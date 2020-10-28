Successfully reported this slideshow.
Twitter pintaa syvemmältä – algoritmit, vaikuttamiskeinot ja ajankohtaiset ilmiöt 28.10.2020 Harto Pönkä Innowise
“Algoritmi on ohjelma, joka suorittaa tietyn tehtävän käytössä olevan datan ja määrättyjen sääntöjen perusteella. Se tekee...
Twitterin algoritmien muutokset 3 2017: relevantit twiitit juuri sinulle, 140 → 280 merkkiä 2015: sillä välin kun olit poi...
“Vuodesta 2016 lähtien et todennäköisesti ole enää nähnyt kaikkien seuraamiesi käyttäjien twiittejä. Algoritmin päätöksill...
Twitterin uutisvirran algoritmi (2017-) Nykyisin näet twiitit oletuksena tässä järjestyksessä: 1. Suositut viimeaikaiset t...
Mitä twiittejä algoritmi nostaa? ▪ Viimeaikaiset twiitit, jotka ovat saaneet nopeasti reaktioita (tykkäyksiä, retwiittejä ...
Keskusteluketjujen algoritmi Näet uutisvirrassa vain seurattaviesi vastauksia muille seurattavillesi (eli kuplasi). Keskus...
“ Uutta: algoritmi ei enää nosta esiin twiittejä ei-seuratuilta käyttäjiltä. Sen sijaan algoritmi näyttäisi nostavan nyt e...
9 Kuva: Pixabay Algoritmia voi manipuloida Uudelle julkaisulle voidaan hankkia nopeasti reaktioita esim. haippirinkien avu...
Haluatko sittenkin twiitit aikajärjestyksessä? 1. Klikkaa tähtikuviota Twitterin etusivulla 2. Valitse: ”Näe mieluummin uu...
Omat valinnat vaikuttavat 1. Onko profiilisi avoin vai suljettu 2. Mitä käyttäjiä ja aiheita seuraat 3. Mitä/miten twiitta...
Käyttäjien kiinnostuksen kohteet Twitter pyrkii profiloimaan käyttäjiä mm. mainosten kohdentamista varten. Twitterin profi...
Suosittelualgoritmit ▪ Samanlaisuus (kuin sinä tai joku muu) ▪ Suosio (paljon seuraajia) ▪ Aktiivisuus (viimeaikainen toim...
Käyttäjien laatupisteytys (2018-) Twitter yrittää tunnistaa tekoälyn avulla käyttäjiä, joilla voi olla huonoja vaikutuksia...
Laatupisteiden vaikutus (ns. shadow ban) Käyttäjien laatupisteet vaikuttavat mm. seuraaviin Twitterin toimintoihin: ▪ Suos...
Twiittien ja vastausten uudet toiminnot (2019-2020) 16 Lisätietoa & lähteet: Twitterin blogi, https://blog.twitter.com/en_...
Retwiittaamisen muutokset (2020) 17 Lähde: https://twitter.com/TwitterSupport/status/1311758161708081152 ▪ Lokakuu 2020: T...
Miltä Twitter näyttää vuonna 2020?
Suomalaiset twiittaajat ja lukijat per vko/kk/vv Viikossa Kuukaudessa Vuodessa Twiittaajia 70 000 150 000 260 000 Twiittaa...
20 Suomalaisten twiittaajien määrä (kk) Datalähde: Pinnalla-laskuri, http://pinnalla.pyppe.fi/, kuva: Harto Pönkä, 8.5.202...
21 Suomalaisten Twitter-käyttäjien aktiivisuus (kk) Datalähde: Pinnalla-laskuri, http://pinnalla.pyppe.fi/, kuva: Harto Pö...
”Kerro giffillä…” 22 Twiitit: https://twitter.com/hannatakala/status/1301774993441935360 ja https://twitter.com/HakaLasse/...
Ei viikkoa ilman Twitter-gatea? 23 Kuvan lähde: Mika Laiti, https://twitter.com/mihkal/status/1321115087017549830 (verkost...
Twitter on lisännyt twiittien moderointia Yhdysvaltain vaaleissa ▪ Twitter pyrkii estämään disinformaatiota ▪ Twitter merk...
Twitterin sääntöjä rikotaan yhä enemmän ▪ Twitterin sääntöjä rikkovien tunnusten määrä on lähes tuplaantunut vuoden takais...
Twitterin mainosten avoimuus herättää kysymyksiä systeemin luotettavuudesta Kuvakaappaukset: Twitter-feed ja Twitterin mai...
27 Lähde: Pew, 2019, https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2019/04/24/sizing-up-twitter-users-methodology/ Käyttäjät voi ja...
28 Lähde: Pew, 2017, http://www.people-press.org/2017/02/23/partisan-conflict-and-congressional-outreach/pdl-02-23-17_anti...
29 Kuva: Kiran Garimella/Aalto-yliopisto Lähde: STT, 2017, https://www.sttinfo.fi/tiedote/algoritmi-voi-luoda-sopua-clinto...
30 ”blokkasi”-sanan sisältävät suomenkieliset twiitit 2018 – 2020 Datalähde: Twitterin haku, kuva: Harto Pönkä, 27.10.2020
31 ”blokkasi”-twiitit tunneittain (2020) Datalähde: Twitterin haku, kuva: Harto Pönkä, 27.10.2020 (yhteensä 3055 twiittiä)
“Toisten Twitter-käyttäjien estäminen eli blokkaaminen kasvoi ”blokkasi”-twiittien perusteella edelleen vuonna 2020 verrat...
Tunnusluvut ja tilastot
Päivän trendit Suomessa / Pinnalla-laskurin korvike? Kuvakaappaus 27.10.2020 34 https://www.trendsmap.com/local/finland
Twitter-trendit sijainnin mukaan Kuvakaappaus 27.10.2020 35 https://twitter.com/explore
Twitter-tilin tunnusluvut ▪ Seuraajalukema: seuraajien lisääntyminen kertoo suosiosta ▪ Seurattavien määrä: jos seurattavi...
Twitter Analytics -työkalu ▪ Edelliset 28 päivää: twiitit, näyttökerrat, profiilin katselut, maininnat, seuraajat ▪ Kuukau...
Twiittien tunnusluvut Analytiikkatyökalun Twiitit-välilehti ▪ Näyttökerrat: kuinka monta kertaa twiitti on nähty (ei vasta...
Social Blade: muutokset kuvaajina Kuvakaappaus: Social Blade, https://socialblade.com/twitter/user/marinsanna/monthly (27....
Seuraajien yhtäkkinen lisääntyminen tai vähentyminen ▪ Esimerkkikuvaaja on henkilöstä, joka on ollut Socialbakers-tilastop...
Likaiset keinot, trollit ja botit
42 Lähde: Faktabaari, 27.1.2018, https://twitter.com/Faktabaari/status/957230461184507904, https://faktabaari.fi/baaripuhe...
Trollaus ▪ Tarkoituksena ärsyttää muita. ▪ Trolli-sanaa käytetään myös yksittäisistä provosoivista viesteistä. ▪ Trolli ”o...
Twitterin poistamia IRA:n trollien twiittejä (2016) 44 Poistettaessa Tennessee-tilillä oli 147 767 seuraajaa ja ”Pamela Mo...
Maalittaminen ▪ Tarkoittaa henkilön ”ottamista maalitauluksi” ja ihmisten usuttamista hänen kimppuunsa. ▪ Maalittamisen os...
Vihapuhe ja vihamieliset viestit eduskuntavaaleissa 2019 46 Lähde: Vihan vallassa -tutkimusraportti, 4.10.2019, https://ti...
Botit ▪ Botti tarkoittaa Twitter-tiliä, joka toimii tietokoneohjelman ohjaamana. ▪ Hyödyllisiä botteja ovat esimerkiksi uu...
Bottien mahdollisia tunnusmerkkejä ▪ Twiittaa säännöllisesti eli tietokoneohjelman ohjaamana. ▪ Lähettää twiittejä vuoroka...
Työkalu Twitter-tunnusten analysointiin: TruthNest ▪ TruthNest antaa yhteenvedon ”tyyppitägeinä”, esimerkiksi tässä TROLL ...
Työkalu bottien tunnistamiseen: Botometer Kuvakaappaus: https://botometer.iuni.iu.edu/ (15.1.2020) “Botometer is a joint p...
Bottien tietokanta: Bot Sentinel Kuvakaappaus: https://botsentinel.com/top-100 (15.1.2020) 51 https://botsentinel.com/
Yhteenvetoa 1. Edelleen tärkeintä on kiinnostavat ja oivaltavat sisällöt sekä aktiivinen osallistuminen. 2. Ole tarkkana! ...
53 Kysymyksiä tai kommentteja? Yhteystiedot Harto Pönkä 0400500315 @hponka harto.ponka@innowise.fi https://www.innowise.fi...
×