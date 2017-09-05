Somepalvelut ja TVT opetuksessa Harto Pönkä 6.9.2017
Kuka: Harto Pönkä • Yrittäjä 2001-, luokanopettaja/KM 2008, jatko-opintoja • Bloggaaja 2006-, kolumnisti, tietokirjailija,...
Lähtökohta: koulun murros
murros Lähde: https://www.suomisanakirja.fi/murros (5.9.2017)
KOULUN MURROS so. opetus ja toimintakulttuuri Lasten ja nuorten käyttäytymisen murros Teknologian/yhteiskunnan murros Oppi...
Älypuhelin = kognitiivinen ja sosiaalinen työkalu Nykynuoren ensimmäinen oma nettipääte
Lähde: DNA, Koululaistutkimus, 07/2017, https://corporate.dna.fi/documents/94506/930199/DNA+Koululaistutkimus+2017_yhteenv...
Lähde: Some ja nuoret 2016, http://www.ebrand.fi/somejanuoret2016/3-sosiaalisen-median-kayttotavat/ (N=5520, 13-29-v.)
Kun totumme saamaan tarvitsemamme helposti Googlesta, voivat muut tavat tuntua liian hankalilta, vaikka tiedämme, että ne ...
Miten saada diginatiivit motivoitumaan hitaasta oppimisesta?
21. vuosisadan ”tulevaisuuden” taidot Ajattelutavat 1. Luovuus ja innovaatio 2. Kriittinen ajattelu, ongelmanratkaisu ja p...
Ajattelu ja oppi- maan oppimi- nen (L1) Kulttuurinen osaaminen, vuorovai- kutus ja ilmaisu (L2) Itsestä huolehtimi- nen ja...
Lähde: Henkilöstön osaamistarpeet digitaloudessa, EK:n yrityskyselyn tulokset 2017, https://ek.fi/wp-content/uploads/Digi_...
Koulun yhteinen linja somen käyttöön
Lähde: Some ja nuoret 2016, http://www.ebrand.fi/somejanuoret2016/5-harkinta-sosiaalisessa-mediassa/ (13-29-v.) Nuorten mi...
• ”Netiketin” opetusta, eli miten netissä tulisi käyttäytyä. • Nuoret haluaisivat toistensa ymmärtävän, että nettiin lisät...
• Järjestyssäännöissä ei voida kokonaan kieltää mobiililaitteiden tuomista kouluun, mutta järjestyssäännöillä voidaan rajo...
Keskustele somesta oppilaiden kanssa Mitä luet ja katsot? Mistä tykkäät? Mitä jaat ja kerrot? Mistä keskustelet? Mihin ryh...
1. Opettajien yhteinen pohdinta ja työskentelyn valmistelu 2. Luokka-/ryhmäkohtainen pelisääntöjen laadinta 3. Tuotosten y...
• Oppilaita opastetaan käyttäjätunnusten ja salasanojen tekemisessä sekä yksityisyyden suojaamisessa. • Noudatetaan some-p...
1 . Tut ust u so sia a liseen media a n mo nipuo lisesti 2 . Opet a so sia a lisen media n perust eet 3 . Kä y t ä so sia ...
TVT ja some opetuksessa
• Voidaan tehdä sellaista, mikä muuten ei onnistuisi – Kognitiiviset työkalut, virtuaalimaailmat, mallintaminen jne. • Aja...
”Pilvipalvelut ovat vastakohta tietojen ja tiedostojen säilyttämiselle tietokoneen kovalevyllä.” Lähde: Tomy Rhymond, http...
WhatsApp Facebook & FB messenger Skype Arjesta tutut some-palvelut opetuksessa
• Some-palvelut ovat tärkeitä nuorille kavereiden välisessä viestinnässä ja vertaistuessa • Esimerkiksi WhatsApp-ryhmä vah...
http://answergarden.ch Opetuksen aktivointi
Pelillisyys http://getkahoot.com
Digitaalinen fläppitaulu https://padlet.com/
Miellekartat https://popplet.com/ (+iPad)
Quizlet-harjoituskortit Esimerkki: https://quizlet.com/21287299/ajan-adverbeja-flash-cards/ (tekijä: Susanne Nyman) https:...
Videoihin liitetyt tehtävät https://edpuzzle.com/ Katso myös toinen vastaavan tyyppinen palvelu: https://www.playposit.com/
Kehitä opetusta askel kerrallaan
Valitse käytettävä some-palvelu ja arvioi sen pedagogista käytettävyyttä: • Mitä juuri tämä väline/verkkopalvelu mahdollis...
Lähde: Koehler, M. & Mishra, P., 2006, http://tpack.org/ Suomeksi esim. http://www.kasvatus-ja-aika.fi/site/?lan=1&page_id...
Teknologis-pedagoginen sisältötieto • Tietoa siitä, mitkä pedagogiset menetelmät ja teknologiset ratkaisut sopivat juuri t...
1. Oppijan hallinta - Oppijan mahdollisuus hallita työskentelyä ja ottaa vastuuta - Opetusta/työskentelyä tulisi voida seu...
Pohdi ja suunnittele opetuksen kokonaisuutta: • Onko kyse verkko-, monimuoto- vai etäopetuksesta? • Miten some-palvelu muu...
Verkko-opetuksen vuorovaikutussuhteet ja työkalut Opiskelija - materiaali Opettaja - materiaali Opiskelija - opettaja Opet...
Yhteisöllinen oppiminen edellyttää yhteisesti päätettyä tavoitetta tai ratkaistavaa ongelmaa. • Tehtävänanto, joka edellyt...
PYRI SIIHEN, ETTÄ OPPIJAT… 1. selittävät ajatteluaan ja välittävät tietoa toisilleen 2. arvioivat tietoa kriittisesti 3. e...
http://www.mindmeister.com/ http://drive.google.com/ http://www.purot.net/ https://onedrive.live.com/ Yhteisiä tuotoksia s...
Ryhmän työskentelyprosessi Olivatko kaikki ryhmän jäsenet aktiivisia? Oliko ryhmä muodostanut yhteisen tavoitteen? Oliko t...
• Pedagogisella mallilla viitataan oppimisteoriaan pohjautuvaan käytännön malliin, miten opetus toteutetaan tai oppimispro...
1. Kotiryhmissä 3. Kotiryhmissä2. Eksperttiryhmissä Palapelimalli – yhteistoiminnallinen opp.
Hakkarainen, Lonka, & Lipponen, 1999; Wikipediassa: http://fi.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tutkiva_oppiminen Tutkivan oppimisen malli
Lisää aiheesta: https://harto.wordpress.com/2013/10/02/kaytannon-oppimismalli-ymmartavaan-ja-yhteisolliseen-oppimiseen/
Esimerkki: käsitekarttoja vaiheittain Lähde: Lukkarinen, H. & Kääriäinen, M., 2012, teoksessa Sosiaalisen median opetuskäy...
Läksy ennen oppituntia 1. Verkkoluento esim. YouTube-videona tai muu verkkomateriaali 2. Ennakkotehtävä tai ryhmäkeskustel...
Millaisen oppimisympäristön rakennat somen avulla: • Tapahtuuko työskentely yhdessä vai useissa some-palveluissa? • Linkit...
Oppimisalustojen tulee toimia joustavasti eri tilanteissa/laitteissa. Kuva ja lisätietoa responsiivisuudesta: http://www.w...
Verkko-opetuksen vuorovaikutussuhteet ja työkalut
Miten viet tekemäsi suunnitelman osaksi somepalveluita ja saat sen toimimaan? • Miten pidät huolta, että oppijat ovat oike...
Lähde: Open somekirja, 2017, Harto Pönkä
Tehtävänannot – kaikki kaikessa • Tehtäviä eri oppimisprosessin vaiheisiin – Aiemman tiedon aktivointi, ennakkokäsitykset ...
• Täydennä aukkotehtävä: • Voisimme käyttää opetuksessa ____(sovellus/nettipalvelu)_____, • koska se tukee _________(opetu...
• Esitä opetuksen vaiheet loogisena kokonaisuutena – Esimerkiksi tutkivan oppimisen pedagogisen mallin vaiheet: 1. Tutkita...
Vastauspohjat ja lisäohjeet Kuva: Purot.net-wiki, http://purot.net/
Et voi suunnitella kaikkea. Jossain vaiheessa täytyy vain heittäytyä uuden kokeilemiseen! Opetusjakson aikana: • Seuraa op...
Suunnittelu-toteutus-arviointi ⟳ Opettajan toimintamalli (menetelmät ja työkalut) Reflektointi Reflektointi Toimintamallia...
Open somekirja (Docendo, maaliskuu 2017) • Sosiaalinen media koulussa ja opetuksessa, uudet OPS:it • Askelmerkit sosiaalis...
Harto Pönkä http://twitter.com/hponka/ http://slideshare.com/hponka http://harto.wordpress.com/ http://www.innowise.fi/ Ki...
Somepalvelut ja TVT opetuksessa
Somepalvelut ja TVT opetuksessa
Somepalvelut ja TVT opetuksessa
Somepalvelut ja TVT opetuksessa
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Somepalvelut ja TVT opetuksessa

130 views

Published on

Koulutus Ylivieskassa 6.9.2017, Harto Pönkä, Innowise

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
130
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Somepalvelut ja TVT opetuksessa

  1. 1. Somepalvelut ja TVT opetuksessa Harto Pönkä 6.9.2017
  2. 2. Kuka: Harto Pönkä • Yrittäjä 2001-, luokanopettaja/KM 2008, jatko-opintoja • Bloggaaja 2006-, kolumnisti, tietokirjailija, verkostoanalysoija • Kouluttanut ja konsultoinut sosiaalista mediaa 2008- mm. opettajille, yrityksille, yhdistyksille, kaupungeille, ministeriöille, toimittajille ja tuomareille • Aiemmin: Oulun yliopisto, Oppimisen ja koulutusteknologian tutkimusyksikkö, 2007-2009 • Tärkeimmät some-palvelut: Twitter, blogi, SlideShare, Facebook, WA Blogi: harto.wordpress.com
  3. 3. Lähtökohta: koulun murros
  4. 4. murros Lähde: https://www.suomisanakirja.fi/murros (5.9.2017)
  5. 5. KOULUN MURROS so. opetus ja toimintakulttuuri Lasten ja nuorten käyttäytymisen murros Teknologian/yhteiskunnan murros Oppimiskäsityksen ja pedagogiikan murros
  6. 6. Älypuhelin = kognitiivinen ja sosiaalinen työkalu Nykynuoren ensimmäinen oma nettipääte
  7. 7. Lähde: DNA, Koululaistutkimus, 07/2017, https://corporate.dna.fi/documents/94506/930199/DNA+Koululaistutkimus+2017_yhteenveto_medialle.pdf/ed3a0fc8-754d-1702-5334- e4a2fb87f9f2 (N=722, 6-12-v., N=301, 13-16-v. vastaajina lasten vanhemmat), kuva: Harto Pönkä
  8. 8. Lähde: Some ja nuoret 2016, http://www.ebrand.fi/somejanuoret2016/3-sosiaalisen-median-kayttotavat/ (N=5520, 13-29-v.)
  9. 9. Kun totumme saamaan tarvitsemamme helposti Googlesta, voivat muut tavat tuntua liian hankalilta, vaikka tiedämme, että ne voisivat tuottaa parempaa tietoa. Netissä surffailu ja siihen liittyvä audiovisuaalisten ärsykkeiden ja jatkuvien keskeytysten tulva voivat johtaa lineaarisen ajattelukyvyn rapautumiseen. Netti haastaa syvällisen ajattelun Lähde: Sosiaalisen median käsikirja, 2014
  10. 10. Miten saada diginatiivit motivoitumaan hitaasta oppimisesta?
  11. 11. 21. vuosisadan ”tulevaisuuden” taidot Ajattelutavat 1. Luovuus ja innovaatio 2. Kriittinen ajattelu, ongelmanratkaisu ja päätöksentekokyky 3. Oppimaan oppiminen ja metakognitiiviset taidot Työtavat 4. Viestintä 5. Yhteisöllinen työskentely Työvälineiden hallinta 6. Informaation lukutaito 7. Tieto- ja viestintätekniikan (TVT) lukutaito Elin- ja osallistumistavat 8. Paikallinen ja globaali kansalaisuus 9. Elämä ja työura 10. Henkilökohtainen ja sosiaalinen vastuu sekä kulttuurinen tietoisuus http://www.atc21s.org/
  12. 12. Ajattelu ja oppi- maan oppimi- nen (L1) Kulttuurinen osaaminen, vuorovai- kutus ja ilmaisu (L2) Itsestä huolehtimi- nen ja arjen taidot (L3) Moni- lukuaito (L4) Tieto- ja viestintä- teknologi- nen osaa- minen (L5) Työelämä- taidot ja yrittäjyys (L6) Osallistuminen, vaikuttaminen ja kestävän tule- vaisuuden ra- kentaminen (L7) 1. Luovuus ja innovaatio X X X 2. Kriittinen ajattelu, ongelmanratkaisu ja päätöksentekokyky X X X X 3. Oppimaan oppiminen ja meta- kognitiiviset taidot X X 4. Viestintä X X X X X 5. Yhteisöllinen työskentely X X X X X 6. Informaation lukutaito X X X X 7. Tieto- ja viestintätekniikan (TVT) lukutaito X X X X 8. Paikallinen ja globaali kansalaisuus X X 9. Elämä ja työura X X X 10. Henkilökohtainen ja sosiaalinen vastuu sekä kulttuurinen tietoisuus X X X X Tulevaisuuden taidot OPS:in laaja-alaisena osaamisena
  13. 13. Lähde: Henkilöstön osaamistarpeet digitaloudessa, EK:n yrityskyselyn tulokset 2017, https://ek.fi/wp-content/uploads/Digi_Henko_Diat.pdf
  14. 14. Koulun yhteinen linja somen käyttöön
  15. 15. Lähde: Some ja nuoret 2016, http://www.ebrand.fi/somejanuoret2016/5-harkinta-sosiaalisessa-mediassa/ (13-29-v.) Nuorten mielipide
  16. 16. • ”Netiketin” opetusta, eli miten netissä tulisi käyttäytyä. • Nuoret haluaisivat toistensa ymmärtävän, että nettiin lisätyt materiaalit myös pysyvät siellä. • Käyttökoulutusta, sekä miten somea käytetään ja miten siellä toimitaan myös koulun ulkopuolella. • Internetin vaaroja, jotka tulisi tiedostaa sosiaalisen median palveluja käytettäessä. • Miten sosiaalisen median palveluita tulisi käyttää tehokkaasti, mitä siellä kannattaa sanoa ja millaista tietoa itsestä ja muista kannattaa jakaa. Lähde: Some ja nuoret 2016, http://www.ebrand.fi/somejanuoret2016/5-harkinta-sosiaalisessa-mediassa/ (13-29-v.) Mitä koulun pitäisi nuorten mielestä opettaa somesta?
  17. 17. • Järjestyssäännöissä ei voida kokonaan kieltää mobiililaitteiden tuomista kouluun, mutta järjestyssäännöillä voidaan rajoittaa mobiililaitteiden käyttöä opetuksen aikana. • Koulu voi edellyttää, että mobiililaite on häiriötä aiheuttamattomassa tilassa opetuksen aikana. • Kielto voi tällöin koskea myös kuvan ja äänen lähettämistä suoratoistona (ns. livestream) oppitunnilta ilman opetukseen liittyvää syytä. • Mobiililaitteiden käyttöä ei voida kokonaan kieltää välitunneilla tai muina aikoina, jolloin opetusta ei anneta. • Yksittäistapauksissa voidaan kuitenkin puuttua mobiililaitteiden käyttöön välitunneilla, jos laitetta käytetään esimerkiksi kiusaamis- tai häiritsemistarkoituksessa. Oppilaiden kännykät järjestyssäännöissä Lähde: OPH, 2016, http://www.oph.fi/download/175407_jarjestyssaantojen_laatiminen.pdf
  18. 18. Keskustele somesta oppilaiden kanssa Mitä luet ja katsot? Mistä tykkäät? Mitä jaat ja kerrot? Mistä keskustelet? Mihin ryhmiin liityt? Keitä otat kavereiksi? Missä olet mukana? Keneltä saa apua tarvittaessa? Kuva: centrifuga @Flickr, CC-BY-NC
  19. 19. 1. Opettajien yhteinen pohdinta ja työskentelyn valmistelu 2. Luokka-/ryhmäkohtainen pelisääntöjen laadinta 3. Tuotosten yhdistäminen koulun yhteisiksi pelisäännöiksi 4. Johdon hyväksyntä 5. Pelisääntöjen julkistaminen • Oppilaiden vanhemmat mukaan, esim. vanh.illat • Työskentelyn apuna esim. Wilma, wiki, blogi tai WhatsApp-ryhmä Koulun some-pelisääntöjen laadinta Lähde: Open somekirja, 2017, Harto Pönkä
  20. 20. • Oppilaita opastetaan käyttäjätunnusten ja salasanojen tekemisessä sekä yksityisyyden suojaamisessa. • Noudatetaan some-palvelujen käyttöehtoja ja ikärajoja. • Huolehditaan, että oppijoilla on riittävät tiedot tekijänoikeuksista. • Korostetaan hyvää käytöstä, yhteisöllisten toimintatapojen omaksumista ja toisen kunnioittamista. • Häiriökäyttäytymistä ja kiusaamista ei hyväksytä. • Some-palvelujen opetuskäytölle tehdään malli, joka mahdollistaa oppilaiden osaamisen ja taitojen kehittymisen turvallisessa ympäristössä. • Luottamuksellista tietoa ei viedä some-palveluihin. • Tunnetaan henkilötietoja ja henkilötietorekisterien ylläpitoa koskevat määräykset. Somen turvallinen ja eettinen käyttö Lähde: https://www.oph.fi/saadokset_ja_ohjeet/ohjeita_koulutuksen_jarjestamiseen/lukiokoulutuksen_ jarjestaminen/sosiaalisen_median_opetuskayton_suositukset, 30.3.2012
  21. 21. 1 . Tut ust u so sia a liseen media a n mo nipuo lisesti 2 . Opet a so sia a lisen media n perust eet 3 . Kä y t ä so sia a list a media a o ppimisen t ukena 4 . Kä y eet t ist ä keskust elua j a o pa st a v a stuullisuuteen 5 . R a kenna ” ka v eria ei j ä t et ä” - kult t uuria 6 . Enna lt a ehkäise kiusa a mista y ht eist yö ssä ko t ien ka nssa 7 . Ka nnusta o pet t a ja ko lleg asi so meen Harto Pönkä 28.10.2015 @ opetin.fi SOMEKETTI OPETTAJILLE UUDEN OPS:IN MUKAAN
  22. 22. TVT ja some opetuksessa
  23. 23. • Voidaan tehdä sellaista, mikä muuten ei onnistuisi – Kognitiiviset työkalut, virtuaalimaailmat, mallintaminen jne. • Ajasta ja paikasta riippumattomuus – Silti aika ja paikka tarvitaan edelleen  • Ryhmän yhteinen tila – Materiaalit, keskustelut, yhteiset tuotokset, aikataulut jne. • Tekstimuotoisuus tukee käsitteellistä ymmärtämistä – Ajatusten selittäminen ja näkyväksi tekeminen • Tasavertainen mahdollisuus osallistumiseen – Pikemminkin roolien uudelleen muotoutuminen • Kaikki toiminta verkossa jää talteen/dokumentoituu – Prosessin vaiheisiin voidaan palata ja sitä voidaan arvioida Teknologian mahdollisuuksia opetuksessa
  24. 24. ”Pilvipalvelut ovat vastakohta tietojen ja tiedostojen säilyttämiselle tietokoneen kovalevyllä.” Lähde: Tomy Rhymond, http://tomyrhymond.wordpress.com/2011/08/06/comparing-cloud-service/
  25. 25. WhatsApp Facebook & FB messenger Skype Arjesta tutut some-palvelut opetuksessa
  26. 26. • Some-palvelut ovat tärkeitä nuorille kavereiden välisessä viestinnässä ja vertaistuessa • Esimerkiksi WhatsApp-ryhmä vahvistaa opiskelijoiden yhteenkuuluvuuden tunnetta ja vertaistukea • Some-ryhmiä voidaan perustaa lisäksi opintojaksoja ja harjoitteluja varten ohjaajan/opettajan aloitteesta – Aluksi tottuminen uuteen toimintatapaan ja käyttötarkoitukseen – Some-ryhmät sopivat ryhmän etäohjaukseen: tiedotus, kokemusten vaihto, tehtävien anto, kuvien ja videoiden jako, jne. • Ohjaaja voi tarjota myös yksilöohjausta some-palvelujen kautta. Huomioitava henkilötietojen käsittely – Huomioitava oppilaitoksen some-ohjeistuksessa – Esim. WhatsApp ja Snapchat eivät tallenna viestejä palvelimilleen sen jälkeen, kun ne on välitetty vastaanottajalle Some-palvelut ryhmäohjauksessa
  27. 27. http://answergarden.ch Opetuksen aktivointi
  28. 28. Pelillisyys http://getkahoot.com
  29. 29. Digitaalinen fläppitaulu https://padlet.com/
  30. 30. Miellekartat https://popplet.com/ (+iPad)
  31. 31. Quizlet-harjoituskortit Esimerkki: https://quizlet.com/21287299/ajan-adverbeja-flash-cards/ (tekijä: Susanne Nyman) https://quizlet.com/
  32. 32. Videoihin liitetyt tehtävät https://edpuzzle.com/ Katso myös toinen vastaavan tyyppinen palvelu: https://www.playposit.com/
  33. 33. Kehitä opetusta askel kerrallaan
  34. 34. Valitse käytettävä some-palvelu ja arvioi sen pedagogista käytettävyyttä: • Mitä juuri tämä väline/verkkopalvelu mahdollistaa? Mitä ei? • Miten ja mihin ihmiset yleensä käyttävät sitä? Miksi? • Millaista vuorovaikutusta ja yhteisöllisyyttä se synnyttää? • Millaisia sisältöjä ja menetelmiä siinä voidaan käyttää? Mikä on ideasi ydin, mitä haluat saada aikaan opetuksessa tai oppijoiden oppimisprosessissa valitsemasi some-palvelun avulla? 1. askel: mitä ja miksi?
  35. 35. Lähde: Koehler, M. & Mishra, P., 2006, http://tpack.org/ Suomeksi esim. http://www.kasvatus-ja-aika.fi/site/?lan=1&page_id=672
  36. 36. Teknologis-pedagoginen sisältötieto • Tietoa siitä, mitkä pedagogiset menetelmät ja teknologiset ratkaisut sopivat juuri tämän aiheen opettamiseen ja oppimiseen • Mahdollistaa teknologian tehokkaan käytön opetuksen ja oppimisen tukena • Edellyttää opettajalta jatkuvaa osaamisen ylläpitoa kaikista osatekijöistä: – Sisältötieto – Pedagoginen tieto – Teknologinen tieto
  37. 37. 1. Oppijan hallinta - Oppijan mahdollisuus hallita työskentelyä ja ottaa vastuuta - Opetusta/työskentelyä tulisi voida seurata helposti 2. Oppijan aktiivisuus - Toiminnot kannustavat itsenäiseen työskentelyyn - Opettajan mahdollisuudet ohjata oppijan työskentelyä 3. Yhteistoiminnallinen/yhteisöllinen oppiminen - Keskustelu- ja muut ryhmätyöskentelyä tukeva toiminnot - Vuorovaikutuksen mahdollistaminen - Opettajan mahdollisuus seurata oppijoiden vuorovaikutusta 4. Tavoitteellisuus - Selkeät oppimista tukevat tavoitteet, tuloksiin keskittyminen - Opettajan mahdollisuus seurata tuloksia ja osallistua oppijoiden tavoitteiden asettamiseen 5. Sovellettavuus - Opetukseen soveltuvat materiaalit ja tehtävät, esim. kyselyt - Mahdollisuus tekemällä oppimiseen - Oppijan oikea-aikainen ja oikean tasoinen tukeminen 6. Lisäarvo oppimiselle - Ohjelman käyttö tukee tehokasta oppimista - Mahdollisuus käyttää erilaisia sisältöjä ja mediamuotoja 7. Motivointi - Sisäisen ja ulkoisen orientaation tukeminen - Oppimisen merkitykselliseksi tekeminen oppijalle 8. Aiemman tiedon huomiointi - Oppijan aiemman osaamisen huomiointi ja mahdollisuus edetä oppimisessa sen mukaan - Oppimispolut ja opetuksen suunnittelun mallit 9. Joustavuus - Oppijan taitotason huomiointi, hajauttaminen ja eriyttäminen - Toistuvat tehtävät 10. Palaute - Palautteen kannustavuus ja tarkkuus - Oppijan tekemien virheiden näyttäminen Lähde: Petri Nokelainen, 2006, kuva: Harto Pönkä, Open Somekirja, 2017
  38. 38. Pohdi ja suunnittele opetuksen kokonaisuutta: • Onko kyse verkko-, monimuoto- vai etäopetuksesta? • Miten some-palvelu muuttaa opetusta aiemmasta, mitä teet nyt eri tavalla? • Tapahtuuko oppiminen pääasiassa itsenäisesti, ryhmissä vai kaikki yhdessä? • Käytätkö jotain pedagogista mallia, roolitetaanko työskentelyä? • Mikä on keskeistä kunkin vaiheen työskentelyssä oppimisprosessin kannalta? 2. askel: menetelmät ja vuorovaikutus
  39. 39. Verkko-opetuksen vuorovaikutussuhteet ja työkalut Opiskelija - materiaali Opettaja - materiaali Opiskelija - opettaja Opettaja - ryhmäOpiskelija - ryhmä
  40. 40. Yhteisöllinen oppiminen edellyttää yhteisesti päätettyä tavoitetta tai ratkaistavaa ongelmaa. • Tehtävänanto, joka edellyttää yhteistyötä • Konkreettinen tuotos • Roolit auttavat alkuun • Tue TVT:llä yhteistyötä 3-5 /ryhmä
  41. 41. PYRI SIIHEN, ETTÄ OPPIJAT… 1. selittävät ajatteluaan ja välittävät tietoa toisilleen 2. arvioivat tietoa kriittisesti 3. esittävät kysymyksiä 4. rakentavat uutta tietoa 5. ratkaisevat ongelmia 6. soveltavat oppimaansa Yhteisöllinen oppiminen käynnistää ymmärtävän oppimisen mekanismeja yksilötasolla.
  42. 42. http://www.mindmeister.com/ http://drive.google.com/ http://www.purot.net/ https://onedrive.live.com/ Yhteisiä tuotoksia somepalveluilla
  43. 43. Ryhmän työskentelyprosessi Olivatko kaikki ryhmän jäsenet aktiivisia? Oliko ryhmä muodostanut yhteisen tavoitteen? Oliko työskentely vastavuoroista?
  44. 44. • Pedagogisella mallilla viitataan oppimisteoriaan pohjautuvaan käytännön malliin, miten opetus toteutetaan tai oppimisprosessin vaiheiden tulisi edetä. • Pedagogiset mallit ovat vain malleja – sovella niitä vapaasti! Pedagoginen malli
  45. 45. 1. Kotiryhmissä 3. Kotiryhmissä2. Eksperttiryhmissä Palapelimalli – yhteistoiminnallinen opp.
  46. 46. Hakkarainen, Lonka, & Lipponen, 1999; Wikipediassa: http://fi.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tutkiva_oppiminen Tutkivan oppimisen malli
  47. 47. Lisää aiheesta: https://harto.wordpress.com/2013/10/02/kaytannon-oppimismalli-ymmartavaan-ja-yhteisolliseen-oppimiseen/
  48. 48. Esimerkki: käsitekarttoja vaiheittain Lähde: Lukkarinen, H. & Kääriäinen, M., 2012, teoksessa Sosiaalisen median opetuskäyttö, http://herkules.oulu.fi/isbn9789514298233/isbn9789514298233.pdf
  49. 49. Läksy ennen oppituntia 1. Verkkoluento esim. YouTube-videona tai muu verkkomateriaali 2. Ennakkotehtävä tai ryhmäkeskustelu verkossa 3. OPPITUNTI VAPAUTUU: - aktiiviselle työskentelylle - yksilöohjaukselle (Älä toista ennakkotehtävää tunnilla!) Lisää aiheesta: http://harto.wordpress.com/2012/05/21/uusi-mullistava-oppimisteoria-opetetaan-takaperin/ Kätevä työkalu käänteisen opetuksen tehtäviin on esimerkiksi http://tozzl.com/ Käänteinen opetus (flipped classroom)
  50. 50. Millaisen oppimisympäristön rakennat somen avulla: • Tapahtuuko työskentely yhdessä vai useissa some-palveluissa? • Linkittyykö some-palvelut fyysisiin työskentelytiloihin (QR-koodit, NFC-tagit)? • Voivatko oppijat käyttää itse valitsemiaan some-palveluja? • Mitä laitteita valittujen somepalvelujen käyttö vaatii? 3. askel: some-ympäristön rakentaminen
  51. 51. Oppimisalustojen tulee toimia joustavasti eri tilanteissa/laitteissa. Kuva ja lisätietoa responsiivisuudesta: http://www.wsiworld.com/our-services/mobile/responsive-design
  52. 52. Verkko-opetuksen vuorovaikutussuhteet ja työkalut
  53. 53. Miten viet tekemäsi suunnitelman osaksi somepalveluita ja saat sen toimimaan? • Miten pidät huolta, että oppijat ovat oikeaan aikaan oikeassa paikassa? • Miten tuot somepalveluissa esiin työskentelyn vaiheet? • Miten oppijat voivat saada apua työskentelyn aikana opettajalta tai toisiltaan? • Millaisella tehtävänannolla saat oppijat keskustelemaan ja työskentelemään yhteisöllisesti? 4. askel: suunnitelmasta toteutukseen
  54. 54. Lähde: Open somekirja, 2017, Harto Pönkä
  55. 55. Tehtävänannot – kaikki kaikessa • Tehtäviä eri oppimisprosessin vaiheisiin – Aiemman tiedon aktivointi, ennakkokäsitykset – Tiedon haku ja arviointi – Harjoittelu – Liittäminen aiempiin tietoihin – Soveltaminen, ongelmanratkaisu • Avoimet kysymykset ja ongelmat ”pakottavat” ajattelemaan – Keskustelua syntyy, kun erilaiset näkökulmat tulevat esiin ja osallistuvat joutuvat selittämään niitä toisilleen • Riittävän haastavia tehtäviä ja suoritusvaatimuksia – Esimerkiksi: artikkeli, tutkimus (tai suunnitelma) projektityö, Wikipedia-artikkeli, oppimispäiväkirja, ryhmänä isomman ongelman selvittäminen, prosessimaiset käsitekartat
  56. 56. • Täydennä aukkotehtävä: • Voisimme käyttää opetuksessa ____(sovellus/nettipalvelu)_____, • koska se tukee _________(opetuksessa/oppimisessa)_________. • Haasteena näemme ____________________________________. • Yhteisölliset skriptit : – Ohjaavat opettajan valitseman pedagogisen mallin mukaiseen yhteisölliseen työskentelyyn (vrt. skripti = käsikirjoitus) – Jäsentävät ja vaiheistavat työskentelyä – Parhaimmillaan: helposti seurattavia, johdattavat loogisesti yhteisölliseen tiedonrakenteluun ja oppimiseen Yhteistyön skriptaaminen
  57. 57. • Esitä opetuksen vaiheet loogisena kokonaisuutena – Esimerkiksi tutkivan oppimisen pedagogisen mallin vaiheet: 1. Tutkitaan aihepiiriä yhdessä 2. Ongelmien asettaminen ryhmissä 3. Ryhmän teorian aloitus 4. Kriittinen arviointi, tiedonhaku ja teorioiden parantaminen • Jaa jokainen vaihe työskentelykertoihin ja tehtäviin – Esimerkiksi: 3. Ryhmän teorian aloitus 3.1. Yksin: nykyinen käsitys ongelmasta käsitekarttana 3.2. Ryhmänä: käsitekarttojen esittely muille ja keskustelu 3.3. Ryhmänä: yhteisen teorian kirjoittaminen • Tarjoa lisäohjeita, vastauspohjia ja apuvälineitä Opetuksen skriptaus käytännössä Lähde: Open somekirja, 2017, Harto Pönkä
  58. 58. Vastauspohjat ja lisäohjeet Kuva: Purot.net-wiki, http://purot.net/
  59. 59. Et voi suunnitella kaikkea. Jossain vaiheessa täytyy vain heittäytyä uuden kokeilemiseen! Opetusjakson aikana: • Seuraa oppijoiden työskentelyä. Varmista, että se etenee tavoitteiden suuntaisesti. • Jos työskentely ei näytä etenevän toivotusti, selvitä, mistä kiikastaa. Anna tarvittaessa lisäohjeita tai esitä esimerkiksi tarkentavia kysymyksiä. • Anna aikaa ryhmäytymiselle, mutta älä salli myöskään vapaamatkustajia. • Anna palautetta työskentelystä niin, että oppijat kokevat saaneensa huomiota. 5. askel: tee se!
  60. 60. Suunnittelu-toteutus-arviointi ⟳ Opettajan toimintamalli (menetelmät ja työkalut) Reflektointi Reflektointi Toimintamallia kehitetään perättäisten toteutusten avulla Reflektointi Vrt. Gravemeijer & Cobb, 2006 Opetus- jakso Opetus- jakso Opetus- jakso Opetus- jakso
  61. 61. Open somekirja (Docendo, maaliskuu 2017) • Sosiaalinen media koulussa ja opetuksessa, uudet OPS:it • Askelmerkit sosiaalisen median opetuskäyttöön • Pedagogiikka ja some • Yhteisöllinen oppiminen, pedagogiset mallit ja opetuksen skriptaaminen • Yli 80:n some-palvelun esittely • Laitteet, uudet trendit, opettajien some-verkostot ja paljon muuta  • Lue lisää: https://www.docendo.fi/open- somekirja-harto-ponka.html
  62. 62. Harto Pönkä http://twitter.com/hponka/ http://slideshare.com/hponka http://harto.wordpress.com/ http://www.innowise.fi/ Kiitos!

×