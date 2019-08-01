Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Edge�of�Evil�Audiobook Free�Audio�Books�Edge�of�Evil LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
Edge�of�Evil The�end�of�her�high�profile�broadcasting�career�came�too�soon�for�TV�journalist�Alison�Reynolds�bounced�off�t...
Edge�of�Evil
Edge�of�Evil
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Free Audio Books Edge of Evil

3 views

Published on

Free Audio Books Edge of Evil

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Free Audio Books Edge of Evil

  1. 1. Edge�of�Evil�Audiobook Free�Audio�Books�Edge�of�Evil LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Edge�of�Evil The�end�of�her�high�profile�broadcasting�career�came�too�soon�for�TV�journalist�Alison�Reynolds�bounced�off�the�air by�executives�who�wanted�a�'younger�face.'�With�a�divorce�from�her�cheating�husband�of�ten�years�also�pending, there�is�nothing�keeping�her�in�L.A.�any�longer.�Cut�loose�from�her�moorings,�Ali�is�summoned�back�home�to Sedona,�Arizona,�by�the�death�of�a�childhood�friend.�Once�there�she�seeks�solace�in�the�comforting�rhythms�of�her parents'�diner,�the�Sugarloaf�Caf�,�and�launches�an�on�line�blog�as�therapy�for�others�who�have�been�similarly�cut loose. But�when�threatening�posts�begin�appearing,�Ali�finds�out�that�running�a�blog�is�far�more�up�close�and�personal�than sitting�behind�a�news�desk.�And�far�more�dangerous.�Suddenly�something�dark�and�deadly�is�swirling�around�her�life .�.�.�and�a�killer�may�be�hunting�her�next.
  3. 3. Edge�of�Evil
  4. 4. Edge�of�Evil

×