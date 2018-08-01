-
Synnopsis :
Paperback. Pub Date: 1982 Pages: 240 in Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers For high school biology students and college zoology students as well as for all students of nature this coloring book teaches the structure and function of the major animal groups The from simple to complex. ief. informative texts accompany each drawing.
Author : L. M. Elson
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : L. M. Elson ( 8✮ )
