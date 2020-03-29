Bioreaction Engineering Principles description book

Integrating recent research on the physiology and modelling of bioreactions and bioreactors, the authors present a comprehensive, unified introduction to the principles and practices of the field. The work features nearly 100 detailed design examples and problems, many of which are suitable for hands-on demonstrations on a personal computer or for expanded research. The text will serve as a highly instructive guide for students in bioengineering and biotechnology, as well as biochemical, chemical, and environmental engineering.

