This books ( Eye of Atrocity, The : Superviolent Art by Yoshitoshi (Ukiyo-E Master) [FREE] ) Made by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Tsukioka Yoshitoshi, apprentice to ukiyo-e master Kuniyoshi since his adolescence, was 20 years old when he first began to make sketches of severed heads and dismembered corpses. Soon he would start to incorporate this imagery into his work, leading his vivid and bloody battle scenes to quickly catch the public eye. Sometimes referred to as The Sadistic Collection Of Blood , this series was an unashamed exercise in atrocity which took the concept of muzan-e ( cruelty prints ) to new extremes of violence and gore.
