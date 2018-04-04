Successfully reported this slideshow.
Swosti Hotels and Resorts have caught the eyes as one of the luxurious and most loved hotels by the patrons in and out of ...
Swosti Hotels and Resorts have endeavored to define the word ‘luxury’ beyond its real glam by offering superlative hospita...
With a bunch of dedicated chefs and serving team, we serve the best of sea foods, Chinese, Italian, Thai or an authentic O...
Swosti Hotels in Bhubaneswar houses marvelously crafted bars and pubs that offer you world class varieties of cocktails an...
Booking Now Just Call us at : Phone : +91-9337476478 Toll Free : 18001231414 Fax : +91 6742301880, 2300108 crs@swostihotel...
Swosti Hotels in Bhubaneswar houses marvelously crafted bars and pubs that offer you world class varieties of cocktails and drinks with amazing taste and flavor. The classic décor of the bars will simply add more and more to your style and sophistication. A ‘wow’ place for party friends, hangout buddies and adorable couples. It has the largest pool for the enthusiast swimmers, who seek to relax in the lap of water.

More details Just visit our website : https://www.swostihotels.com/swosti-premium

Or call us at : +91-9337476478
Toll Free : 18001231414
Fax : +91 6742301880, 2300108
crs@swostihotels.com

  1. 1. Swosti Hotels and Resorts have caught the eyes as one of the luxurious and most loved hotels by the patrons in and out of Bhubaneswar. It is in fact a branded icon of hospitality in the country & abroad and the first and the only ISO 9001-2008 accredited hotel in the smart city.
  2. 2. Swosti Hotels and Resorts have endeavored to define the word ‘luxury’ beyond its real glam by offering superlative hospitality in Bhubaneswar. Swosti Grand and Swosti Premium are housed in the most alluring and posh areas of the capital city, that really makes this easy-to-access for the guests.
  3. 3. With a bunch of dedicated chefs and serving team, we serve the best of sea foods, Chinese, Italian, Thai or an authentic Odia thali. We assure you to flavor and boost your appetite.
  4. 4. Swosti Hotels in Bhubaneswar houses marvelously crafted bars and pubs that offer you world class varieties of cocktails and drinks with amazing taste and flavor.
  5. 5. Booking Now Just Call us at : Phone : +91-9337476478 Toll Free : 18001231414 Fax : +91 6742301880, 2300108 crs@swostihotels.com

