A guided journal for taking tarot readings to the next level! Following on from the incredible success of 2019's iconic Modern Witch Tarot Deck, Lisa Sterle presents the accompanying Modern Witch Tarot Journal. Lavishly illustrated with all new full-page color work, the journal provides detailed guidance and layouts for: ? Studying the cards ? Recording readings ? Collecting and creating your own tarot spreads ? Tarot deck and books inventories and wish lists ? Compiling all your online resources ? Contact directory for your tarot circle Compatible with all tarot decks and intended for all levels of tarot reader, the Modern Witch Tarot Journal is an indispensable tool for developing your craft.

