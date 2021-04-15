Copy Link Here : https://greatfull.readbooks.link/159193267X

S'mores are as much a part of camping as tents and sleeping bags - but have you ever wondered how to make this tasty treat even better? Becky Rasmussen provides the answer with 55 simple twists - including holiday recipes and spirited s'mores - that will have you begging for s'more! The book also includes a marshmallow toasting guide, safety tips, clean-up tips and more.

