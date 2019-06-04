How to promote music online today as an Artist or Rapper

How music artists can promote their music online today. The guide to promote your music today as an artist or rapper today. By Michael Jiglund, Producer and CEO of Mik3 J Beats.



Back in the days you would need to be signed to a major label to get anywhere with your music. That is not required today. Thanks to cheap release and recording costs you can lauch your own independentcareer today. Marketing is also more accessible today thanks to internet and you can reach huge amont of people with the right marketing plan. A marketing plan is essential to know which direction you should take. This guide show you how you can promote your music and reach more fans.

