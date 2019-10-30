-
Be the first to like this
Published on
PDF Download The Soul of Money: Transforming Your Relationship with Money and Life by Lynne Twist e-Books
Link Download : https://pdfcenters90.blogspot.com/039332950X
Page : 875
Author : Lynne Twist
Isbn : 039332950X
Publisher : W. W. Norton Company
Date Release : 27-12-2019
?The Soul of Money? asks us to step back to examine our relationship with money to assess our connection with core human values and to change this relationship and in so doing to transform our lives.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment