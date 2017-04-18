-
Hortonwork’s Hadoop Powered EDW (Enterprise Data Warehouse) Optimization Solution with Syncsort DMX-h enables organizations to liberate data from across the enterprise, quickly create and populate the data lake, and deliver actionable insights.
Customer case studies across a variety of industries will bring to life how organizations are using this solution to gain bigger insights from their enterprise data – securely and cost-effectively – with faster time to time value.
