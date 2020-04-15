Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Dr. Walied A. Elsaigh welsaigh@ksu.edu.sa Asst. Prof. of Civil Engineering Jumada’-I 1437H CE 435 Railway Engineering Maintenance of Railway Track
  2. 2. Textbook Page 24-1 to 24-25
  3. 3. What is the right time for maintenance ? Daily (minor defects, manually) Periodically (every 2-3 years) Approach to Railway Track Maintenance Conventional RT maintenance Done manually “Labour –based”, simple tools are used Fully mechanized Mixed process (Labour + machines) Machine-based RT maintenance (mechanical appliances are used) Two approaches are basically used for Railway maintenance
  4. 4. When RT Maintenance Become Necessary? 1. Reduction in strength of track structure due to Consequences are:  Changes to alignment.  Changes to gauge.  Changes to surface level of rails. Movement of high speed trains Heavy axle loads High loading Frequency (repetition) 2. Deterioration of track structure due to environmental effects, such as: rain water, wind and sun actions. Consequences:  Wear and tear of rails & wear to rolling stock. 3. Rail track exhibits other forms of defects such as on curves, crossing, and bridge approaches. No maintenance! Faster wear Rough riding quality Derailment leading to life loss
  5. 5. What Are The Advantages of Proper RT Maintenance? 1. Increases the life of both track and rolling stock. 3. Safer and more comfortable transport mode encourages more people and goods to use the rail transports leading to better earning, less damage to environment, additional economical value to goods…etc. 2. Provides smooth riding quality which brings comfort and safety to passengers and goods. 4. Allow savings in operation costs (e.g. reduction in fuel consumption due to reduced friction between rails & wheels). Probably this is true for each and every engineered structure.
  6. 6. Items Checked for Maintenance 1. Surface of Rails 2.Track Alignment 3. Gauge 7. Rolling Stock 5. Track Components 8.Bridges & Tunnels 4. Drainage 6. Points & Crossings Periodic Maintenance
  7. 7. 1. Surface of Rails Maintenance At straight sections of RT, the top surface of two rails should be kept in level (same plane). On curved sections of the RT, the outer rail should be kept at correct elevation above the inner rail. This is to maintain the required super-elevation. Packing Is the method of forcing the ballast bellow the sleepers. Deterioration mechanism: Due to heavy loads and vibration caused by running train, ballast under sleepers get loose and depressions are formed in plane of rails. Non-uniformity of subgrade would worsen the situation (remember the importance of consolidation while constructing formation) Entails the following operations: Surfacing the Track / Leveling the Track  Surfacing the track : The whole of the track is brought to a condition of vertical evenness. Rails and track are kept in uniform level. Equal elevation in the transverse direction is called leveling.
  8. 8. Cont. Surface of Rails Maintenance Boxing and Dressing the Track  This is the process of filling the ballast between sleepers and beyond ends of sleepers to required shape. Lifting of the track  Lifting the depressed track to required height If lifting is done under traffic, then it should be done in the direction opposite to traffic . If both rails needs lifting, then they should be lifted simultaneously. Spot Packing and Track lifting  Consists of correcting the defects at a particular point and involves lifting of 5 to 7 sleepers. This task is one of the essentials of daily maintenance. Required when defect extends over considerable length.
  9. 9. Cont. Surface of Rails Maintenance Surface Defects and Remedies  Defects manifest due to lack of maintenance. RT defects may include: High joint or riding joint: Top level of the joint is higher than rail level why occurs? Due to over-packing of sleepers at joints OR sinking of sleepers between joints. Blowing Joints: A blow joint is caused when joint is rested on loose and dusty ballast. Mechanism? When wheel load passes over the sleepers resting on dusty ballast, the sleeper sinks and when the wheel loads are relieved, the sleeper rises with sucking up dust. Causes? Thin layer of ballast, week sleepers, dusty ballast, worn out rail ends, and wide expansion gap. Remedial action? (1) Clean dirty ballast and repack joints with ballast. (2) Improvement rail ends (dehogging of rails). (3) Reduction of expansion gap.
  10. 10. Cont. Surface of Rails Maintenance Surface Defects and Remedies Pumping joints: In rainy weather, blowing joint is affected by water and gets converted into what is termed as “pumping joint”. The joint splashes water as loads move on. Causes? Same causes for blowing joints + bad drainage (dirt ballast does not allow good and quick drainage. Remedial action? (1) Cleansing of ballast. (2) Provision of proper drainage. (3) Remedies listed for blowing joints. Hogged rails: Due to worn out of rail ends due to load repetition, the rail gets bent down at its ends, creating what is termed as “hogged rails”. Consequence ? Rough riding, more vibration leading to more defects. Causes? loose packing under joints and loose fish plate. Remedial action? (1) Replace joint, (2) Welding joint, (3) Dehogging, (4) Cropping {Refer to handout}
  11. 11. Cont. Surface of Rails Maintenance Surface Defects and Remedies Buckling of Track: The track, especially in hot weather, goes out of alignment on both tangents and curves. Causes? Insufficient gaps at joints, tightened fish plate, welded track with insufficient strength. Consequences? Derailment which can lead to fatalities or damage to goods Remedial action? (1) Tighten & lubricate fish plate to proper joint function. (2) Use of steel sleepers. (3) Proper anchoring for welded rails. Centre bound Track: Under rolling load, settlement of ballast under rail seat is more than under the centre of sleepers (sleepers deflects more at the ends), This deflection is named as “centre bound track”. Remedial action? (1) Loosen ballast under the centre of sleepers and pack under the ends. (2) Open a drain under the centre of sleepers.
  12. 12. Cont. Surface of Rails Maintenance Surface Defects and Remedies Corrugated or Roaring rails: The heads of rails corrugate (fine depressions on the surface of rails). Causes roaring sounds when wheels pass over it. Causes? Found at places where trains brakes or starts its journey, other reasons such as: composition of steel used to manufacture rails. Consequences? (1) Unpleasant roaring sound which cause discomfort to passengers and residents along side the rail track (2) Vibration causes further deterioration to other track elements. Remedial action? (1) Replace rail if corrugation is severe and the defect is limited to small number of rails (2) Grind top surface of rail, a grinding train moving at 3 km per hour can be used (as in Germany).
  13. 13. 2. Track Alignment Maintenance What makes the track to go out of alignment? Increase hammering action of wheels on one of the pair rails while less or no hammering on the other. Why hammering differs ? Variation in cross levels. Inadequate super-elevation. Non-uniformity of gauge. Improver packing of ballast. Poor subgrade.Formation of kinks. Kink in Rails: Adjoining rails slightly move out of position. Causes? Loose packing at joints, Defects in gauge and alignment, Defects in cross levels at joints, closing of rail joints, and Uneven wear for rail heads. Consequences? Unpleasant jerk for train, further kink at places other than joints will form, risk in turning operation for kinks formed at curves. Remedial action? (1) Periodic maintenance for cross level, gauge..etc. (2) Correcting alignment at joints and curved sections.
  14. 14. 3. Gauge Maintenance Uniformity of the gauge should be properly maintained all-over the track. Failure to achieve gauge uniformity will negatively influence the riding quality. Loosening of track & sleeper fittings What causes gauge variation? Tight gauge and slack (relaxed) gauge: tight gauge is always better since it prevents lateral play of wheels.
  15. 15. 4. Restoration of Proper Drainage Proper drainage ensures smooth riding quality and longer track life. Tasks involved in restoring drainage cleaning of ballast dust and weeds allows water to stay for long time in ballast and may percolate to formation causing defects to track. surface drainage clean and slope- maintained side drain (ditches) to provide good surface drainage Subsurface drain Under ground drain. Inverted filter blanket cleaning of cess To prevent collection of water. Cess to clean from grass and be sloped outward.
  16. 16. 5. Track Components Maintenance Worn out rails: When replacing worn out rail, one has to take care of the final table. The new rail become higher than other adjoining rails, resulting in damage to rail ends. If it is done as part of daily maintenance, then used rail has to be fitted. Broken or cracked rails: A sleeper is to be placed under the fractured rail until rail is replaced. Maintenance and Renewal of Rails Corrosion of rails: If inner rail on curve is corroded then it has to be replaced immediately.
  17. 17. Cont. Track Components Maintenance Spot Renewal The defective sleeper and the fitting of sleeper are renewed Remove ballast below old sleeper. Take broken sleeper out. New sleeper is fitted and packed. Through Renewal Rails are removed and sleeper are taken out and replaced and rails are put back. Maintenance and Renewal of Sleepers
  18. 18. Maintenance and Renewal of Fittings Fish-plate and fish bolt are the most important fittings for jointed rails Cont. Track Components Maintenance Graphiting of Fish Plate Apply lubricant containing graphite. To protect fish-plate against corrosion To allow free expansion. To increase the life of fish plate and bolts. Track imprest A stock of all usual materials, such as rails, sleepers, fish-plate, bolts and other fittings, is permanently maintained at selected place for immediate replacement. These materials are known as track- imprest. They are to be used only in emergency. Items must be replaced as soon as possible.
  19. 19. 6. Points and Crossing Maintenance Switches are regarded to be the weakest points of the track and receives most of derailments incidents. Thus it should be watched constantly. Inspection of switches should be done under moving train loads. Because some of their defects can be picked up only when train load moves on. Causes for switch defects Wear of fittings and pins. Creep of track. Poor maintenance.
  20. 20. Signalling During Maintenance Work It is necessary to warn the train drivers when maintenance work is in progress. Short duration maintenance work ( less than three days). Then temporary flags would be satisfactory Long duration maintenance work ( more than three days). Then temporary fixed signals are required (discuss next sessions)

