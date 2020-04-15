Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction Subgrade Level
Typical Cross-Section
Construction Stages Plate Laying Stage 2 Ballast Laying Stage 3 Earth Work Stage 1 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4aALRa9...
Stage 1 Earth Work Provision of Formation Consolidation (Compaction) Earth work is divided into two parts Formation Format...
Cont. Stage 1 Earth Work Consolidation of embankment formation can be done using equipments similar to those used for high...
Cont. Stage 1 Earth Work Formation-Grading Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M.A.R....
Cont. Stage 1 Earth Work Formation-Compaction Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M.A...
Cont. Stage 1 Earth Work Bottom Ballast Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M.A.R.T o...
Stage 2: Plate Laying Plate Laying is the operation of laying out rails and sleepers over consolidated formation. Tramline...
Cont. Stage 2: Plate Laying Tramline Method Sometimes referred to as “Side Method” Temporary tramline is established by th...
Cont. Stage 2: Plate Laying Telescopic Method The telescopic method involves transporting construction materials, in mater...
Cont. Stage 2: Plate Laying Telescopic Method The method entails five sequential operations. Store necessary materials at...
Cont. Stage 2: Plate Laying American Method A fully/ partially automated machine is used for plate laying. Named as Americ...
Cont. Stage 2: Plate Laying American Method A wagon mounted, cantilevered arm or jib
Cont. Stage 2: Plate Laying Placing Sleepers Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M.A....
Cont. Stage 2: Plate Laying Placing and Positioning Rails Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2...
Cont. Stage 2: Plate Laying Clipping Rails to Sleepers Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012...
Stage 3: Ballast Laying The work of spreading the ballast is done as follows: Ballast is loaded in wagons of a train and ...
Stage 3: Ballast Laying Placing Top Ballast Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M.A.R...
Stage 3: Ballast Laying Surfacing and Alignment Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M...
Welding of Rails Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M.A.R.T on Railway track of Hear...
Track Ready to Receive Traffic Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M.A.R.T on Railway...
Railway Track Material Requirement Estimate the material required per km
Cont. Railway Track Material Requirement
Cont. Railway Track Material Requirement
Cont. Railway Track Material Requirement
Quiz # 2 / 20 minutes (2) Write a short note on the following yard equipments (a) Cranes (b) Weigh bridges (3) Compare bet...
  1. 1. Dr. Walied A. Elsaigh welsaigh@ksu.edu.sa Asst. Prof. of Civil Engineering Jumada’-I 1437H CE 435 Railway Engineering Construction of Railway Track
  2. 2. Textbook Page 22-1 to 22-11
  3. 3. Introduction Subgrade Level
  4. 4. Typical Cross-Section
  5. 5. Construction Stages Plate Laying Stage 2 Ballast Laying Stage 3 Earth Work Stage 1 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4aALRa9jj g&feature=player_detailpage
  6. 6. Stage 1 Earth Work Provision of Formation Consolidation (Compaction) Earth work is divided into two parts Formation Formations up (embankment) are always preferred to formation in cuttings. Why? Think of some construction difficulties! Embankment
  7. 7. Cont. Stage 1 Earth Work Consolidation of embankment formation can be done using equipments similar to those used for highway construction (i.e. Vibratory or impact compactors). Some admixtures are sprayed to the surface prior to compaction. It helps consolidation of loose materials (i.e. Sand as in KSA!) Why need consolidation? To prevent larger amount of ballast from sinking into the earth formation. Gauge Number of tracks What is the adequate width of formation? Provide a list of them
  8. 8. Cont. Stage 1 Earth Work Formation-Grading Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M.A.R.T on Railway track of Hearn Avenue
  9. 9. Cont. Stage 1 Earth Work Formation-Compaction Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M.A.R.T on Railway track of Hearn Avenue
  10. 10. Cont. Stage 1 Earth Work Bottom Ballast Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M.A.R.T on Railway track of Hearn Avenue
  11. 11. Stage 2: Plate Laying Plate Laying is the operation of laying out rails and sleepers over consolidated formation. Tramline Method Telescopic Method American Method Plate Laying Methods
  12. 12. Cont. Stage 2: Plate Laying Tramline Method Sometimes referred to as “Side Method” Temporary tramline is established by the side of the proposed track for carrying out the necessary materials. This method is suitable for laying double track. If single track is intended, then a road parallel to the proposed track is constructed to transport materials Tramline method requires a level terrain. The construction rate is approximately 1.6 km/day.
  13. 13. Cont. Stage 2: Plate Laying Telescopic Method The telescopic method involves transporting construction materials, in material trains, to the farthest point of new track and then unloaded. The material is then carried to the rail-head and different components of the track are assembled. This is where construction is in progress) The method is basically labour-intensive construction. Ganges (crews) are formed and allocated for the various operations involved. Mostly suitable for third-world countries where labour cost is relatively low and job creation is a requirement. Simple tools, such as pick axe, are used in the construction process More labours and less machine use
  14. 14. Cont. Stage 2: Plate Laying Telescopic Method The method entails five sequential operations. Store necessary materials at a depot. Transporting material from depot to work site. Carrying the material to rail-head. Fixing the rails to sleeper and joining them to fish-plates. Packing of track, using ballast, to correct level and alignment.
  15. 15. Cont. Stage 2: Plate Laying American Method A fully/ partially automated machine is used for plate laying. Named as American method because it was originally used in USA, but its now wide spread in several parts of the world. A truck mounted projecting arm or jib A wagon mounted, cantilevered arm or jib Types of machines used for plate laying http://blogs.howstuffworks.com/2010/07/26/how-to-build-modern-railroad- track-the-machinery-is-amazing/Web link Basically used for laying materials which have been received at rail- head by material train
  16. 16. Cont. Stage 2: Plate Laying American Method A wagon mounted, cantilevered arm or jib
  17. 17. Cont. Stage 2: Plate Laying Placing Sleepers Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M.A.R.T on Railway track of Hearn Avenue
  18. 18. Cont. Stage 2: Plate Laying Placing and Positioning Rails Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M.A.R.T on Railway track of Hearn Avenue
  19. 19. Cont. Stage 2: Plate Laying Clipping Rails to Sleepers Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M.A.R.T on Railway track of Hearn Avenue
  20. 20. Stage 3: Ballast Laying The work of spreading the ballast is done as follows: Ballast is loaded in wagons of a train and then unloaded at site into number of heaps at suitable intervals along side the track. Ballast can be directly spread by ballast train. The ballast comes out through openings on wagon floor while train is moving slowly. A plough can be attached to the end of the train to spread ballast uniformly
  21. 21. Stage 3: Ballast Laying Placing Top Ballast Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M.A.R.T on Railway track of Hearn Avenue
  22. 22. Stage 3: Ballast Laying Surfacing and Alignment Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M.A.R.T on Railway track of Hearn Avenue
  23. 23. Welding of Rails Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M.A.R.T on Railway track of Hearn Avenue
  24. 24. Track Ready to Receive Traffic Adapted from presentation “ Construction Progress Update” July 2012 by S.M.A.R.T on Railway track of Hearn Avenue
  25. 25. Railway Track Material Requirement Estimate the material required per km
  26. 26. Cont. Railway Track Material Requirement
  27. 27. Cont. Railway Track Material Requirement
  28. 28. Cont. Railway Track Material Requirement
  29. 29. Quiz # 2 / 20 minutes (2) Write a short note on the following yard equipments (a) Cranes (b) Weigh bridges (3) Compare between rectangular design and circular design loco-shed. (4) Write the function of the following yard equipments: Yard Equipment Function Buffer stop Loco-shed End loading ramp Loading gauge Traverser (1) Provide a sketch for track – platform at passenger terminal that allows passenger to board alight to/from five destinations.

