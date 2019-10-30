Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A 2006 report commissioned by Brown University revealed that institution's complex and contested involvement in slavery-se...
PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] [GIFT IDEAS]Ebony and Ivy: Race, Slavery, and the Troubled History of America's Universities |E-...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Craig Steven Wilderq Pages : 432 pagesq Publisher : Bloomsbury Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 160819...
DISCRIPSI A 2006 report commissioned by Brown University revealed that institution's complex and contested involvement in ...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
Read Or Get This Book [GIFT IDEAS]Ebony and Ivy: Race, Slavery, and the Troubled History of America's Universities |E-BOOK...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[GIFT IDEAS]Ebony and Ivy: Race, Slavery, and the Troubled History of America's Universities |E-BOOKS library

3 views

Published on

A 2006 report commissioned by Brown University revealed that institution's complex and contested involvement in slavery-setting off a controversy that leapt from the ivory tower to make headlines across the country. But Brown's troubling past was far from unique. In Ebony and Ivy, Craig Steven Wilder, a leading historian of race in America, lays bare uncomfortable truths about race, slavery, and the American academy.Many of America's revered colleges and universities-from Harvard, Yale, and Princeton to Rutgers, Williams College, and the University of North Carolina-were soaked in the sweat, the tears, and sometimes the blood of people of color. The earliest academies proclaimed their mission to Christianize the “savages” of North America and played a key role in white conquest. Later, the slave economy and higher education grew up together, each nurturing the other. Slavery funded colleges, built campuses, and paid the wages of professors. Enslaved Americans waited on faculty and students; academic leaders aggressively courted the support of slave owners and slave traders. Significantly, as Wilder shows, our leading universities were dependent on human bondage and became breeding grounds for the racist ideas that sustained it.Ebony and Ivy is a powerful and propulsive study and the first of its kind, revealing a history of oppression behind the institutions usually considered the cradle of liberal politics.

Published in: Business
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[GIFT IDEAS]Ebony and Ivy: Race, Slavery, and the Troubled History of America's Universities |E-BOOKS library

  1. 1. A 2006 report commissioned by Brown University revealed that institution's complex and contested involvement in slavery-setting off a controversy that leapt from the ivory tower to make headlines across the country. But Brown's troubling past was far from unique. In Ebony and Ivy, Craig Steven Wilder, a leading historian of race in America, lays bare uncomfortable truths about race, slavery, and the American academy.Many of America's revered colleges and universities-from Harvard, Yale, and Princeton to Rutgers, Williams College, and the University of North Carolina-were soaked in the sweat, the tears, and sometimes the blood of people of color. The earliest academies proclaimed their mission to Christianize the “savages” of North America and played a key role in white conquest. Later, the slave economy and higher education grew up together, each nurturing the other. Slavery funded colleges, built campuses, and paid the wages of professors. Enslaved Americans waited on faculty and students; academic leaders aggressively courted the support of slave owners and slave traders. Significantly, as Wilder shows, our leading universities were dependent on human bondage and became breeding grounds for the racist ideas that sustained it.Ebony and Ivy is a powerful and propulsive study and the first of its kind, revealing a history of oppression behind the institutions usually considered the cradle of liberal politics. [GIFT IDEAS]Ebony and Ivy: Race, Slavery, and the Troubled History of America's Universities |E-BOOKS library A 2006 report commissioned by Brown University revealed that institution's complex and contested involvement in slavery-setting off a controversy that leapt from the ivory tower to make headlines across the country. But Brown's troubling past was far from unique. In Ebony and Ivy, Craig Steven Wilder, a leading historian of race in America, lays bare uncomfortable truths about race, slavery, and the American academy.Many of America's revered colleges and universities-from Harvard, Yale, and Princeton to Rutgers, Williams College, and the University of North Carolina-were soaked in the sweat, the tears, and sometimes the blood of people of color. The earliest academies proclaimed their mission to Christianize the “savages” of North America and played a key role in white conquest. Later, the slave economy and higher education grew up together, each nurturing the other. Slavery funded colleges, built campuses, and paid the wages of professors. Enslaved Americans waited on faculty and students; academic leaders aggressively courted the support of slave owners and slave traders. Significantly, as Wilder shows, our leading universities were dependent on human bondage and became breeding grounds for the racist ideas that sustained it.Ebony and Ivy is a powerful and propulsive study and the first of its kind, revealing a history of oppression behind the institutions usually considered the cradle of liberal politics.
  2. 2. PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] [GIFT IDEAS]Ebony and Ivy: Race, Slavery, and the Troubled History of America's Universities |E-BOOKS library
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Craig Steven Wilderq Pages : 432 pagesq Publisher : Bloomsbury Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1608194027q ISBN-13 : 9781608194025q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI A 2006 report commissioned by Brown University revealed that institution's complex and contested involvement in slavery-setting off a controversy that leapt from the ivory tower to make headlines across the country. But Brown's troubling past was far from unique. In Ebony and Ivy, Craig Steven Wilder, a leading historian of race in America, lays bare uncomfortable truths about race, slavery, and the American academy.Many of America's revered colleges and universities-from Harvard, Yale, and Princeton to Rutgers, Williams College, and the University of North Carolina-were soaked in the sweat, the tears, and sometimes the blood of people of color. The earliest academies proclaimed their mission to Christianize the “savages” of North America and played a key role in white conquest. Later, the slave economy and higher education grew up together, each nurturing the other. Slavery funded colleges, built campuses, and paid the wages of professors. Enslaved Americans waited on faculty and students; academic leaders aggressively courted the support of slave owners and slave traders. Significantly, as Wilder shows, our leading universities were dependent on human bondage and became breeding grounds for the racist ideas that sustained it.Ebony and Ivy is a powerful and propulsive study and the first of its kind, revealing a history of oppression behind the institutions usually considered the cradle of liberal politics.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. Read Or Get This Book [GIFT IDEAS]Ebony and Ivy: Race, Slavery, and the Troubled History of America's Universities |E-BOOKS library, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button IMAGE BOOK

×