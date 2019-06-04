Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to promote music online today as an Artist or Rapper

How music artists can promote their music online today. The guide to promote your music today as an artist or rapper today. By Michael Jiglund, Producer and CEO of Mik3 J Beats.

Back in the days you would need to be signed to a major label to get anywhere with your music. That is not required today. Thanks to cheap release and recording costs you can lauch your own independentcareer today. Marketing is also more accessible today thanks to internet and you can reach huge amont of people with the right marketing plan. A marketing plan is essential to know which direction you should take. This guide show you how you can promote your music and reach more fans.
For more Tutorials about music promotion and 3 Free Beats Click below:
https://www.mik3j.com/

  1. 1. How Artists can promote their music online today. By Michael Jiglund, Producer and CEO of Mik3 J Beats. For more Tutorials about music promotion and 3 Free Beats Click below: https://mik3j.com/ Introduktion. - Not required to be signed to a major label today. - Lauch your own independent career today. - Marketing is also more accessible. - A marketing plan is essential today to know your direction. Plan your Marketing. - Identify who is your typical customer and their habits, personalities and - Look at a similar artists than yourself and see what their fans are like. - You can also make a survey about your own fanbase - Where they are looking for music. Use tools like Google, Facebook and Google analytics. Page 1 of 4
  2. 2. Using Social Media. - Use popular social media platforms to find new potential fans. - The biggest social media channels today are: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube and also Soundcloud and Reverbnation. - Learn how to use each of these channels. - Engage with new fans by give advice, asking questions about them. - Offer free giveaways or participate on a current topic that is discussed. Get your own website. - The most effective and proffessional way of promoting yourself. - You can easily show off new events going on or how you progress. - You can control what content can be seen and customise to your fans - It gives a more proffesional impact to music industry proffessionals and fans. - Get your fans to visit your website often so you can sell more music and tickets. - Have a blog on your site where you post content that engages new fans. Page 2 of 4
  3. 3. HTTPS://WWW.YOUROWNARTISTWEBSITE.COM - Get a domain for website from Hostgator or Godaddy - Create a website in a website builder called or use Wordpress and get a ready to use theme. - Customize the page for yourself. - Seek help to get a website done using freelance services. - Have an idea about what you want to include in your website. -The most important pages are: Biography with a presentation, your music, a blog, contact info, info about upcoming shows, pictures and videos. - Have signup form where you offer something for free in exchange for an email adress. Your image and branding. - Come up with a good artist name that represents your own style - Get yourself a nice looking logo for that name - Always be congruent with the image and logo you have choosen. - Write a good biography about yourself and your story, - Take proffesional pictures of yourself. - Create nice looking artwork and videos for your music. Page 3 of 4
  4. 4. Reach out to other tastemakers and music channels. - Contact other people in the music industry or other established channels. (examples, music blogs, music websites, youtube channels, spotify playlists or a radiostation.) - Build relations with people that have audience that they can share your music. - Don�t spam them with your music right away. - Help them out first and get a good rapport with them. - Have your artwork, bio, social media and links to your music ready for them. - Tell how you want them to showcase your music. - Follow their guidelines for submitting. If you have any questions contact me at: michael@mik3j.com For Free Tutorials how to record, mix and promote your music and to Get 3 Free Hip hop Beats Click the link below: https://www.mik3j.com/ Page 4 of 4

