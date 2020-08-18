Video 4 slideshare Solid Edge Practice

Successfully reported this slideshow.
This is a Free 3D Drawing a perpendicular steel block used in metrology

Published in: Engineering
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
  1. 1. .35 2.50 2.00 .39 .39 1.00 2X,.30 1.40 2.50 .35 .50 3.00 1.50 1.48 .83 1.40 .39 .39 Redondeos en costillas R.15in y R.1in interior Pr�ctica No. 4 Descripci�n: 22/07/20 Bloque 90 grados Acotado: IN Tama�o: Carta INSTITUTO TECNOL�GICO NACIONAL DE M�XICO INSTITUTO TECNOL�GICO DE CELAYA DEPARTAMENTO DE INGENIER�A MEC�NICA DIBUJO MEC�NICO Autor: H.Posada Revisor: M. Caudillo Revisor: A.Tinoco Autoriza: G. Ru�z APUNTES T�CNICOS DE DIBUJO Plano de fabricaci�n

