RUKUN ISLAM Disusun Oleh: Hotimatul Wardah Semester : II PAI Universitas Ibrahimy Sukorejo
PENGERTIAN RUKUN ISLAM Rukun Islam adalah lima tindakan dasar dalam Islam, dianggap sebagai pondasi wajib bagi orang- oran...
RUKUN ISLAM ADA LIMA 1. SYAHADAT 2. SHOLAT 3. ZAKAT 4. PUASA 5. NAIK HAJI BAGI YANG MAMPU
  1. 1. RUKUN ISLAM Disusun Oleh: Hotimatul Wardah Semester : II PAI Universitas Ibrahimy Sukorejo
  2. 2. PENGERTIAN RUKUN ISLAM Rukun Islam adalah lima tindakan dasar dalam Islam, dianggap sebagai pondasi wajib bagi orang- orang beriman dan merupakan dasar dari kehidupan Muslim.
  3. 3. RUKUN ISLAM ADA LIMA 1. SYAHADAT 2. SHOLAT 3. ZAKAT 4. PUASA 5. NAIK HAJI BAGI YANG MAMPU

