PDF Download The Soul of Money: Transforming Your Relationship with Money and Life by Lynne Twist e-Books

Link Download : https://pdfcenters90.blogspot.com/039332950X



Page : 875

Author : Lynne Twist

Isbn : 039332950X

Publisher : W. W. Norton Company

Date Release : 27-12-2019



?The Soul of Money? asks us to step back to examine our relationship with money to assess our connection with core human values and to change this relationship and in so doing to transform our lives.