Minuto MGA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
C O M O I M P U L S I O N A R E M S E U S C A N A I S D I G I TA I S E T E R R E T O R N O.
Em quais canais digitais devo investir? Qual tenho mais resultado? Ø FACEBOOK ADS Ø INSTAGRAM ADS Ø PINTEREST ADS Ø GOOGLE...
Não tente atuar em todas as frentes ao mesmo tempo, você não consegue estar no stand e na visita ao mesmo tempo, por isso,...
Quais são os canais que você já utiliza de forma profissional e já está familiarizado ?
Ø INSTAGRAM CONTA PROFISSIONAL Ø PÁGINA NO FACEBOOK (FAN PAGE) Ø WHATSAPP BUSINESS Ø VOCÊ POSSUI UM SITE OU BLOG ? Esteja ...
• Quando é mais apropriado? • Quando eu possuo um site e quero gerar fluxo para ele. • Quando eu tenho um conteúdo importa...
Exemplo de Palavra: Seguro: é a palavra mais cara do Google Adwords, ela pode ser associada a diversas palavras, como: seg...
Benefícios em investir em anúncios em Redes Sociais: Ø CUSTO BENEFÍCIO Ø RELACIONAMENTO Ø AGILIDADE Ø ABRANGÊNCIA Ø AJUSTE...
PROMOVER x PATROCINAR
• PROMOVER/IMPULSIONAR um post é um recurso utilizado para fazer com que seu conteúdo tenha um melhor engajamento e um alc...
Independente do seu objetivo de anúncio, para conquistar excelentes resultados, você vai precisar dedicar boa parte do seu...
4 exemplos de anúncios criativos de imóveis para se destacar
Modelo 1: Gerando empatia Título: Apartamento com 1 dormitório à venda na Vila Mariana Descrição: Apê fofo com sacada numa...
Modelo 2: Personificação Título: Apartamento com 3 quartos, sendo 1 suíte, 2 banheiros, à venda na República. Descrição: Q...
Modelo 3: Aconchego Título: Casa com 2 quartos, 1 suíte, à venda em Pinheiros Descrição: Sabe aquele lugar gostoso, onde v...
Modelo 4: Único Título: Apartamento duplex, com 1 quarto e 1 suíte, à venda na Vila Madalena Descrição: Modernidade define...
Nunca esqueça de que todo anúncio deve possuir certos elementos: Ø Excelente escrita: o mínimo para mostrar sua qualificaç...
Por fim, e o mais importante
Para ter certeza de que as suas decisões estratégicas realmente trouxeram resultados efetivos, é necessário levar em conta...
Obrigada J https://www.linkedin.com/in/helenadepaulalima/
Minuto MGA
Minuto MGA
Minuto MGA
Minuto MGA
Minuto MGA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Minuto MGA

36 views

Published on

Live com dicas de como ter melhores resultados com seus anúncios no ambiente digital

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Minuto MGA

  1. 1. C O M O I M P U L S I O N A R E M S E U S C A N A I S D I G I TA I S E T E R R E T O R N O.
  2. 2. Em quais canais digitais devo investir? Qual tenho mais resultado? Ø FACEBOOK ADS Ø INSTAGRAM ADS Ø PINTEREST ADS Ø GOOGLE ADS
  3. 3. Não tente atuar em todas as frentes ao mesmo tempo, você não consegue estar no stand e na visita ao mesmo tempo, por isso, a palavra é coerência.
  4. 4. Quais são os canais que você já utiliza de forma profissional e já está familiarizado ?
  5. 5. Ø INSTAGRAM CONTA PROFISSIONAL Ø PÁGINA NO FACEBOOK (FAN PAGE) Ø WHATSAPP BUSINESS Ø VOCÊ POSSUI UM SITE OU BLOG ? Esteja preparado!
  6. 6. • Quando é mais apropriado? • Quando eu possuo um site e quero gerar fluxo para ele. • Quando eu tenho um conteúdo importante e quero gerar visibilidade. • Quando eu quero captar o usuário por meio de palavras-chaves. • Quando eu consigo criar Landing Pages e trabalhar com inbound marketing
  7. 7. Exemplo de Palavra: Seguro: é a palavra mais cara do Google Adwords, ela pode ser associada a diversas palavras, como: seguro para residências, seguro dpvat, seguro de vida, seguro desemprego entre muitas outras variações. Somente ela corresponde a 24% de todas as buscas feitas no Google, podendo custar R$70 o clique.
  8. 8. Benefícios em investir em anúncios em Redes Sociais: Ø CUSTO BENEFÍCIO Ø RELACIONAMENTO Ø AGILIDADE Ø ABRANGÊNCIA Ø AJUSTES EM TEMPO REAL Ø POSSIBILIDADE DE TESTAR E AJUSTAR.
  9. 9. PROMOVER x PATROCINAR
  10. 10. • PROMOVER/IMPULSIONAR um post é um recurso utilizado para fazer com que seu conteúdo tenha um melhor engajamento e um alcance maior, aumentando o reconhecimento da sua marca. O máximo de informações personalizadas são: •Pessoas que você seleciona através de direcionamentos (local, idade, gênero e interesse); •Pessoas que curtiram sua página; •Pessoas que curtiram sua página e amigos delas; •Públicos personalizados definidos anteriormente.
  11. 11. Independente do seu objetivo de anúncio, para conquistar excelentes resultados, você vai precisar dedicar boa parte do seu tempo em 3 pontos: Ø SEGMENTAÇÃO Quem é o público que seu anúncio precisa impactar ? Quais são os interesses e hábitos ? Você também pode subir um público semelhante ou público personalizado. Ø COPY Esteja ciente de que o consumidor de imóveis é exigente. Ele está em busca de toda informação possível sobre o imóvel. Ø CRIATIVO Imagem nítida que representa bem o imóvel e demonstre todo seu potencial. https://www.facebook.com/ads/audience-insights/geography?act=108395466480317&age=18-&city=256863
  12. 12. 4 exemplos de anúncios criativos de imóveis para se destacar
  13. 13. Modelo 1: Gerando empatia Título: Apartamento com 1 dormitório à venda na Vila Mariana Descrição: Apê fofo com sacada numa região super arborizada! Recém-reformado. A área é tranquilíssima e tem acesso fácil à tudo o que você precisa! Você estará só há 10min do metrô Vila Mariana (linha azul) e 15 min da estação Chácara Klabin (linhas verde e lilás). Vai encontrar um supermercado super completo, a 7 min de caminhada. Tem uma academia e petshop na mesma rua! Esse condomínio aceita bichinhos de estimação! E ainda tem aquele salão de festas para você comemorar suas realizações! Psiu: ainda tem uma churrasqueira externa para você aproveitar um bom dia de sol! E fica a dica: o Parque da Aclimação fica somente a 6min de carro – ou de ônibus. Tem um ponto a 80m.
  14. 14. Modelo 2: Personificação Título: Apartamento com 3 quartos, sendo 1 suíte, 2 banheiros, à venda na República. Descrição: Que tal fazer parte de um dos maiores cartões postais de São Paulo? Não é querendo me gabar, mas fui construído por Oscar Niemeyer, em parceria com Carlos Lemos. Faço parte do Copan, ícone do bairro da República e um dos rostos de Sampa. Eu componho 158m² de muita luz e espaço. Meus cantos são arejados e possuem uma excelente iluminação natural. Fui recém-reformado. Então, por fora sou história, mas por dentro possuo tudo o que a modernidade pode oferecer, nos quesitos conforto e tecnologia. É a união dos melhores mundos. Cada quarto possui uma visão única da sacada, e todos possuem guarda-roupas planejados. A minha cozinha também é bem completa, com uma bancada em ilha, com uma bela visão da ampla sala. Mas sabe o que realmente impressiona? A minha vista. Possuo uma visão incrível da antiga São Paulo e do meu vizinho, o Ed. Itália. Sou composto por inúmeros janelões. Te garanto, você nunca vai ver São Paulo tão linda quanto daqui.
  15. 15. Modelo 3: Aconchego Título: Casa com 2 quartos, 1 suíte, à venda em Pinheiros Descrição: Sabe aquele lugar gostoso, onde você escuta o barulho dos pássaros e balançar das árvores? Aquele lugar arejado, com pouco movimento e que transpira tranquilidade? É tudo o que você vai encontrar nessa charmosinha casa de vila! São 125m² de puro charme! 2 quartos planejados e uma suíte espaçosa com closet – todos alocados no 1º andar. Na cozinha, você encontrará armários planejados no melhor estilo americano. Possui uma sala ampla para poder receber à vontade amigos e familiares. Gosta de jardim? Você encontrará um pátio externo para poder embelezar ainda mais esse lugar – já possui gramado. A área externa é rica em detalhes em alvenaria, bem preservados à época da sua construção. Conta, ainda, com vaga coberta para 2 carros. Essa charmosa vila é composta por mais 5 casas no mesmo estilo. É tranquilo e bem arborizado. Mas, não se engane acreditando que sossego quer dizer isolamento. Você estará a apenas 3 quadras da estação Sumaré (linha verde). Na mesma quadra, você encontrará supermercados, 1 academia bem equipada e a Praça Horácio Sabino.
  16. 16. Modelo 4: Único Título: Apartamento duplex, com 1 quarto e 1 suíte, à venda na Vila Madalena Descrição: Modernidade define esse lugar! Esse é um apartamento duplex de 100m², projetado pelo famoso arquiteto “Fulano de Tal”. Ele possui um recorte único, no coração do bairro. Esse lugar é pet friendly! Possui uma sala ampla que se conecta com uma varanda espaçosa, sendo um lugar perfeito para admirar o pôr-do-sol. Todos os detalhes do apartamento são feitos em madeira e vidro. É praticidade e sofisticação em perfeita comunhão. A suíte e o quarto no 1º andar possuem detalhes com iluminação led, tanto no piso, quanto no teto. É aquele clima moderno e aconchegante no mesmo ambiente. A suíte ainda conta com uma varanda particular, permitindo desfrutar aquela vista única ao acordar e ao adormecer. É inspirador! O empreendimento possui sauna, piscina, salão de festas, academia e um lindo lobby de entrada. Você ainda poderá contar com 3 vagas na garagem e um depósito particular.
  17. 17. Nunca esqueça de que todo anúncio deve possuir certos elementos: Ø Excelente escrita: o mínimo para mostrar sua qualificação como profissional; Ø Informações completas: poupe seu tempo evitando contato de leads que não são os verdadeiros interessados no imóvel; Ø Dados sobre a vizinhança: quais os pontos fortes, facilidade de acesso, etc; Ø Se é pet friendly: crescimento expansivo de interessados; Ø Títulos curtos e “matadores”
  18. 18. Por fim, e o mais importante
  19. 19. Para ter certeza de que as suas decisões estratégicas realmente trouxeram resultados efetivos, é necessário levar em conta os seus objetivos e os retornos gerados pelas campanhas. Sugiro que, além do CPL, seja dada atenção a outras métricas importantes, para que seja possível mensurar a qualidade das suas campanhas individualmente: CPO (Custo por Oportunidade); CPVi (Custo por Visita); CPP (Custo por Proposta); CAC (Custo de Aquisição de Cliente).
  20. 20. Obrigada J https://www.linkedin.com/in/helenadepaulalima/

×