima pra entra no time = 180 cm; • Estatura média dos jovens = 175 cm DP = 6 cm. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  49. 49. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  50. 50. • Para x = 175: z = (x-μ)/DP = (175-175)/6 = 0 • Para x = 180: Z = (x- μ)/DP = (180-175)/6 = 0,83 Área entre z=0 e z=0,83 é 0,2967 (tabela de distribuição normal); Área além de 0,83 = 0,5-0,2967 = 0,2033 Ou seja, 20,33% dos jovens possuem estatura >= 180 cm Então 20,33% de 140 jovens = 28,46  28 jovens. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  51. 51. DISTRIBUIÇÃO AMOSTRAL DAS MÉDIAS • Se a variável x tem distribuição normal, as médias de todas as amostras aleatórias de igual tamanho, originárias dessa população, distribuem-se também segundo uma curva gaussiana; • Se a distribuição de x não for gaussiana, são necessárias amostras grandes para que a DAM seja uma distribuição normal. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  52. 52. DISTRIBUIÇÃO AMOSTRAL DAS MÉDIAS • A DAM tem centro na média da população amostrada; • A variabilidade é expressa pelo DP das médias ou erro padrão da média. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  53. 53. TESTES DE HIPÓTESES • Tipos de hipóteses estatísticas • Nula (H0): – Ausência de diferença entre os parâmetros; – H0 : μA = μ0. • Alternativa (HA): – Com diferença entre os parâmetros; – HA : μA ≠ μ0. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  54. 54. TESTES DE HIPÓTESES • Normalmente os testes de hipóteses envolvendo médias são bilaterais; • Porém, em alguns casos se faz necessário teste unilateral; • Ex.: verificar os efeitos de uma dieta para diminuição de colesterol. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  55. 55. TESTES DE HIPÓTESES CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003 z = -1,64  α = 0,05
  56. 56. SIGNIFICÂNCIA ESTATÍSTICA DE UM DESVIO • Estatisticamente não-significativos – Desvios apresentados por valores representados ao redor da média populacional; – Fração de 95%; – Metade (47,5%) = valores adjacentes e acima da média; – Outra metade (47,5%) = valores adjacentes e abaixo da média; – Intervalo ao redor da média (intervalo de desvios não- significativos) = 95% dos valores da população; – 0,95 (95%) é arbitrária  região de não significância (C ou C%). CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  57. 57. SIGNIFICÂNCIA ESTATÍSTICA DE UM DESVIO • Desvios significativos (α) – Valores fora do intervalo de desvios não-significativos; – α = 1 – C; – α / 2  esquerda da curva normal; – α / 2  direita da curva normal; – Valores mais usados nas ciências biológicas e da saúde: • α = 0,05; • α = 0,01; • α = 0,001. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  58. 58. SIGNIFICÂNCIA ESTATÍSTICA DE UM DESVIO CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  59. 59. VALORES CRÍTICOS DE Z CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  60. 60. DECISÃO SOBRE SIGNIFICÂNCIA • Método abreviado: – Escolher o nível de significância (ex.: α = 0,05); – Obter o valor crítico de z da tabela (ex.: zα = z0,05 = 1,96); – Calcular o afastamento entre x – μ em erros padrão: – Regra de decisão: • Se Zcalc < Zα  desvio não-significativo; • Se Zcalc > ou = Zα  desvio significativo; – Conclusão. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  61. 61. VALOR p • Obtido por teste estatístico; • Probabilidade da diferença ter ocorrido pelo acaso; • Geralmente o valor p adotado é <= 0,05; • Calcula-se o valor crítico (t, z, F ou qui-quadrado); • Consulta-se tabela-padrão dos valores possíveis de p. JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
  62. 62. NÍVEL α e VALOR p • Se o valor p < ou = nível α: • H0 rejeitada; • HA aceita. JEKEL; ELMORE; KATZ, 1999
  63. 63. ERROS DO TIPO I E DO TIPO II • Erro do tipo I  afirmar que existe uma diferença significativa quando ela efetivamente não existe; • Erro do tipo II  afirmar que não existe diferença significativa quando ela efetivamente existe. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  64. 64. ERROS DO TIPO I E DO TIPO II CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  65. 65. NORMALIDADE • Kolmogorov-Smirnov • Shapiro-Wilk; n < 50 FONTELLES, 2012
  66. 66. SHAPIRO-WILK FONTELLES, 2012
  67. 67. SHAPIRO-WILK FONTELLES, 2012
  68. 68. KOLMOGOROV-SMIRNOV Dt  tabelado. • Dmáx < Dt  aceita H0; • Dmáx >= Dt  rejeita H0  aceita H1. • n > 100 FONTELLES, 2012
  69. 69. DISTRIBUIÇÃO t • Amostra grande: • Tem-se ideia da média da população tomada como referência (μ0); • Não se conhece o desvio padrão populacional (σ); • Não se conhece o erro padrão; • Consequência  impossibilidade de realizar teste de hipóteses. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  70. 70. DISTRIBUIÇÃO t • Amostra grande: • Solução? • Substituir o DP populacional (σ) por seu estimador: – Desvio padrão amostral (s). • Cálculo de erro padrão estimado  EP = s / √n; • Variação de valores na amostra é semelhante à população. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  71. 71. DISTRIBUIÇÃO t • Amostra pequena: • t = (x – μ) / (s / √n)  (x – μ ) / EP; • Este cálculo é diferente de z; • z = (valor – μ) / DP. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  72. 72. DISTRIBUIÇÃO t • Número de amostras for infinito: • Curva t é semelhante à curva normal; • Média = 0; • Ligeiramente mais achatada e caudas mais altas; • Maior probabilidade de erro do tipo I; • Solução? • Tabela da distribuição t. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  73. 73. DISTRIBUIÇÃO t • Tabela t de Student: • Valores críticos dependem de α e da precisão da estimativa de σ, ou seja, do tamanho da amostra para calcular s; • Precisão para calcular s; • Graus de liberdade (gl)  n – 1; • Valor crítico de t  tα;gl; CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  74. 74. DISTRIBUIÇÃO t • Exemplo  amostra n = 9; • gl = n – 1 = 8; • α = 0,05; • z = 1,96 passa a ser t0,05;8 = 2,31 (2,306). • Significa que: – Diferença entre as médias seja significativa (α = 0,05) é necessário que seja = > que 2,31 erros padrão (não mais 1,96). CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  75. 75. DISTRIBUIÇÃO t • Somente será aplicada corretamente se: – Distribuição dos valores de x for razoavelmente próxima de uma distribuição normal. • Caso não: – Procurar outras soluções; – Transformação dos dados; – Técnicas não-paramétricas. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  76. 76. TESTES PARAMÉTRICOS Dados acompanham uma distribuição normal TESTES NÃO PARAMÉTRICOS Dados não acompanham uma distribuição normal
  77. 77. Dados Normais? Shapiro-Wilk (n<50) Teste t Wilcoxon 1 amostra de pessoas; Pré e pós (2 momentos)
  78. 78. Dados Normais? Shapiro-Wilk (n<50) ANOVA one-way Friedman 1 amostra de pessoas; Pré, pós 3 meses e pós 6 meses (3 momentos) Se houve significância Teste post-hoc de Tukey Se houve significância Teste t corrigido por Bonferroni
  79. 79. COMPARAÇÃO ENTRE 2 AMOSTRAS NÃO PAREADAS (INDEPENDENTES) DADOS PARAMÉTRICOS TAMANHOS DIFERENTES
  80. 80. COMPARAÇÃO ENTRE 2 VARIÂNCIAS • H0: σA 2 = σB 2; • H1: σA 2 ≠ σB 2; • Se as variâncias populacionais são iguais, então: – σA 2 / σB 2 = 1; • Dados de experimentos são amostrais; • sA 2 / sB 2 pode apresentar alguma diferença aleatória em relação à 1. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  81. 81. COMPARAÇÃO ENTRE 2 VARIÂNCIAS • Necessário estabelecer um limite a partir do qual a diferença entre sA 2 e sB 2 é grande demais para ser atribuída ao acaso; • F = sA 2 / sB 2; • F calc = smaior 2 / smenor 2; • F crítico  Fα;gln;gld  – gln = graus de liberdade da variância do numerador; – gld = graus de liberdade da variância do denominador. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  82. 82. CONDIÇÕES • Se F calc <= F crítico  não se rejeita H0, ou seja, não existem evidências de que as variâncias populacionais sejam diferentes, podendo-se aplicar o teste t apresentado à seguir.
  83. 83. TESTE DE HIPÓTESES • α = 0,05  p <=0,05; • Valor crítico do teste: – gl = nA + nB – 2 = 13 + 12 – 2 = 23; – gl = 23  t0,05;23 = 2,069 (tabela de valores críticos de distribuição t de Student). • Valor calculado do teste: S0 2  variância comum às 2 populações
  84. 84. tcalc > t0,05;23
  85. 85. CONDIÇÕES • Se F calc > F crítico  rejeita H0, ou seja, existem evidências de que as variâncias populacionais sejam diferentes, não podendo aplicar o teste t apresentado como anteriormente; • Problema de Behrens-Fisher; • Solução simples? • t’. CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  86. 86. tcalc > t0,05;15
  87. 87. COMPARAÇÃO ENTRE 2 AMOSTRAS NÃO PAREADAS (INDEPENDENTES) DADOS NÃO PARAMÉTRICOS
  88. 88. TESTE U – WILCOXON-MANN-WHITNEY
  89. 89. TESTE U – WILCOXON-MANN-WHITNEY
  90. 90. TESTE U – WILCOXON-MANN-WHITNEY
  91. 91. COMPARAÇÃO ENTRE MÉDIAS DE 2 AMOSTRAS PAREADAS (DEPENDENTES) DADOS PARAMÉTRICOS
  92. 92. APLICAÇÕES • Avaliar diferenças entre 2 grupos em que os indivíduos de um são muito parecidos com os indivíduos de outros. • Avaliar diferenças de 1 mesmo grupo de indivíduos em 2 momentos diferentes (ex.:pré e pós-intervenção).
  93. 93. COMPARAÇÃO ENTRE MÉDIAS DE 2 AMOSTRAS PAREADAS (DEPENDENTES) DADOS NÃO PARAMÉTRICOS
  94. 94. TESTE DE WILCOXON
  95. 95. ANÁLISE DE VARIÂNCIA NÃO PARAMÉTRICA MAIS DO QUE 2 AMOSTRAS NÃO PAREADAS (INDEPENDENTES)
  96. 96. KRUSKAL-WALLIS SUJEITOS %G OBESOS NÃO DIABÉTICOS E NÃO HIPERTENSOS POSTO 1 26,5 5 2 27,1 6 3 30,5 7,5 4 40,5 21 5 40,6 22 6 40,7 23 7 41,7 25 8 42,5 27 9 43,9 29 10 45,9 30 n 37,99 10 R 195,5 MÉDIA DOS POSTOS 19,55
  97. 97. KRUSKAL-WALLIS SUJEITOS %G OBESOS DIABÉTICOS NÃO HIPERTENSOS POSTO 11 24,5 3 12 25,1 4 13 37,5 15 14 38,5 17 15 38,7 18 16 38,9 19 17 40 20 18 41,5 24 19 42,1 26 20 43,5 28 n 37,03 10 R 174 MÉDIA DOS POSTOS 17,4
  98. 98. KRUSKAL-WALLIS SUJEITOS %G OBESOS HIPETENSOS NÃO DIABÉTICOS POSTO 21 23,5 1 22 24,1 2 23 30,5 7,5 24 31,2 9 25 31,5 10 26 31,9 11 27 32,7 12 28 33,8 13 29 34,2 14 30 37,6 16 n 31,1 10 R 95,5 MÉDIA DOS POSTOS 9,55
  99. 99. KRUSKAL-WALLIS X2 5,99 N 30 ΣRi = N*(N+1)/2 465 465 Σ Ri^2/ni 7761,65 Hcalc 7,150322581 CE 6 FC 0,999777531 Hcorrig 7,151913663 Hcorrig > X2 TESTE DE DUNN EP A - B 3,936565981 Qcalc A - B 5,461613016 EP B - C 3,936565981 Qcalc B - C 19,94123822 EP A - C 3,936565981 Qcalc A - C 25,40285124 Q0,05;3 2,394
  100. 100. ANÁLISE DE VARIÂNCIA NÃO PARAMÉTRICA MAIS DO QUE 2 AMOSTRAS PAREADAS
  101. 101. TESTE DE FRIEDMAN
  102. 102. TESTE DE FRIEDMAN SOMA MÉDIA X2 rcalc 16,35 X2 r0,05;3;10 6,2
  103. 103. TESTE DE FRIEDMAN por Bonferroni (alfa/número de comparações) Teste t entre os momentos corrigido alfa corrigido 0,02 SQ pré 80,74 SQ 3 meses 414,93 SQ 6 meses 584,41 s pré - 3 meses 2,819062 s 3 meses - 6 meses 2,651645 s pré - 6 meses 3,491084 t calc pré - 3 meses 1,076878 t calc 3 meses - 6 meses 7,071952 t calc pré - 6 meses 0 t crítico 2,262
  104. 104. TESTE DE FRIEDMAN
  105. 105. ANÁLISE DE VARIÂNCIA PARAMÉTRICA MAIS DO QUE 2 AMOSTRAS PAREADAS E NÃO PAREADAS
  106. 106. ANOVA ONE-WAY AMOSTRAS DE MESMO TAMANHO
  107. 107. ANOVA ONE-WAY AMOSTRAS DE MESMO TAMANHO
  108. 108. TESTE POST-HOC • Ex.: Tukey test; • Amostras de mesmo tamanho;
  109. 109. TESTE POST-HOC • Ex.: Tukey test; • Amostras de mesmo tamanho;
  110. 110. ANOVA ONE-WAY AMOSTRAS DE TAMANHOS DIFERENTES
  111. 111. ANOVA ONE-WAY AMOSTRAS DE TAMANHOS DIFERENTES
  112. 112. TESTE POST-HOC • Ex.: Tukey test; • Amostras de tamanhos diferentes; Comparar q calculado com o q crítico
  113. 113. TESTE POST-HOC
  114. 114. ANOVA TWO-WAY
  115. 115. ANOVA TWO-WAY
  116. 116. CORRELAÇÃO LINEAR SIMPLES • Associação entre 2 variáveis; • Gráfico de dispersão; • Coeficiente de correlação produto-momento (correlação de Pearson) (r). CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  117. 117. CORRELAÇÃO LINEAR SIMPLES CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  118. 118. CORRELAÇÃO LINEAR SIMPLES • Quando a nuvem formada pelo pontos possui eixo principal curvo (figura anterior – g,h) o r não mede corretamente a associação; • Solução? • Transformação dos dados; • Coeficiente de correção não-paramétrica (Spearman). CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  119. 119. CORRELAÇÃO DE PEARSON r Nível de correlação 0 Nula 0-0,3 Fraca 0,3-0,6 Regular 0,6-0,9 Forte 0,9-1 Muito Forte 1 Plena CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003
  120. 120. TESTE DE HIPÓTESES SOBRE r CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003 • Teste para saber se o r foi obtida ao acaso; • ρ  correlação na população; • r  correlação amostral; • Significância do r  distribuição t. H0: ρ = 0; HA: ρ ≠ 0; α = 0,05; gl = n – 2; t crítico  tα;gl t calc = r – ρ / EPr t calc = r / √(1 – r2 / n – 2) t calc < tα;gl não se rejeita H0 r obtido ao acaso
  121. 121. COEFICIENTE DE DETERMINAÇÃO CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003 • r2; • Exemplo: • r2 = (0,439)2 = 0,1927  19,27% da variação da variável x são explicados pelo fato da variável y também variar entre os indivíduos.
  122. 122. REGRESSÃO LINEAR SIMPLES CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003 • Relação causa-efeito; • Variável dependente (y); • Variável independente (x); • Equação da reta: • y = A + Bx; • Coeficientes b e a; • Reta estimada.
  123. 123. REGRESSÃO LINEAR SIMPLES CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003 • Ajustamento da reta estimada aos pontos experimentais: • Escolha 2 valores afastados de x e calculam-se os valores de esperados; • Marque os pontos obtidos; • Trace uma reta.
  124. 124. REGRESSÃO LINEAR SIMPLES CALLEGARI-JACQUES, 2003 • Significância da regressão  teste t; • t crítico  tα;gl • gl = n – 2 • t calc = b – B / EPb  b / EPb
  125. 125. PROBABILIDADE • Probabilidade a priori de um acontecimento “A” ocorrer: P(A) = n de possibilidade favoráveis a “A” / n total de possibilidades; P(A) = A / s; 0 ≤ P(A) ≤ 1; 0 ≤ p ≤ 1; 0% ≤ p ≤ 100%. ARANGO, 2009
  126. 126. PROBABILIDADE • A + A’ = s; • P(A’) = A’ / s; • P(A U A’) = (A + A’) / s = s / s = 1; • P(A’) = 1 – P(A); • P(A) = 1 – P(A’); • P(A U A’)’ = 0. ARANGO, 2009
  127. 127. PROBABILIDADE • Probabilidade a posteriori: P(A) = n de vezes que A ocorreu / n de vezes que a experiência ocorreu; P(A) = A / n. ARANGO, 2009
  128. 128. PROBABILIDADE • Probabilidade a posteriori tende a se aproximar indefinidamente da probabilidade verdadeira à medida que n aumenta; • lim P (a posteriori) = P (a priori). ARANGO, 2009
  129. 129. PROBABILIDADE • Por que não se utiliza sempre o 1º processo? • Relação de causas e efeitos é extremamente complexa; • Resultados previsíveis, com um grau de variável certa; • Não é possível construir corretamente os espaços amostrais necessários ao cálculo da probabilidade à priori. ARANGO, 2009
  130. 130. PROBABILIDADE • Probabilidades são avaliadas historicamente e por experimentação; • Resultados são estimativas de probabilidades sujeitas a erro. ARANGO, 2009
  131. 131. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Combinação de resultados: – Lei multiplicativa; – Lei associativa. ARANGO, 2009
  132. 132. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei multiplicativa • Probabilidade de que o evento A se repita n vezes: • P(A1 ∩ A2 ∩ ... ∩ An) = P(A1) * P(A2) ... P(An); • Se a ocorrência do evento A em cada uma das vezes não for afetada pelas ocorrências anteriores: – Ocorrências de A em cada uma das vezes são independentes; – P(A1 ∩ A2 ∩ ... ∩ An) = P(A)n. ARANGO, 2009
  133. 133. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei multiplicativa • Exemplo: ARANGO, 2009
  134. 134. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei multiplicativa • Exemplo: – P(A) = 2/5 = 0,4 (40%). ARANGO, 2009
  135. 135. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei multiplicativa • Exemplo: ARANGO, 2009
  136. 136. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei multiplicativa • Exemplo: – P(A1 ∩ A2) = P(A1) * P(A2) = 2/5*2/5 = 4/25 = = 0,4*0,4 = 0,16 (16%). ARANGO, 2009
  137. 137. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei associativa • Dados 2 eventos (A e B), a probabilidade de que ocorra um destes 2 eventos (A ou B): • P(A U B) = P(A) + P(B) – P(A ∩ B); – “Probabilidade de ocorrer A ou B é dada pela soma de probabilidade de ocorrer A mais a probabilidade de ocorrer B menos a probabilidade de ocorrer ambos simultaneamente”. ARANGO, 2009
  138. 138. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei associativa ARANGO, 2009
  139. 139. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei associativa • Exemplo: • A = obesidade; B = sedentarismo. ARANGO, 2009 Indivíduo 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Obesidade N N S N S S N N N S N N S N N Sedentarismo S N S S N S N S S S N N S N S
  140. 140. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei associativa • Exemplo: • Probabilidade de o indivíduo ser obeso: – P(A) = 5/15 = 0,33 (33%). • Probabilidade de ser sedentário: – P(B) = 9/15 = 0,6 (60%). ARANGO, 2009
  141. 141. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Lei associativa • Exemplo: • Existem 4 indivíduos que são obesos (A) e sedentários (B): – P(A ∩ B) = 4/15 = aprox. 0,2667 (26,67%); • Probabilidade de selecionar um indivíduo obeso (A) ou sedentário (B): – P(A U B) = P(A) + P(B) – P(A ∩ B) = 5/15 + 9/15 – 4/15 = 10/15 = aprox. 0,6667 (66,67%). ARANGO, 2009
  142. 142. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Eventos dependentes • Quando a ocorrência de um evento A depende da ocorrência de um evento B, denota-se (A │B); • Exemplo: – A = obesidade; B = dieta hipercalórica; – P(A ∩ B) ≠ P(A) * P(B). ARANGO, 2009
  143. 143. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Eventos independentes – P(A ∩ B) = P(A) * P(B). ARANGO, 2009
  144. 144. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Probabilidade condicionada • “Quando 2 eventos são dependentes, a probabilidade de ocorrência de um deles é afetada pelo fato de o outro ter ou não ter ocorrido”. • A e B  A está condicionada à B, ou seja, as chances de ocorrer A dependem de B. ARANGO, 2009
  145. 145. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Probabilidade condicionada • Probabilidade de A condicionada a B: – P(A│B) = P(A ∩ B) / P(B); – P(B│A) ≠ P(A│B); – P(B│A) = P(B ∩ A) / P(A); ARANGO, 2009
  146. 146. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Probabilidade condicionada • Quando A e B são independentes: – P(A ∩ B) = P(A) * P(B); – P(A│B) = P(A); – P(B│A) = P(B). • Quando A e B são dependentes: – P(A ∩ B) = P(B) * P(A│B) = P(A) * P(B│A). ARANGO, 2009
  147. 147. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Exemplo: • A = alcoólatra; B = cirrose; • Estimar a probabilidade de um indivíduo ter cirrose dado que é alcoólatra. – P(B│A) = P(B ∩ A) / P(A). ARANGO, 2009
  148. 148. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Exemplo: – A = alcoólatra; – B = cirrose; – A’ = não-alcoólatra; – B’ = não-cirrose; – P(A│B) + P(A’│B) = 1; – P(B│A) + P(B’│A) = 1; – A = {A1, A2, ..., Ak)  P(A1│B) + P(A2│B) + ... + P(Ak│B) = 1; – 𝑃 𝐴𝑖 𝐵 = 1𝑘 𝑖=1 ; sendo k = 2: – P(A1│B) = 1 – P(A2│B) e P(A2│B) = 1 – P(A1│B). ARANGO, 2009
  149. 149. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Risco relativo (RR) • Estudos de coortes; • RR = P(B│A) / P(B│A’) = BA / A BA’ / A’ ARANGO, 2009
  150. 150. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Risco relativo (RR) • Quando se estuda vários fatores de risco relacionados à uma determinada condição, pode ser determinado o risco relativo de cada fator; • Coleção de RR1, RR2, ..., RRk mostra a exposição ao risco proporcionado pelos fatores F1, F2, ..., Fk. ARANGO, 2009
  151. 151. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Risco relativo (RR) • Fator de risco: – RR > 1. • Fator de prevenção: – RR < 1. • Fator não relacionado: – RR = 1. ARANGO, 2009
  152. 152. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Risco relativo (RR) • Exemplo ARANGO, 2009 • A = obesidade; B = sedentarismo; • P(A) = 5/15; P(B) = 9/15; P(A) * P(B) = 45/225 = 0,2 (20%); • P(A ∩ B) = 4/15 = aprox. 0,2667 (26,67%); • P(A ∩ B) = P(A) * P(B)  A e B são dependentes. Indivíduo 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Obesidade N N S N S S N N N S N N S N N Sedentarismo S N S S N S N S S S N N S N S
  153. 153. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Risco relativo (RR) • Exemplo ARANGO, 2009 • P(A│B) = P(A ∩ B) / (P(B) = 4/9; • P(A│B’) = P(A ∩ B’) / (P(B’) = 1/6; • RR = P(A│B) / P(A│B’) = 4/9 / 1/6 = 24/9 = 2,67; • Sedentarismo aumenta em 167% as chances de desenvolver obesidade (267% - 100%), ou a chance de um obeso sedentário é 2,67 vezes maior do que de um obeso não sedentário Indivíduo 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Obesidade N N S N S S N N N S N N S N N Sedentarismo S N S S N S N S S S N N S N S
  154. 154. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Coeficiente de associação de Yule • Tabelas de frequência do tipo 2 x 2; • Deseja-se avaliar a associação dentre 2 variáveis estudadas; • Y = (a*d – b*c) / (a*d + b*c); ARANGO, 2009 Valor de Y Associação │Y│ > 0,8 Forte 0,4 < = │Y│ < = 0,8 Média 0,4 >│Y│ Fraca
  155. 155. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Teorema de Bayes (Teorema das causas) • Suponha que a ocorrência ou não de um evento A possa ter sido originada de “k” diversas maneiras c1, c2, ... ck. ARANGO, 2009
  156. 156. CÁLCULO DE PROBABILIDADES • Coeficiente de associação de Yule • Exemplo: • Associação entre o consumo de sal e pressão arterial sistólica. • Y = (a*d – b*c) / (a*d + b*c) = 0,824 (forte associação). ARANGO, 2009
  157. 157. PSE
  158. 158. Monotonia = Média PSE Desvio Padrão Training Strain (Tensão do treinamento) = Monotonia X Σ da cargas
  159. 159. WURSS-21
  160. 160. WURSS-21
  161. 161. DALDA
  162. 162. REFERÊNCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS • ARANGO, H. G. Bioestatística teórica e computacional. 3. ed. Rio de Janeiro: Guanabara Koogan, 2009. • CALLEGARI-JACQUES, S. M. Bioestatística: princípios e aplicações. Porto Alegre: Artmed, 2003. • FILHO, U. D. Introdução à bioestatística: para simples mortais. São Paulo: Elsevier, 1999. • FONTELLES, M. J. Bioestatística aplicada à pesquisa experimental. São Paulo: Editora Livraria da Física, 2012. v. 1. • FONTELLES, M. J. Bioestatística aplicada à pesquisa experimental. São Paulo: Editora Livraria da Física, 2012. v. 2. • JEKEL, J. F.; ELMORE, J. G.; KATZ, D. L. Epidemiologia, bioestatística e medicina preventiva. Porto Alegre: Artmed, 1999. • VIEIRA, S. Bioestatística: tópicos avançados. 2. ed. Rio de Janeiro: Elsevier, 2004. • VIEIRA, S. Introdução à bioestatística. 3. ed. Rio de Janeiro: Campus, 1980.

